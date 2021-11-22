Plottable

Plottable is a library of chart components for creating flexible, custom charts for websites. It is built on top of D3.js and provides higher-level pieces, like plots, gridlines, and axes. As such, it's easier to quickly build charts than with D3, and the charts are much more flexible than standard-template charts provided by charting libraries. You can think of Plottable as a "D3 for Charts" — it is not a charting library but rather a library of chart components. Check out examples of Plottable on our website's examples page.

Philosophy

Plottable's core philosophy is "Composition over Configuration", so a lot of the API flexibility is in choosing which Components to use, and how to arrange them in Tables , rather than setting high-level properties on the charts. If you find you need a feature that doesn't exist, consider writing a new Component that implements the functionality. This way, you can get your custom functionality and still benefit from the rest of the library.

Plottable is used and developed at Palantir Technologies. It's developed in TypeScript and distributed in ES5 JavaScript.

Quick Start

Upgrading to v1.0.0

If you are upgrading from a pre-v1.0.0 version of Plottable to v1.0.0 or later, please use the Upgrade Guide on the wiki.

Upgrading to v2.0.0

Check out the full list of changes between v1.16.2 and v2.0.0.

Upgrading to v3.0.0

Check out the full list of changes between v2.9.0 and v3.0.0.

We Want To Help!

If you run into any problems using Plottable, please let us know. We want Plottable to be easy-to-use, so if you are getting confused, it is our fault, not yours. Create an issue and we'll be happy to help you out, or drop by our Gitter room.

Development

Clone the repo

Install local dependencies yarn install

Run yarn build to build the dependencies

to build the dependencies Run yarn start and it will spin up a server (pointed at http://localhost:9999) and begin compiling the typescript code

and it will spin up a server (pointed at http://localhost:9999) and begin compiling the typescript code Navigate to http://localhost:9999/quicktests/ and choose a directory to view visual tests

Contributing