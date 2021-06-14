plotty is a library for helping plot 2D data and provide color scaling functionality. Put your array data in it and receive a fresh image.
Installation with Bower:
bower install --save santilland/plotty
Installation with npm:
npm install plotty --save
http://santilland.github.io/plotty/
Just include script to site and add a canvas element where you want to render the data.
<head>
<script src="dist/plotty.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<canvas id="canvas" width=100 height=100></canvas>
</body>
and render using predefined settings:
// Generate or load some data (Working with buffer arrays for now)
var width = 100;
var height = 100;
var exampledata = new Float32Array(height * width);
var xoff = width / 3;
var yoff = height / 3;
for (y = 0; y <= height; y++) {
for (x = 0; x <= width; x++) {
// calculate sine based on distance
x2 = x - xoff;
y2 = y - yoff;
d = Math.sqrt(x2*x2 + y2*y2);
t = Math.sin(d/6.0);
// save sine
exampledata[(y*width)+x] = t;
}
}
plot = new plotty.plot({
canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
data: exampledata, width: width, height: height,
domain: [-1, 1], colorScale: 'viridis'
});
plot.render();
There is a list of predefined colorscales:
|viridis
|inferno
|turbo
|rainbow
|jet
|hsv
|hot
|cool
|spring
|summer
|autumn
|winter
|bone
|copper
|greys
|ylgnbu
|greens
|ylorrd
|bluered
|rdbu
|picnic
|portland
|blackbody
|earth
|electric
|magma
|plasma
It is also possible to define your own colorscale using the
addColorScale function.
plotty.addColorScale("mycolorscale", ["#00ff00", "#0000ff", "#ff0000"], [0, 0.5, 1]);
// ( identifier , color_steps, , percentage_steps)
The following
npm commands are provided to help with the development:
npm run build: Build a non-minified version of plotty.
npm run build-min: Build a minified version of plotty.
npm run watch: Start a watcher that continuously builds plotty upon changes.
npm start: Start a development server.
npm run jsdoc: Build the documentation.
Generated data:
Scientific data: