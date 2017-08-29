Analyze and Visualize Data, Together
npm install plotly
var plotly = require('plotly')('username','apiKey');
var data = [{x:[], y:[], stream:{token:'yourStreamtoken', maxpoints:200}}];
var graphOptions = {fileopt : "extend", filename : "nodenodenode"};
plotly.plot(data,graphOptions,function() {
var stream = plotly.stream('yourStreamtoken', function (res) {
console.log(res);
});
someReadableStream.pipe(stream);
});
Sign up for plotly here: https://plot.ly/ and obtain your API key and Stream Tokens in your plotly settings: https://plot.ly/settings.
username is a string containing your username
apiKey is a string containing your API key
var plotly = require('plotly')('username', 'apiKey');
Plotly graphs are described declaratively with a data JSON Object and a graphOptions JSON Object.
data is an array of Objects and with each object containing data and styling information of separate graph traces. Docs: https://plot.ly/api/rest
graphOptions is an Object containing styling options like axis information and titles for your graph. Docs: https://plot.ly/api/rest
callback(err,msg) where
err is an error Object, and
msg is the return response Object
The
msg object has the following attributes :
msg.url,
msg.filename,
msg.message,
msg.warning,
msg.error
// examples/rest-example.js
var plotly = require('plotly')('username','apiKey');
var data = [{x:[0,1,2], y:[3,2,1], type: 'bar'}];
var graphOptions = {fileopt : "extend", filename : "nodenodenode"};
plotly.plot(data, graphOptions, function (err, msg) {
console.log(msg);
});
token accepts a token string
callback(res) where
res is a the response object with the following attributes :
res.msg,
res.statusCode
// examples/streaming-example.js
var plotly = require('plotly')('username','apiKey');
var initData = [{x:[], y:[], stream:{token:'token', maxpoints:200}}];
var initGraphOptions = {fileopt : "extend", filename : "nodenodenode"};
plotly.plot(initData, initGraphOptions, function (err, msg) {
if (err) return console.log(err)
console.log(msg);
var stream1 = plotly.stream('token', function (err, res) {
console.log(err, res);
clearInterval(loop); // once stream is closed, stop writing
});
var i = 0;
var loop = setInterval(function () {
var streamObject = JSON.stringify({ x : i, y : i });
stream1.write(streamObject+'\n');
i++;
}, 1000);
});
// examples/signal-stream.js
/* If you have not signed up for Plotly you can do so using https://plot.ly
* or see the example signup.js. Once you do, populate the config.json in this
* example folder!
*/
var config = require('./config.json')
, username = config['user']
, apiKey = config['apiKey']
, token = config['token']
, Plotly = require('../.')(username, apiKey)
, Signal = require('random-signal')
// build a data object - see https://plot.ly/api/rest/docs for information
var data = {
'x':[] // empty arrays since we will be streaming our data to into these arrays
, 'y':[]
, 'type':'scatter'
, 'mode':'lines+markers'
, marker: {
color: "rgba(31, 119, 180, 0.96)"
}
, line: {
color:"rgba(31, 119, 180, 0.31)"
}
, stream: {
"token": token
, "maxpoints": 100
}
}
// build your layout and file options
var graphOptions = {
"filename": "streamSimpleSensor"
, "fileopt": "overwrite"
, "layout": {
"title": "streaming mock sensor data"
}
, "world_readable": true
}
/*
* Call plotly.plot to set the file up.
* If you have included a streaming token
* you should get a "All Streams Go!" message
*/
Plotly.plot(data, graphOptions, function (err, resp) {
if (err) return console.log("ERROR", err)
console.log(resp)
var plotlystream = Plotly.stream(token, function () {})
var signalstream = Signal({tdelta: 100}) //
plotlystream.on("error", function (err) {
signalstream.destroy()
})
// Okay - stream to our plot!
signalstream.pipe(plotlystream)
})
file_owner accepts a string of the file owner's name
fileId is an integer, representing the graph ID
callback(figure) where
figure is a the JSON object of the graph figure
var plotly = require('plotly')('username','apiKey');
plotly.getFigure('fileOwner', 'fileId', function (err, figure) {
if (err) console.log(err);
console.log(figure);
});
figure is a JSON object of the graph figure
options.format |
jpeg,
png,
eps,
webp
options.width | width in
px (default : 700)
options.height | height in
px (default : 500)
callback(err, imageData)
err is an Error Object
imageStream is a Stream of base-64 encoded imageData
var plotly = require('plotly')('username','apiKey');
var fs = require('fs');
var trace1 = {
x: [1, 2, 3, 4],
y: [10, 15, 13, 17],
type: "scatter"
};
var figure = { 'data': [trace1] };
var imgOpts = {
format: 'png',
width: 1000,
height: 500
};
plotly.getImage(figure, imgOpts, function (error, imageStream) {
if (error) return console.log (error);
var fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('1.png');
imageStream.pipe(fileStream);
});
You can also use
getFigure() and
getImage() together!
var plotly = require('../.')('username','apiKey');
// grab the figure from an existing plot
plotly.getFigure('fileOwner', 'fileId', function (err, figure) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
var imgOpts = {
format: 'png',
width: 1000,
height: 500
};
plotly.getImage(figure, imgOpts, function (error, imageStream) {
if (error) return console.log (error);
var fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('2.png');
imageStream.pipe(fileStream);
});
});
fid is a String, the id of the plot you wish you delete
callback is a function with
err and
plot as parameters.
err, if present, is the error message returned from the request.
plot is the plot that was deleted.
var plotly = require('../.')('username','apiKey');
plotly.deletePlot('88', function (err, plot) {
if (err) console.log(err)
else console.log(plot);
});