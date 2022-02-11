Plotly.js is a standalone Javascript data visualization library, and it also powers the Python and R modules named
plotly in those respective ecosystems (referred to as Plotly.py and Plotly.R).
Plotly.js can be used to produce dozens of chart types and visualizations, including statistical charts, 3D graphs, scientific charts, SVG and tile maps, financial charts and more.
Contact us for Plotly.js consulting, dashboard development, application integration, and feature additions.
Install a ready-to-use distributed bundle
npm i --save plotly.js-dist-min
and use import or require in node.js
// ES6 module
import Plotly from 'plotly.js-dist-min'
// CommonJS
var Plotly = require('plotly.js-dist-min')
You may also consider using
plotly.js-dist if you prefer using an unminified package.
In the examples below
Plotlyobject is added to the window scope by
script. The
newPlotmethod is then used to draw an interactive figure as described by
dataand
layoutinto the desired
divhere named
gd. As demonstrated in the example above basic knowledge of
htmland JSON syntax is enough to get started i.e. with/without JavaScript! To learn and build more with plotly.js please visit plotly.js documentation.
<head>
<script src="https://cdn.plot.ly/plotly-2.9.0.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="gd"></div>
<script>
Plotly.newPlot("gd", /* JSON object */ {
"data": [{ "y": [1, 2, 3] }],
"layout": { "width": 600, "height": 400}
})
</script>
</body>
Alternatively you may consider using native ES6 import in the script tag.
<script type="module">
import "https://cdn.plot.ly/plotly-2.9.0.min.js"
Plotly.newPlot("gd", [{ y: [1, 2, 3] }])
</script>
Fastly supports Plotly.js with free CDN service. Read more at https://www.fastly.com/open-source.
While non-minified source files may contain characters outside UTF-8, it is recommended that you specify the
charset when loading those bundles.
<script src="https://cdn.plot.ly/plotly-2.9.0.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Please note that as of v2 the "plotly-latest" outputs (e.g. https://cdn.plot.ly/plotly-latest.min.js) will no longer be updated on the CDN, and will stay at the last v1 patch v1.58.5. Therefore, to use the CDN with plotly.js v2 and higher, you must specify an exact plotly.js version.
To support MathJax, you need to load version two of MathJax e.g.
v2.7.5 files from CDN or npm.
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/2.7.5/MathJax.js?config=TeX-AMS-MML_SVG.js"></script>
There are two kinds of plotly.js bundles:
npm and the
CDN, described in the dist README.
If your library needs to bundle or directly load plotly.js/lib/index.js or parts of its modules similar to index-basic in some other way than via an official or a custom bundle, or in case you want to tweak the default build configurations of
browserify or
webpack, etc. then please visit
BUILDING.md.
Official plotly.js documentation is hosted at https://plotly.com/javascript.
These pages are generated by the Plotly graphing-library-docs repo built with Jekyll and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages. For more info about contributing to Plotly documentation, please read through contributing guidelines.
Have a bug or a feature request? Please open a Github issue keeping in mind the issue guidelines. You may also want to read about how changes get made to Plotly.js
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, using plotly.js in your project and notes on development.
Plotly.js is at the core of a large and dynamic ecosystem with many contributors who file issues, reproduce bugs, suggest improvements, write code in this repo (and other upstream or downstream ones) and help users in the Plotly community forum. The following people deserve special recognition for their outsized contributions to this ecosystem:
|GitHub
|Status
|Alex C. Johnson
|@alexcjohnson
|Active, Maintainer
|Mojtaba Samimi
|@archmoj
|@solarchvision
|Active, Maintainer
|Antoine Roy-Gobeil
|@antoinerg
|Active, Maintainer
|Nicolas Kruchten
|@nicolaskruchten
|@nicolaskruchten
|Active, Maintainer
|Jon Mease
|@jonmmease
|@jonmmease
|Active
|Étienne Tétreault-Pinard
|@etpinard
|@etpinard
|Hall of Fame
|Mikola Lysenko
|@mikolalysenko
|@MikolaLysenko
|Hall of Fame
|Ricky Reusser
|@rreusser
|@rickyreusser
|Hall of Fame
|Dmitry Yv.
|@dy
|@DimaYv
|Hall of Fame
|Robert Monfera
|@monfera
|@monfera
|Hall of Fame
|Robert Möstl
|@rmoestl
|@rmoestl
|Hall of Fame
|Nicolas Riesco
|@n-riesco
|Hall of Fame
|Miklós Tusz
|@mdtusz
|@mdtusz
|Hall of Fame
|Chelsea Douglas
|@cldougl
|Hall of Fame
|Ben Postlethwaite
|@bpostlethwaite
|Hall of Fame
|Chris Parmer
|@chriddyp
|Hall of Fame
|Alex Vados
|@alexander-daniel
|Hall of Fame
Code and documentation copyright 2021 Plotly, Inc.
Code released under the MIT license.
This project is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of plotly.js.
plotly-js) or
on Stack Overflow (tagged
plotly).
plotly on packages which modify or add to the functionality of plotly.js when distributing through npm.