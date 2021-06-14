openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
plo

plotty

by Daniel Santillan
0.4.8 (see all)

Plotting library experiments using WebGL and Canvas2D to apply color scale to a bufferarray object.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

plotty

plotty is a library for helping plot 2D data and provide color scaling functionality. Put your array data in it and receive a fresh image.

Installation

Installation with Bower:

bower install --save santilland/plotty

Installation with npm:

npm install plotty --save

Docs

http://santilland.github.io/plotty/

Usage

Just include script to site and add a canvas element where you want to render the data.

<head>
  <script src="dist/plotty.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
  <canvas id="canvas" width=100 height=100></canvas>
</body>

and render using predefined settings:

// Generate or load some data (Working with buffer arrays for now)
var width = 100;
var height = 100;
var exampledata = new Float32Array(height * width);

var xoff = width / 3;
var yoff = height / 3;

for (y = 0; y <= height; y++) {
  for (x = 0; x <= width; x++) {
    // calculate sine based on distance
    x2 = x - xoff;
    y2 = y - yoff;
    d = Math.sqrt(x2*x2 + y2*y2);
    t = Math.sin(d/6.0);

    // save sine
    exampledata[(y*width)+x] = t;
  }
}

plot = new plotty.plot({
  canvas: document.getElementById("canvas"),
  data: exampledata, width: width, height: height,
  domain: [-1, 1], colorScale: 'viridis'
});
plot.render();

There is a list of predefined colorscales:

viridisinfernoturbo
rainbowjethsv
hotcoolspring
summerautumnwinter
bonecoppergreys
ylgnbugreensylorrd
blueredrdbupicnic
portlandblackbodyearth
electricmagmaplasma

It is also possible to define your own colorscale using the addColorScale function.

plotty.addColorScale("mycolorscale", ["#00ff00", "#0000ff", "#ff0000"], [0, 0.5, 1]);
//                  ( identifier   ,  color_steps,                    , percentage_steps)

Development

The following npm commands are provided to help with the development:

  • npm run build: Build a non-minified version of plotty.
  • npm run build-min: Build a minified version of plotty.
  • npm run watch: Start a watcher that continuously builds plotty upon changes.
  • npm start: Start a development server.
  • npm run jsdoc: Build the documentation.

Examples

Generated data:

Example plotty rendering

Scientific data:

Second Example plotty rendering

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial