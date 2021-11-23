Run mocha, zora, uvu, tape and benchmark.js scripts inside real browsers with playwright .

Install

npm install playwright-test

Usage

playwright-test [files] [options] or pw-test [files] [options]

Options

Description Run mocha, zora, uvu, tape and benchmark.js scripts inside real browsers with `playwright`. Usage $ playwright-test [files] [options] Options -r, --runner Test runner. Options: mocha, tape, zora, uvu and benchmark. (default mocha) -b, --browser Browser to run tests. Options: chromium, firefox, webkit. (default chromium) -m, --mode Run mode. Options: main, worker. (default main) -d, --debug Debug mode, keeps browser window open. -w, --watch Watch files for changes and re-run tests. -i, --incognito Use incognito window to run tests. -e, --extension Use extension background_page to run tests. --cov Enable code coverage in istanbul format. Outputs '.nyc_output/coverage-pw.json'. --before Path to a script to be loaded on a separate tab before the main script. --sw Path to a script to be loaded in a service worker. --assets Assets to be served by the http server. (default process.cwd()) --cwd Current directory. (default process.cwd()) --extensions File extensions allowed in the bundle. (default js,cjs,mjs,ts,tsx) --config Path to the config file -v, --version Displays current version -h, --help Displays this message Examples $ playwright-test test.js --runner tape $ playwright-test test --debug $ playwright-test "test/**/*.spec.js" --browser webkit --mode worker --incognito --debug $ playwright-test bench.js --runner benchmark # Uses benchmark.js to run your benchmark see playwright-test/mocks/benchmark.js for an example. $ playwright-test test --cov && npx nyc report --reporter=html # Enable code coverage in istanbul format which can be used by nyc. $ playwright-test "test/**/*.spec.js" --debug --before ./mocks/before.js # Run a script in a separate tab check ./mocks/before.js for an example. # Important: You need to call `self.PW_TEST.beforeEnd()` to start the main script. Runner Options All arguments passed to the cli not listed above will be fowarded to the runner. $ playwright-test test.js --runner mocha --bail --grep 'should fail' To send a `false` flag use --no-bail. Check https://mochajs.org/api/mocha for `mocha` options or `npx mocha --help`. Notes DEBUG env var filtering for 'debug' package logging will work as expected. $ DEBUG:app playwright-test test.js Do not let your shell expand globs, always wrap them. $ playwright-test "test/**" GOOD $ playwright-test test/** BAD

Config

The config file needs to be commonjs for now, so if your package is pure ESM you need to use .cjs extension.

Configuration can be done with cli flags or config files.

'package.json' , `.playwright-testrc.json` , `.playwright-testrc.js` , `playwright-test.config.js` , `.playwright-testrc.cjs` , `playwright-test.config.cjs` , `.pw-testrc.json` , `.pw-testrc.js` , `pw-test.config.js` , `.pw-testrc.cjs` , `pw-test.config.cjs` ,

The config type can be imported from the entrypoint.

import type { RunnerOptions } from 'playwright-test'

Interface

export interface RunnerOptions { cwd: string assets: string browser: 'chromium' | 'firefox' | 'webkit' debug: boolean mode: 'main' | 'worker' incognito: boolean input?: string [] extension: boolean runnerOptions: any before?: string sw?: string cov: false extensions: string buildConfig: BuildOptions buildSWConfig: BuildOptions beforeTests: ( opts: RunnerOptions ) => Promise <unknown> afterTests: ( opts: RunnerOptions, beforeTestsOutput: unknown ) => Promise <unknown> }

Run in CI

Check our CI config .github/workflows/main.yml and the playwright Github Action

License

MIT © Hugo Dias