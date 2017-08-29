Plotly Node API

Analyze and Visualize Data, Together

Streaming Plot Examples

Installation

npm install plotly

Usage

var plotly = require ( 'plotly' )( 'username' , 'apiKey' ); var data = [{ x :[], y :[], stream :{ token : 'yourStreamtoken' , maxpoints : 200 }}]; var graphOptions = { fileopt : "extend" , filename : "nodenodenode" }; plotly.plot(data,graphOptions, function ( ) { var stream = plotly.stream( 'yourStreamtoken' , function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); someReadableStream.pipe(stream); });

Full REST API Documentation can be found here: https://plot.ly/api/rest/

Sign up for plotly here: https://plot.ly/ and obtain your API key and Stream Tokens in your plotly settings: https://plot.ly/settings.

Methods

var plotly = require('plotly')(username, apiKey)

username is a string containing your username apiKey is a string containing your API key

var plotly = require ( 'plotly' )( 'username' , 'apiKey' );

Plotly graphs are described declaratively with a data JSON Object and a graphOptions JSON Object. data is an array of Objects and with each object containing data and styling information of separate graph traces. Docs: https://plot.ly/api/rest

graphOptions is an Object containing styling options like axis information and titles for your graph. Docs: https://plot.ly/api/rest

callback(err,msg) where err is an error Object, and msg is the return response Object

The msg object has the following attributes : msg.url , msg.filename , msg.message , msg.warning , msg.error

var plotly = require ( 'plotly' )( 'username' , 'apiKey' ); var data = [{ x :[ 0 , 1 , 2 ], y :[ 3 , 2 , 1 ], type : 'bar' }]; var graphOptions = { fileopt : "extend" , filename : "nodenodenode" }; plotly.plot(data, graphOptions, function ( err, msg ) { console .log(msg); });

var stream = plotly.stream(token[, callback])

token accepts a token string callback(res) where res is a the response object with the following attributes : res.msg , res.statusCode

var plotly = require ( 'plotly' )( 'username' , 'apiKey' ); var initData = [{ x :[], y :[], stream :{ token : 'token' , maxpoints : 200 }}]; var initGraphOptions = { fileopt : "extend" , filename : "nodenodenode" }; plotly.plot(initData, initGraphOptions, function ( err, msg ) { if (err) return console .log(err) console .log(msg); var stream1 = plotly.stream( 'token' , function ( err, res ) { console .log(err, res); clearInterval(loop); }); var i = 0 ; var loop = setInterval( function ( ) { var streamObject = JSON .stringify({ x : i, y : i }); stream1.write(streamObject+ '

' ); i++; }, 1000 ); });

Live Streaming Example

var config = require ( './config.json' ) , username = config[ 'user' ] , apiKey = config[ 'apiKey' ] , token = config[ 'token' ] , Plotly = require ( '../.' )(username, apiKey) , Signal = require ( 'random-signal' ) var data = { 'x' :[] , 'y' :[] , 'type' : 'scatter' , 'mode' : 'lines+markers' , marker : { color : "rgba(31, 119, 180, 0.96)" } , line : { color : "rgba(31, 119, 180, 0.31)" } , stream : { "token" : token , "maxpoints" : 100 } } var graphOptions = { "filename" : "streamSimpleSensor" , "fileopt" : "overwrite" , "layout" : { "title" : "streaming mock sensor data" } , "world_readable" : true } Plotly.plot(data, graphOptions, function ( err, resp ) { if (err) return console .log( "ERROR" , err) console .log(resp) var plotlystream = Plotly.stream(token, function ( ) {}) var signalstream = Signal({ tdelta : 100 }) plotlystream.on( "error" , function ( err ) { signalstream.destroy() }) signalstream.pipe(plotlystream) })

file_owner accepts a string of the file owner's name fileId is an integer, representing the graph ID callback(figure) where figure is a the JSON object of the graph figure

var plotly = require ( 'plotly' )( 'username' , 'apiKey' ); plotly.getFigure( 'fileOwner' , 'fileId' , function ( err, figure ) { if (err) console .log(err); console .log(figure); });

figure is a JSON object of the graph figure options.format | jpeg , png , pdf , eps , webp options.width | width in px (default : 700) options.height | height in px (default : 500)

callback(err, imageData)

err is an Error Object imageStream is a Stream of base-64 encoded imageData

var plotly = require ( 'plotly' )( 'username' , 'apiKey' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var trace1 = { x : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ], y : [ 10 , 15 , 13 , 17 ], type : "scatter" }; var figure = { 'data' : [trace1] }; var imgOpts = { format : 'png' , width : 1000 , height : 500 }; plotly.getImage(figure, imgOpts, function ( error, imageStream ) { if (error) return console .log (error); var fileStream = fs.createWriteStream( '1.png' ); imageStream.pipe(fileStream); });

You can also use getFigure() and getImage() together!

var plotly = require ( '../.' )( 'username' , 'apiKey' ); plotly.getFigure( 'fileOwner' , 'fileId' , function ( err, figure ) { if (err) return console .log(err); var imgOpts = { format : 'png' , width : 1000 , height : 500 }; plotly.getImage(figure, imgOpts, function ( error, imageStream ) { if (error) return console .log (error); var fileStream = fs.createWriteStream( '2.png' ); imageStream.pipe(fileStream); }); });

fid is a String, the id of the plot you wish you delete callback is a function with err and plot as parameters. err , if present, is the error message returned from the request. plot is the plot that was deleted.