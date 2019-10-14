Use prettier to format plop templates with a custom plop action type.

Installation

npm i --save plop-prettier

Usage

In your base plopfile, use plop.load to add the "pretty-add" action::

const aGenerator = require ( "./path/to/a/generator" ); module .exports = function ( plop ) { plop.load( "plop-prettier" ); plop.setGenerator( "Generator Name" , aGenerator); };

You can now use the "pretty-add" action type within your generators:

const anAction = { type : "pretty-add", path : "path/to/generated/file", template : "path/to/template" };

Options

Prettier options can be provided - for information on available prettier options see the prettier docs.