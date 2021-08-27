openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pli

plist

by Nathan Rajlich
3.0.4 (see all)

Mac OS X Plist parser/builder for Node.js and browsers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4M

GitHub Stars

392

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

plist.js

Mac OS X Plist parser/builder for Node.js and browsers

Build Status

Provides facilities for reading and writing Mac OS X Plist (property list) files. These are often used in programming OS X and iOS applications, as well as the iTunes configuration XML file.

Plist files represent stored programming "object"s. They are very similar to JSON. A valid Plist file is representable as a native JavaScript Object and vice-versa.

Usage

Node.js

Install using npm:

$ npm install --save plist

Then require() the plist module in your file:

var plist = require('plist');

// now use the `parse()` and `build()` functions
var val = plist.parse('<plist><string>Hello World!</string></plist>');
console.log(val);  // "Hello World!"

Browser

Include the dist/plist.js in a <script> tag in your HTML file:

<script src="plist.js"></script>
<script>
  // now use the `parse()` and `build()` functions
  var val = plist.parse('<plist><string>Hello World!</string></plist>');
  console.log(val);  // "Hello World!"
</script>

API

Parsing

Parsing a plist from filename:

var fs = require('fs');
var plist = require('plist');

var obj = plist.parse(fs.readFileSync('myPlist.plist', 'utf8'));
console.log(JSON.stringify(obj));

Parsing a plist from string payload:

var plist = require('plist');

var xml =
  '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' +
  '<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">' +
  '<plist version="1.0">' +
    '<key>metadata</key>' +
    '<dict>' +
      '<key>bundle-identifier</key>' +
      '<string>com.company.app</string>' +
      '<key>bundle-version</key>' +
      '<string>0.1.1</string>' +
      '<key>kind</key>' +
      '<string>software</string>' +
      '<key>title</key>' +
      '<string>AppName</string>' +
    '</dict>' +
  '</plist>';

console.log(plist.parse(xml));

// [
//   "metadata",
//   {
//     "bundle-identifier": "com.company.app",
//     "bundle-version": "0.1.1",
//     "kind": "software",
//     "title": "AppName"
//   }
// ]

Building

Given an existing JavaScript Object, you can turn it into an XML document that complies with the plist DTD:

var plist = require('plist');

var json = [
  "metadata",
  {
    "bundle-identifier": "com.company.app",
    "bundle-version": "0.1.1",
    "kind": "software",
    "title": "AppName"
  }
];

console.log(plist.build(json));

// <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
// <!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
// <plist version="1.0">
//   <key>metadata</key>
//   <dict>
//     <key>bundle-identifier</key>
//     <string>com.company.app</string>
//     <key>bundle-version</key>
//     <string>0.1.1</string>
//     <key>kind</key>
//     <string>software</string>
//     <key>title</key>
//     <string>AppName</string>
//   </dict>
// </plist>

Cross Platform Testing Credits

Much thanks to Sauce Labs for providing free resources that enable cross-browser testing on this project!

Testing Powered By SauceLabs

License

(The MIT License)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial