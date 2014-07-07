git push at this http router and it will host your branches on subdomains
create an auth file and start the ploy server:
$ echo '{ "beep": "boop" }' > auth.json
$ sudo ploy server ./data -p 80 -a auth.json
then from a git repo with a
server.js and/or a
scripts.start in its
package.json:
server.js should host its http server on
process.env.PORT.
$ git remote add ploy http://beep:boop@localhost/_ploy/server.git
$ git push ploy master
Now your server.js will be running on
http://localhost/.
If you push again to master, in a few seconds the new master code will be
running on
http://localhost/.
To launch a staging instance on a subdomain, just push to a non-master branch:
$ git push ploy master:staging
Now go to
http://staging.localhost/ to see your staging instance.
(Edit /etc/hosts or set up dns wildcards with
dnsmasq to test locally.)
Use
ploy ls to list the running branches:
$ ploy ls
master
ploy does not detach your server processes. When the ploy server goes down, it takes the processes it started with it.
However, when the ploy server is started back up, it will attempt to restart all of the processes it was previously running.
When you
git push code at a ploy server, your server will be started and any
previous server running under the same branch name will be killed.
usage:
ploy server DIRECTORY PORT
ploy server { -d DIRECTORY | -p PORT | -a AUTHFILE | -f BOUNCER }
Create a ploy http server, hosting repositories in DIRECTORY and listening
on PORT for incoming connections.
If AUTHFILE is given, it should be a json file that maps usernames to
token strings to use for basic auth protection for ploy actions.
Type `ploy help ssl` to show ssl options.
You can specify a BOUNCER module with -f to use a custom http router.
ploy ls { -r REMOTE | --verbose, -v | --format=FORMAT }
List the running process branch names at REMOTE.
Verbose formatting will use `branch,hash,repo,port`.
ploy work { -r REMOTE | --format=FORMAT }
List the working directories from checked out git commits.
The default FORMAT is `repo,commit,time,branch`.
Active branches are shown with a trailing *.
ploy clean
Remove unused working directories. These are the directories listed in
`ploy work` without a *.
ploy log NAME { -n ROWS | -f | -b BEGIN | -e END }
Show ROWS of log output for the branch NAME like `tail`.
Default -n value: screen height.
Stream live updates when `-f` is set like `tail -f`.
Slice log records for NAME directly with `-b` and `-e`.
ploy log { -n ROWS | -f | -b BEGIN | -e END | --color=true }
Show ROWS of log output for all branches.
Lines will be prefaced with a colored branch name when stdout is a tty.
ploy mv SRC DST { -r REMOTE }
Move the branch name SRC to the DST branch name at REMOTE.
ploy rm NAME { -r REMOTE }
Remove the branch name at NAME, killing any running processes.
ploy restart NAME { -r REMOTE }
Restart the process at NAME.
ploy stop NAME { -r REMOTE }
Stop the process at NAME.
ploy redeploy NAME { -r REMOTE }
Redeploy the process at NAME, re-running install and test scripts.
ploy help [TOPIC]
Show this message or optionally a TOPIC.
Topics: ssl
OPTIONS
For `ploy ls`, `ploy mv`, `ploy rm` commands that take a REMOTE parameter:
REMOTE can be a git remote name or a remote URL to a ploy server. If there
is exactly one ploy remote in set up as a git remote, it will be used by
default.
ploy will look at your
package.json's
scripts.start field for how to start
processes.
Before any services are started,
npm install . will be run on the deployed
repo. npm will handle the
preinstall,
install, and
postinstall hooks.
postinstall is a good place to put bundle steps like
browserify.
If
scripts.start is a string, ploy will set
$PORT for a single process and
host it accordinly.
If
scripts.start is an object, the keys should map subdomains to commands to
launch servers with. For instance:
{
"scripts": {
"start": {
"beep": "node beep.js",
"boop": "node boop.js",
"index": "node server.js"
}
}
}
Will host
beep.js at
beep.domain,
boop.js at
boop.domain and
server.js
at just
domain. When you push to non-master branches,
domain will be
prefaced accordingly to mount hosts at
beep.staging.domain etc.
Each key can be a full url such as
"beepboop.com" or just a subdomain.
