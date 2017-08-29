openbase logo
plotly

by plotly
1.0.6 (see all)

node.js wrapper for Plotly's Chart Studio Streaming and REST APIs

Readme

Plotly Node API

Circle CI

Analyze and Visualize Data, Together

Streaming Plot Examples

Installation

npm install plotly

Usage

var plotly = require('plotly')('username','apiKey');

var data = [{x:[], y:[], stream:{token:'yourStreamtoken', maxpoints:200}}];
var graphOptions = {fileopt : "extend", filename : "nodenodenode"};

plotly.plot(data,graphOptions,function() {
  var stream = plotly.stream('yourStreamtoken', function (res) {
    console.log(res);
  });
  someReadableStream.pipe(stream);
});

Full REST API Documentation can be found here: https://plot.ly/api/rest/

Sign up for plotly here: https://plot.ly/ and obtain your API key and Stream Tokens in your plotly settings: https://plot.ly/settings.

Methods

var plotly = require('plotly')(username, apiKey)

username is a string containing your username apiKey is a string containing your API key

var plotly = require('plotly')('username', 'apiKey');

plotly.plot(data,graphOptions[, callback])

Plotly graphs are described declaratively with a data JSON Object and a graphOptions JSON Object. data is an array of Objects and with each object containing data and styling information of separate graph traces. Docs: https://plot.ly/api/rest
graphOptions is an Object containing styling options like axis information and titles for your graph. Docs: https://plot.ly/api/rest
callback(err,msg) where err is an error Object, and msg is the return response Object

The msg object has the following attributes : msg.url,msg.filename,msg.message,msg.warning,msg.error

// examples/rest-example.js

var plotly = require('plotly')('username','apiKey');

var data = [{x:[0,1,2], y:[3,2,1], type: 'bar'}];
var graphOptions = {fileopt : "extend", filename : "nodenodenode"};

plotly.plot(data, graphOptions, function (err, msg) {
    console.log(msg);
});

var stream = plotly.stream(token[, callback])

token accepts a token string callback(res) where res is a the response object with the following attributes : res.msg, res.statusCode

// examples/streaming-example.js
var plotly = require('plotly')('username','apiKey');

var initData = [{x:[], y:[], stream:{token:'token', maxpoints:200}}];
var initGraphOptions = {fileopt : "extend", filename : "nodenodenode"};

plotly.plot(initData, initGraphOptions, function (err, msg) {
  if (err) return console.log(err)
  console.log(msg);

  var stream1 = plotly.stream('token', function (err, res) {
    console.log(err, res);
    clearInterval(loop); // once stream is closed, stop writing
  });

  var i = 0;
  var loop = setInterval(function () {
      var streamObject = JSON.stringify({ x : i, y : i });
      stream1.write(streamObject+'\n');
      i++;
  }, 1000);
});

Live Streaming Example

// examples/signal-stream.js

/* If you have not signed up for Plotly you can do so using https://plot.ly
 * or see the example signup.js. Once you do, populate the config.json in this
 * example folder!
 */
var config = require('./config.json')
  , username = config['user']
  , apiKey = config['apiKey']
  , token = config['token']
  , Plotly = require('../.')(username, apiKey)
  , Signal = require('random-signal')


// build a data object - see https://plot.ly/api/rest/docs for information
var data = {
    'x':[]   // empty arrays since we will be streaming our data to into these arrays
  , 'y':[]
  , 'type':'scatter'
  , 'mode':'lines+markers'
  , marker: {
      color: "rgba(31, 119, 180, 0.96)"
  }
  , line: {
      color:"rgba(31, 119, 180, 0.31)"
  }
  , stream: {
      "token": token
    , "maxpoints": 100
  }
}

// build your layout and file options
var graphOptions = {
    "filename": "streamSimpleSensor"
  , "fileopt": "overwrite"
  , "layout": {
      "title": "streaming mock sensor data"
  }
  , "world_readable": true
}

/*
 * Call plotly.plot to set the file up.
 * If you have included a streaming token
 * you should get a "All Streams Go!" message
 */

Plotly.plot(data, graphOptions, function (err, resp) {
    if (err) return console.log("ERROR", err)

    console.log(resp)

    var plotlystream = Plotly.stream(token, function () {})
    var signalstream = Signal({tdelta: 100}) //


    plotlystream.on("error", function (err) {
        signalstream.destroy()
    })

    // Okay - stream to our plot!
    signalstream.pipe(plotlystream)
})

plotly.getFigure(fileOwner, fileId[, callback])

file_owner accepts a string of the file owner's name fileId is an integer, representing the graph ID callback(figure) where figure is a the JSON object of the graph figure

var plotly = require('plotly')('username','apiKey');

plotly.getFigure('fileOwner', 'fileId', function (err, figure) {
    if (err) console.log(err);
    console.log(figure);
});

plotly.getImage(figure[, options, callback])

figure is a JSON object of the graph figure options.format | jpeg, png, pdf, eps, webp options.width | width in px (default : 700) options.height | height in px (default : 500)

callback(err, imageData)

err is an Error Object imageStream is a Stream of base-64 encoded imageData

var plotly = require('plotly')('username','apiKey');
var fs = require('fs');

var trace1 = {
  x: [1, 2, 3, 4],
  y: [10, 15, 13, 17],
  type: "scatter"
};

var figure = { 'data': [trace1] };

var imgOpts = {
    format: 'png',
    width: 1000,
    height: 500
};

plotly.getImage(figure, imgOpts, function (error, imageStream) {
    if (error) return console.log (error);

    var fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('1.png');
    imageStream.pipe(fileStream);
});

You can also use getFigure() and getImage() together!

var plotly = require('../.')('username','apiKey');

// grab the figure from an existing plot
plotly.getFigure('fileOwner', 'fileId', function (err, figure) {
    if (err) return console.log(err);

    var imgOpts = {
        format: 'png',
        width: 1000,
        height: 500
    };

    plotly.getImage(figure, imgOpts, function (error, imageStream) {
        if (error) return console.log (error);

        var fileStream = fs.createWriteStream('2.png');
        imageStream.pipe(fileStream);
    });
});

plotly.deletePlot(fid[, callback])

fid is a String, the id of the plot you wish you delete callback is a function with err and plot as parameters. err, if present, is the error message returned from the request. plot is the plot that was deleted.

var plotly = require('../.')('username','apiKey');

plotly.deletePlot('88', function (err, plot) {
    if (err) console.log(err)
    else console.log(plot);
});

