Plotly.js is a standalone Javascript data visualization library, and it also powers the Python and R modules named plotly in those respective ecosystems (referred to as Plotly.py and Plotly.R).

Plotly.js can be used to produce dozens of chart types and visualizations, including statistical charts, 3D graphs, scientific charts, SVG and tile maps, financial charts and more.

Load as a node module

Install a ready-to-use distributed bundle

npm i --save plotly.js-dist-min

and use import or require in node.js

import Plotly from 'plotly.js-dist-min' var Plotly = require ( 'plotly.js-dist-min' )

You may also consider using plotly.js-dist if you prefer using an unminified package.

Load via script tag

The script HTML element

In the examples below Plotly object is added to the window scope by script . The newPlot method is then used to draw an interactive figure as described by data and layout into the desired div here named gd . As demonstrated in the example above basic knowledge of html and JSON syntax is enough to get started i.e. with/without JavaScript! To learn and build more with plotly.js please visit plotly.js documentation.

< head > < script src = "https://cdn.plot.ly/plotly-2.9.0.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "gd" > </ div > < script > Plotly.newPlot( "gd" , { "data" : [{ "y" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }], "layout" : { "width" : 600 , "height" : 400 } }) </ script > </ body >

Alternatively you may consider using native ES6 import in the script tag.

< script type = "module" > import "https://cdn.plot.ly/plotly-2.9.0.min.js" Plotly.newPlot( "gd" , [{ y : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }]) </ script >

Fastly supports Plotly.js with free CDN service. Read more at https://www.fastly.com/open-source.

Un-minified versions are also available on CDN

While non-minified source files may contain characters outside UTF-8, it is recommended that you specify the charset when loading those bundles.

< script src = "https://cdn.plot.ly/plotly-2.9.0.js" charset = "utf-8" > </ script >

Please note that as of v2 the "plotly-latest" outputs (e.g. https://cdn.plot.ly/plotly-latest.min.js) will no longer be updated on the CDN, and will stay at the last v1 patch v1.58.5. Therefore, to use the CDN with plotly.js v2 and higher, you must specify an exact plotly.js version.

To support MathJax, you need to load version two of MathJax e.g. v2.7.5 files from CDN or npm.

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/2.7.5/MathJax.js?config=TeX-AMS-MML_SVG.js" > </ script >

Bundles

There are two kinds of plotly.js bundles:

Complete and partial official bundles that are distributed to npm and the CDN , described in the dist README. Custom bundles you can create yourself to optimize the size of bundle depending on your needs. Please visit CUSTOM_BUNDLE for more information.

Alternative ways to load and build plotly.js

If your library needs to bundle or directly load plotly.js/lib/index.js or parts of its modules similar to index-basic in some other way than via an official or a custom bundle, or in case you want to tweak the default build configurations of browserify or webpack , etc. then please visit BUILDING.md .

Documentation

Official plotly.js documentation is hosted at https://plotly.com/javascript.

These pages are generated by the Plotly graphing-library-docs repo built with Jekyll and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages. For more info about contributing to Plotly documentation, please read through contributing guidelines.

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please open a Github issue keeping in mind the issue guidelines. You may also want to read about how changes get made to Plotly.js

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, using plotly.js in your project and notes on development.

Notable contributors

Plotly.js is at the core of a large and dynamic ecosystem with many contributors who file issues, reproduce bugs, suggest improvements, write code in this repo (and other upstream or downstream ones) and help users in the Plotly community forum. The following people deserve special recognition for their outsized contributions to this ecosystem:

GitHub Twitter Status Alex C. Johnson @alexcjohnson Active, Maintainer Mojtaba Samimi @archmoj @solarchvision Active, Maintainer Antoine Roy-Gobeil @antoinerg Active, Maintainer Nicolas Kruchten @nicolaskruchten @nicolaskruchten Active, Maintainer Jon Mease @jonmmease @jonmmease Active Étienne Tétreault-Pinard @etpinard @etpinard Hall of Fame Mikola Lysenko @mikolalysenko @MikolaLysenko Hall of Fame Ricky Reusser @rreusser @rickyreusser Hall of Fame Dmitry Yv. @dy @DimaYv Hall of Fame Robert Monfera @monfera @monfera Hall of Fame Robert Möstl @rmoestl @rmoestl Hall of Fame Nicolas Riesco @n-riesco Hall of Fame Miklós Tusz @mdtusz @mdtusz Hall of Fame Chelsea Douglas @cldougl Hall of Fame Ben Postlethwaite @bpostlethwaite Hall of Fame Chris Parmer @chriddyp Hall of Fame Alex Vados @alexander-daniel Hall of Fame

Copyright and license

Code and documentation copyright 2021 Plotly, Inc.

Code released under the MIT license.

Versioning

This project is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of plotly.js.

