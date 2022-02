Please upgrade Node

💁‍♀️ show a message to your users to upgrade Node instead of a stacktrace

It's common for new Node users to miss or not understand engines warning when installing a CLI. This package displays a beginner-friendly message if their Node version is below the one expected.

$ node -v 0.12 $ modern-cli modern-cli requires at least version 6 of Node, please upgrade

Usage

npm install please-upgrade-node

Add please-upgrade-node at the top of your CLI

const pkg = require ( './package.json' ) require ( 'please-upgrade-node' )(pkg)

Set in your package.json the required Node version

{ "engines" : { "node" : ">=6" } }

Important: >= is the only operator supported by please-upgrade-node (e.g. >=6 , >=6.0 , >=6.0.0 ).

Options

You can set custom exitCode and message function if needed

pleaseUpgradeNode(pkg, { exitCode : 0 , message : function ( requiredVersion ) { return 'Oops this program require Node ' + requiredVersion } })

Important: to keep message function compatible with older versions of Node, avoid using ES6 features like => or string interpolation.

Thanks to zeit/serve for the error message inspiration.

