openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

please-wait

by Pathgather
0.0.5 (see all)

A simple library to show your users a beautiful splash page while your application loads.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PleaseWait.js

A simple library to show your users a beautiful splash page while your application loads.

Documentation and Demo

Documentation and demo can be found here.

About Pathgather

Pathgather is an NYC-based startup building a platform that dramatically accelerates learning for enterprises by bringing employees, training content, and existing enterprise systems into one engaging platform.

Every Friday, we work on open-source software (our own or other projects). Want to join our always growing team? Peruse our current opportunities or reach out to us at tech@pathgather.com!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial