openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pp

plop-prettier

by Alex Young
3.0.0 (see all)

Use prettier to format plop templates

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

765

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

plop-prettier

Use prettier to format plop templates with a custom plop action type.

Installation

npm i --save plop-prettier

Usage

In your base plopfile, use plop.load to add the "pretty-add" action::

const aGenerator = require("./path/to/a/generator");

module.exports = function(plop) {
    plop.load("plop-prettier");

    plop.setGenerator("Generator Name", aGenerator);
};

You can now use the "pretty-add" action type within your generators:

const anAction = {
    type: "pretty-add",
    path: "path/to/generated/file",
    template: "path/to/template"
};

Options

Prettier options can be provided - for information on available prettier options see the prettier docs.

const aGenerator = require("./path/to/a/generator");

module.exports = function(plop) {
    plop.load("plop-prettier", {
        tabWidth: 4
    });

    plop.setGenerator("Generator Name", aGenerator);
};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial