Pleeease

Process CSS with ease.

Pleeease is a Node.js application that easily process your CSS. It combines CSS preprocessors with PostCSS plugins, like Autoprefixer, Pixrem and so on, with full sourcemaps support. It helps create clean stylesheets, support older browsers and offers better maintainability.

In short, Pleeease === ((Sass || LESS || Stylus) || CSS) && PostCSS

Plugins

for less.js

for Meteor

Workflow

for Gulp

for Brunch

for Grunt

for webpack

Contribute

Clone repository

Install dependencies with npm install

Run tests with npm test

There are also Gulp tasks: lint code, create standalone version, bump version

There is a lot of stuff to do: adding more unit tests, adding new postprocess tasks, etc.

Licence

MIT Vincent De Oliveira