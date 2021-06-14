plotty

plotty is a library for helping plot 2D data and provide color scaling functionality. Put your array data in it and receive a fresh image.

Installation

Installation with Bower:

bower install --save santilland/plotty

Installation with npm:

npm install plotty --save

Docs

http://santilland.github.io/plotty/

Usage

Just include script to site and add a canvas element where you want to render the data.

< head > < script src = "dist/plotty.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < canvas id = "canvas" width = 100 height = 100 > </ canvas > </ body >

and render using predefined settings:

var width = 100 ; var height = 100 ; var exampledata = new Float32Array (height * width); var xoff = width / 3 ; var yoff = height / 3 ; for (y = 0 ; y <= height; y++) { for (x = 0 ; x <= width; x++) { x2 = x - xoff; y2 = y - yoff; d = Math .sqrt(x2*x2 + y2*y2); t = Math .sin(d/ 6.0 ); exampledata[(y*width)+x] = t; } } plot = new plotty.plot({ canvas : document .getElementById( "canvas" ), data : exampledata, width : width, height : height, domain : [ -1 , 1 ], colorScale : 'viridis' }); plot.render();

There is a list of predefined colorscales:

viridis inferno turbo rainbow jet hsv hot cool spring summer autumn winter bone copper greys ylgnbu greens ylorrd bluered rdbu picnic portland blackbody earth electric magma plasma

It is also possible to define your own colorscale using the addColorScale function.

plotty.addColorScale( "mycolorscale" , [ "#00ff00" , "#0000ff" , "#ff0000" ], [ 0 , 0.5 , 1 ]);

Development

The following npm commands are provided to help with the development:

npm run build : Build a non-minified version of plotty.

: Build a non-minified version of plotty. npm run build-min : Build a minified version of plotty.

: Build a minified version of plotty. npm run watch : Start a watcher that continuously builds plotty upon changes.

: Start a watcher that continuously builds plotty upon changes. npm start : Start a development server.

: Start a development server. npm run jsdoc : Build the documentation.

Examples

Generated data:

Scientific data: