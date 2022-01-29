



playwright-testing-library 🔍 Find elements in playwright like your users with queries from @testing-library/dom

✨ Features

⚠️ Note: this is a fork of pptr-testing-library modified to accomodate for some subtle API differences.

All of your favorite user-centric querying functions from @testing-library/react and @testing-library/dom available from Playwright!

Playwright Test fixture — @playwright-testing-library/test/fixture or...

or... Standalone queries — playwright-testing-library / @playwright-testing-library/test

/ Asynchronous assertion helper (via wait-for-expect)

🌱 Getting Started

1. Install

npm install --save-dev playwright-testing-library npm install --save-dev @playwright-testing-library/ test

or

yarn add --dev playwright-testing-library yarn add --dev @playwright-testing-library/ test

2a. Use Playwright Test fixture

import {test as baseTest} from '@playwright/test' import {fixtures, TestingLibraryFixtures} from '@playwright-testing-library/test/fixture' const test = baseTest.extend<TestingLibraryFixtures>(fixtures) interface Fixtures extends TestingLibraryFixtures { } const test = baseTest.extend<Fixtures>({ ...fixtures, }) const {expect} = test test( 'my form' , async ({queries: {getByTestId}}) => { const $form = await getByTestId( 'my-form' ) const {getByLabelText} = $form.getQueriesForElement() const $email = await getByLabelText( 'Email' ) await $email.type( 'playwright@example.com' ) })

2b. Use standalone queries

const {webkit} = require ( 'playwright' ) const {getDocument, queries} = require ( 'playwright-testing-library' ) const {getByTestId, getByLabelText} = queries const browser = await webkit.launch() const page = await browser.newPage() const $ document = await getDocument(page) const $form = await getByTestId($ document , 'my-form' ) const $email = await getByLabelText($form, 'Email' ) await $email.type( 'playwright@example.com' )

🔌 API

Unique methods, not part of @testing-library/dom

Get an ElementHandle for the document getDocument(page: playwright.Page): ElementHandle

Wait for an assertion (wrapper around wait-for-expect) waitFor( expectation: () => void | Promise < void >, timeout?: number , interval?: number ): Promise <{}>

The @testing-library/dom — All get* and query* methods are supported.

getQueriesForElement(handle: ElementHandle): ElementHandle & QueryUtils - extend the input object with the query API and return it

- extend the input object with the query API and return it getNodeText(handle: ElementHandle): Promise<string> - get the text content of the element

- get the text content of the element queries: QueryUtils - the query subset of @testing-library/dom exports queryByPlaceholderText queryAllByPlaceholderText getByPlaceholderText getAllByPlaceholderText findByPlaceholderText findAllByPlaceholderText queryByText queryAllByText getByText getAllByText findByText findAllByText queryByLabelText queryAllByLabelText getByLabelText getAllByLabelText findByLabelText findAllByLabelText queryByAltText queryAllByAltText getByAltText getAllByAltText findByAltText findAllByAltText queryByTestId queryAllByTestId getByTestId getAllByTestId findByTestId findAllByTestId queryByTitle queryAllByTitle getByTitle getAllByTitle findByTitle findAllByTitle queryByDisplayValue , queryAllByDisplayValue , getByDisplayValue , getAllByDisplayValue , findByDisplayValue , findAllByDisplayValue ,

- the query subset of exports

Known Limitations

Async utilities waitForElement , waitForElementToBeRemoved and waitForDomChange are not exposed. Consider using a find* query.

, and are not exposed. Consider using a query. fireEvent method is not exposed, use Playwright's built-ins instead.

method is not exposed, use Playwright's built-ins instead. expect assertion extensions are not available.

Special Thanks

LICENSE

MIT

Maintenance

This project is actively maintained by engineers at @hoverinc 😀.