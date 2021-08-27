Mac OS X Plist parser/builder for Node.js and browsers

Provides facilities for reading and writing Mac OS X Plist (property list) files. These are often used in programming OS X and iOS applications, as well as the iTunes configuration XML file.

Plist files represent stored programming "object"s. They are very similar to JSON. A valid Plist file is representable as a native JavaScript Object and vice-versa.

Usage

Install using npm :

$ npm install --save plist

Then require() the plist module in your file:

var plist = require ( 'plist' ); var val = plist.parse( '<plist><string>Hello World!</string></plist>' ); console .log(val);

Browser

Include the dist/plist.js in a <script> tag in your HTML file:

< script src = "plist.js" > </ script > < script > var val = plist.parse( '<plist><string>Hello World!</string></plist>' ); console .log(val); </ script >

API

Parsing

Parsing a plist from filename:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var plist = require ( 'plist' ); var obj = plist.parse(fs.readFileSync( 'myPlist.plist' , 'utf8' )); console .log( JSON .stringify(obj));

Parsing a plist from string payload:

var plist = require ( 'plist' ); var xml = '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' + '<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">' + '<plist version="1.0">' + '<key>metadata</key>' + '<dict>' + '<key>bundle-identifier</key>' + '<string>com.company.app</string>' + '<key>bundle-version</key>' + '<string>0.1.1</string>' + '<key>kind</key>' + '<string>software</string>' + '<key>title</key>' + '<string>AppName</string>' + '</dict>' + '</plist>' ; console .log(plist.parse(xml));

Building

Given an existing JavaScript Object, you can turn it into an XML document that complies with the plist DTD:

var plist = require ( 'plist' ); var json = [ "metadata" , { "bundle-identifier" : "com.company.app" , "bundle-version" : "0.1.1" , "kind" : "software" , "title" : "AppName" } ]; console .log(plist.build(json));

Cross Platform Testing Credits

Much thanks to Sauce Labs for providing free resources that enable cross-browser testing on this project!

License

(The MIT License)