Use the special key
"index" to set a host to resolve for the root subdomain.
Each service start command will be immediately restarted when it crashes.
You can also have a
scripts.stop that will have a
$PID environment variable
defined for the start script that was defined:
{
"scripts": {
"start": "sudo node server.js",
"stop": "sudo kill $PID",
}
}
The
scripts.stop keys work the same as the
scripts.start keys:
{
"scripts": {
"start": {
"x": "node x.js",
"y": "node y.js"
},
"stop": {
"x": "node kill.js x",
"y": "node kill.js y"
}
}
}
If you specify a
scripts.test, it will be run.
If the test fails, code that you push will not be deployed and any old branches will continue to be run rather than be replaced.
You might want to manage non-http services with ploy.
Just preface the services you don't want to show up in the http routing tables
with an
'_' like this:
{
"scripts": {
"start": {
"web": "node web.js",
"_notweb": "node notweb.js"
}
}
}
Underscored non-http services will not be given a
$PORT to listen on so you'll
need to figure out how you want multiple services running on the same box to
work on your own. Consider registering your non-http services with
seaport.
One handy trick you can do to make deploys much faster and more resilient
against npm outages is to include a
scripts.preinstall to copy over the
node_modules directory from the previous build. This avoids a ton of extra
network traffic and costly recompilation.
Here's an example
scripts.preinstall:
{
"dependencies": {
"level": "^0.18.0"
},
"scripts": {
"start": "node server.js",
"preinstall": "(cp -r $PREV/node_modules .; exit 0)"
}
}
Each script has these environment variables defined:
$COMMIT - git hash of the current deploy
$BRANCH - commit branch name, for example
"master"
$REPO - repo name, for example
"repo.git"
$PREV - the last previous working directory, if any
$PREV_COMMIT - git hash of the previous deploy, if any
$PREV_BRANCH - commit branch name of the previous deploy for the current
$REPO, if any
Additionally,
$PATH is prepended with
node_modules/.bin so that bin scripts
installed with npm will be available for install scripts.
var ploy = require('ploy')
Create a new ploy instance, splitting
opts between
the underlying
bouncy
and cicada
instances.
opts.bouncer(req, res, bounce)
is called for each incoming request with a
bounce() function from
bouncy. To defer back to ploy, just call
bounce() with no arguments.
If
opts is a string, it will be used as the basedir for
opts.repodir and
opts.workdir.
The rest of the options will be looked over by bouncy to do things like set up an https server or whatever.
Call
.listen() on the underlying http or https server, passing any
opts
object directly through to bouncy.
To host ploy over ssl, set the (
opts.key,
opts.ca, and
opts.cert),
or set
opts.pfx.
Add a a service under a branch
name.
rec should have:
Remove the process at the branch
name, killing as necessary.
Restart the process at the branch
name.
Move the process at branch name
src to
dst, killing the branch process at
src if it was running.
Gather an array of the working directories in
cb(err, working). Each
w item in
the
working array has:
Remove inactive working directories.
Re-run the deploy scripts for
name at the current commit hash.
When a process is created from
npm install or one of the package.json start
scripts, this event fires with the
info.commit and
info.command executed
under the
info.env environment object.
When there is a new output stream for a branch, this event fires with the
readable
stream.
Output streams merge the output from all the processes used to start a branch.
On Linux you can easily setup port forwarding with iptables to avoid running ploy on port 80, which requires root privileges.
You'll need at least 2 new iptables rules to set it up. The first rule will redirect all incoming traffic from port 80 to port 8080:
iptables -A PREROUTING -t nat -p tcp --dport 80 -j REDIRECT --to-port 8080
The second rule will redirect all localhost traffic from port 80 to port 8080:
iptables -t nat -I OUTPUT -p tcp -d 127.0.0.1 --dport 80 -j REDIRECT --to-ports 8080
You might also need a third rule if you'll push to ploy from localhost, but will use a hostname instead of
localhost as ploy's remote url:
iptables -t nat -I OUTPUT -p tcp -d testling.com --dport 80 -j REDIRECT --to-ports 8080
With npm do:
npm install -g ploy
to get the
ploy command or just
npm install ploy
to get the library.
MIT