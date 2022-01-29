🔍 Find elements in playwright like your users with queries from @testing-library/dom
⚠️ Note: this is a fork of pptr-testing-library modified to accomodate for some subtle API differences.
All of your favorite user-centric querying functions from @testing-library/react and @testing-library/dom available from Playwright!
@playwright-testing-library/test/fixture or...
playwright-testing-library/
@playwright-testing-library/test
# For use with Playwright
npm install --save-dev playwright-testing-library
# For use with Playwright Test
npm install --save-dev @playwright-testing-library/test
or
# For use with Playwright
yarn add --dev playwright-testing-library
# For use with Playwright Test
yarn add --dev @playwright-testing-library/test
import {test as baseTest} from '@playwright/test'
import {fixtures, TestingLibraryFixtures} from '@playwright-testing-library/test/fixture'
// As only fixture
const test = baseTest.extend<TestingLibraryFixtures>(fixtures)
// Alternatively, with other fixtures
interface Fixtures extends TestingLibraryFixtures {
// ... additional fixture types
}
const test = baseTest.extend<Fixtures>({
...fixtures,
// ... additional fixtures
})
const {expect} = test
// Query methods are available in `test` blocks
test('my form', async ({queries: {getByTestId}}) => {
const $form = await getByTestId('my-form')
// Scope queries with `getQueriesForElement`
const {getByLabelText} = $form.getQueriesForElement()
const $email = await getByLabelText('Email')
// Interact with Playwright like usual
await $email.type('playwright@example.com')
// ...
})
const {webkit} = require('playwright') // or 'firefox' or 'chromium'
const {getDocument, queries} = require('playwright-testing-library')
const {getByTestId, getByLabelText} = queries
const browser = await webkit.launch()
const page = await browser.newPage()
// Grab ElementHandle for document
const $document = await getDocument(page)
// Your favorite query methods are available
const $form = await getByTestId($document, 'my-form')
// Returned elements are ElementHandles too!
const $email = await getByLabelText($form, 'Email')
// Interact with playwright like usual
await $email.type('playwright@example.com')
// ...
Unique methods, not part of @testing-library/dom
Get an
ElementHandle for the document
getDocument(page: playwright.Page): ElementHandle
Wait for an assertion (wrapper around wait-for-expect)
waitFor(
expectation: () => void | Promise<void>,
timeout?: number,
interval?: number
): Promise<{}>
The @testing-library/dom — All
get* and
query* methods are supported.
getQueriesForElement(handle: ElementHandle): ElementHandle & QueryUtils - extend the input object with the query API and return it
getNodeText(handle: ElementHandle): Promise<string> - get the text content of the element
queries: QueryUtils - the query subset of
@testing-library/dom exports
queryByPlaceholderText
queryAllByPlaceholderText
getByPlaceholderText
getAllByPlaceholderText
findByPlaceholderText
findAllByPlaceholderText
queryByText
queryAllByText
getByText
getAllByText
findByText
findAllByText
queryByLabelText
queryAllByLabelText
getByLabelText
getAllByLabelText
findByLabelText
findAllByLabelText
queryByAltText
queryAllByAltText
getByAltText
getAllByAltText
findByAltText
findAllByAltText
queryByTestId
queryAllByTestId
getByTestId
getAllByTestId
findByTestId
findAllByTestId
queryByTitle
queryAllByTitle
getByTitle
getAllByTitle
findByTitle
findAllByTitle
queryByDisplayValue,
queryAllByDisplayValue,
getByDisplayValue,
getAllByDisplayValue,
findByDisplayValue,
findAllByDisplayValue,
waitForElement,
waitForElementToBeRemoved and
waitForDomChange are not exposed. Consider using a
find* query.
fireEvent method is not exposed, use Playwright's built-ins instead.
expect assertion extensions are not available.
This project is actively maintained by engineers at @hoverinc 😀.