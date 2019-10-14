Use prettier to format plop templates with a custom plop action type.
npm i --save plop-prettier
In your base plopfile, use
plop.load to add the "pretty-add" action::
const aGenerator = require("./path/to/a/generator");
module.exports = function(plop) {
plop.load("plop-prettier");
plop.setGenerator("Generator Name", aGenerator);
};
You can now use the "pretty-add" action type within your generators:
const anAction = {
type: "pretty-add",
path: "path/to/generated/file",
template: "path/to/template"
};
Prettier options can be provided - for information on available prettier options see the prettier docs.
const aGenerator = require("./path/to/a/generator");
module.exports = function(plop) {
plop.load("plop-prettier", {
tabWidth: 4
});
plop.setGenerator("Generator Name", aGenerator);
};