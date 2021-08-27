Provides facilities for reading and writing Mac OS X Plist (property list) files. These are often used in programming OS X and iOS applications, as well as the iTunes configuration XML file.
Plist files represent stored programming "object"s. They are very similar to JSON. A valid Plist file is representable as a native JavaScript Object and vice-versa.
Install using
npm:
$ npm install --save plist
Then
require() the plist module in your file:
var plist = require('plist');
// now use the `parse()` and `build()` functions
var val = plist.parse('<plist><string>Hello World!</string></plist>');
console.log(val); // "Hello World!"
Include the
dist/plist.js in a
<script> tag in your HTML file:
<script src="plist.js"></script>
<script>
// now use the `parse()` and `build()` functions
var val = plist.parse('<plist><string>Hello World!</string></plist>');
console.log(val); // "Hello World!"
</script>
Parsing a plist from filename:
var fs = require('fs');
var plist = require('plist');
var obj = plist.parse(fs.readFileSync('myPlist.plist', 'utf8'));
console.log(JSON.stringify(obj));
Parsing a plist from string payload:
var plist = require('plist');
var xml =
'<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' +
'<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">' +
'<plist version="1.0">' +
'<key>metadata</key>' +
'<dict>' +
'<key>bundle-identifier</key>' +
'<string>com.company.app</string>' +
'<key>bundle-version</key>' +
'<string>0.1.1</string>' +
'<key>kind</key>' +
'<string>software</string>' +
'<key>title</key>' +
'<string>AppName</string>' +
'</dict>' +
'</plist>';
console.log(plist.parse(xml));
// [
// "metadata",
// {
// "bundle-identifier": "com.company.app",
// "bundle-version": "0.1.1",
// "kind": "software",
// "title": "AppName"
// }
// ]
Given an existing JavaScript Object, you can turn it into an XML document that complies with the plist DTD:
var plist = require('plist');
var json = [
"metadata",
{
"bundle-identifier": "com.company.app",
"bundle-version": "0.1.1",
"kind": "software",
"title": "AppName"
}
];
console.log(plist.build(json));
// <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
// <!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
// <plist version="1.0">
// <key>metadata</key>
// <dict>
// <key>bundle-identifier</key>
// <string>com.company.app</string>
// <key>bundle-version</key>
// <string>0.1.1</string>
// <key>kind</key>
// <string>software</string>
// <key>title</key>
// <string>AppName</string>
// </dict>
// </plist>
Much thanks to Sauce Labs for providing free resources that enable cross-browser testing on this project!