plivo

by plivo
4.25.1 (see all)

A Node library for communicating with the Plivo API and generating Plivo XML.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Plivo Node.js library

Version codecov UnitTests

The Node.js SDK simplifies the integration of communications into your Node.js applications through the Plivo REST API. You will be able to use the SDK to make voice calls, send SMS, and generate Plivo XML to manage your call flows.

Installation

Install the SDK using npm

$ npm install plivo

If you have the 0.4.1 version (a.k.a legacy) already installed, you may have to first uninstall it before installing the new version.

For features in beta, use the beta branch:

$ npm install plivo@beta

Getting started

Authentication

To make the API requests, you need to create a Client and provide it with authentication credentials (which can be found at https://console.plivo.com/dashboard/).

We recommend that you store your credentials in the PLIVO_AUTH_ID and the PLIVO_AUTH_TOKEN environment variables, so as to avoid the possibility of accidentally committing them to source control. If you do this, you can initialise the client with no arguments and it will automatically fetch them from the environment variables:

let plivo = require('plivo');
let client = new plivo.Client();

Alternatively, you can specifiy the authentication credentials while initializing the Client.

let plivo = require('plivo');
let client = new plivo.Client('<auth_id>', '<auth_token>');

The basics

The SDK uses consistent interfaces to create, retrieve, update, delete and list resources. The pattern followed is as follows:

client.resources.create(name,params); // Create
client.resources.get(id); // Get
client.resources.update(params); // Update
client.resources.delete(id); // Delete
client.resources.list({limit:5,offset:0}); // List all resources, max 20 at a time

Also, using client.resources.list() would list the first 20 resources by default (which is the first page, with limit as 20, and offset as 0). To get more, you will have to use limit and offset to get the second page of resources.

Examples

Send a message

let plivo = require('plivo');
let client = new plivo.Client();

client.messages.create({
    src: '+14156667778',
    dst: '14156667777',
    text: 'Hello, this is a sample text from Plivo',
}).then(function(response) {
    console.log(response)
});

Make a call

let plivo = require('plivo');
let client = new plivo.Client();

client.calls.create(
  '+14156667778',
  '+14156667777',
  'http://answer.url'
).then(function(response) {
  console.log(response)
});

Lookup a number

let plivo = require('plivo');
let client = new plivo.Client('<auth_id>', '<auth_token>');

client.lookup.get('<number-goes-here>')
.then(function(response) {
    console.log(response);
});

Generate Plivo XML

let plivo = require('plivo');
let response = new plivo.Response();
let speak_body = "Hello, world!";

response.addSpeak(speak_body);
console.log(response.toXML());

This generates the following XML:

<Response>
  <Speak>Hello, world!</Speak>
</Response>

Run a PHLO

let plivo = require('plivo');
var PhloClient = plivo.PhloClient;
var phloClient = phlo = null;

phloClient = new PhloClient('<auth-id>', '<auth-token>');
phloClient.phlo('<phlo_id>').run().then(function (result) {
console.log('Phlo run result', result);
});

More examples

More examples are available here. Also refer to the guides for configuring the Express server to run various scenarios & use it to test out your integration in under 5 minutes.

Reporting issues

Report any feedback or problems with this version by opening an issue on Github.

