Pleeease: filters

Convert CSS shorthand filters to SVG equivalent.

Used by Pleeease, a CSS post-processor.

Example

You write foo.css :

.blur { filter : blur (4px); }

You get bar.css :

.blur { filter : url ( 'data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><filter id="filter"><feGaussianBlur stdDeviation="4" /></filter></svg>#filter' ); filter : blur (4px); }

Filters

It converts all 10 CSS shorthand filters:

grayscale

sepia

saturate

hue-rotate

invert

opacity

brightness

contrast

blur

drop-shadow

Learn more about CSS filters

Prefixes

This tool doesn't add prefixes. If you want them, you should use Autoprefixer. This is what Pleeease does:

.blur { filter : url ( 'data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><filter id="filter"><feGaussianBlur stdDeviation="4" /></filter></svg>#filter' ); -webkit-filter : blur (4px); filter : blur (4px); }

Usage

npm install pleeease-filters

var filters = require ( 'pleeease-filters' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ); var css = fs.readFileSync( 'app.css' , 'utf8' ); var options = {}; var fixed = filters.process(css, options); fs.writeFile( 'app.min.css' , fixed, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'File saved!' ); });

Options

You can also add IE filters with an option:

var options = { oldIE : true }

Using the first example, you'll get:

.blur { filter : url ( 'data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><filter id="filter"><feGaussianBlur stdDeviation="4" /></filter></svg>#filter' ); filter : blur (4px); filter : progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft. Blur (pixelradius=4); }

Note

Be careful, not all browsers support CSS or SVG filters on HTML content:

latest WebKit browsers support CSS shorthand

Firefox support SVG filters (and CSS shorthand since FF35)

IE9- support IE filters (limited and slightly degraded)

It means that IE10+, Opera Mini and Android browsers have no support at all on HTML, only in SVG.

Moreover, IE filters shouldn't be used.

See caniuse for more info.

Licence

MIT © 2014 Vincent De Oliveira · iamvdo

This module is an adaptation of CSS-Filters-Polyfill. Copyright (c) 2012 - 2013 Christian Schepp Schaefer