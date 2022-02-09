Fluent API around Playwright

Installation

npm i --save playwright-fluent

If not already installed, the playwright package should also be installed with a version >= 1.12.0

Usage

import { PlaywrightFluent, userDownloadsDirectory } from 'playwright-fluent' ; const p = new PlaywrightFluent(); await p .withBrowser( 'chromium' ) .withOptions({ headless : false }) .withCursor() .withDialogs() .recordPageErrors() .recordFailedRequests() .recordDownloadsTo(userDownloadsDirectory) .emulateDevice( 'iPhone 6 landscape' ) .navigateTo( 'https://reactstrap.github.io/components/form/' ) .click( '#exampleEmail' ) .typeText( 'foo.bar@baz.com' ) .pressKey( 'Tab' ) .expectThatSelector( '#examplePassword' ) .hasFocus() .typeText( "don't tell!" ) .pressKey( 'Tab' ) .expectThatSelector( '#examplePassword' ) .hasClass( 'is-valid' ) .hover( '#exampleCustomSelect' ) .select( 'Value 3' ) .in( '#exampleCustomSelect' ) .close();

This package provides also a Selector API that enables to find and target a DOM element or a collection of DOM elements embedded in complex DOM Hierarchy:

const selector = p .selector( '[role="row"]' ) .withText( 'foobar' ) .find( 'td' ) .nth( 2 ); await p.expectThatSelector(selector).hasText( 'foobar-2' );

Usage with Iframes

This fluent API enables to seamlessly navigate inside an iframe and switch back to the page:

const p = new PlaywrightFluent(); const selector = 'iframe' ; const inputInIframe = '#input-inside-iframe' ; const inputInMainPage = '#input-in-main-page' ; await p .withBrowser( 'chromium' ) .withOptions({ headless : false }) .withCursor() .navigateTo(url) .hover(selector) .switchToIframe(selector) .click(inputInIframe) .typeText( 'hey I am in the iframe' ) .switchBackToPage() .click(inputInMainPage) .typeText( 'hey I am back in the page!' );

Usage with Dialogs

This fluent API enables to handle alert , prompt and confirm dialogs:

const p = new PlaywrightFluent(); await p .withBrowser(browser) .withOptions({ headless : true }) .WithDialogs() .navigateTo(url) .waitForDialog() .expectThatDialog() .isOfType( 'prompt' ) .expectThatDialog() .hasMessage( 'Please say yes or no' ) .expectThatDialog() .hasValue( 'yes' ) .typeTextInDialogAndSubmit( 'foobar' );

Usage with the tracing API

This fluent API enables to handle the playwright tracing API in the following way:

const p = new PlaywrightFluent(); await p .withBrowser(browser) .withOptions({ headless : true }) .withTracing() .withCursor() .startTracing({ title : 'my first trace' }) .navigateTo(url) .stopTracingAndSaveTrace({ path : path.join(__dirname, 'trace1.zip' ) }) .startTracing({ title : 'my second trace' }) .stopTracingAndSaveTrace({ path : path.join(__dirname, 'trace2.zip' ) });

Usage with collection of elements

This fluent API enables to perform actions and assertions on a collection of DOM elements with a forEach() operator.

See it below in action on ag-grid where all athletes with Julia in their name must be selected:

const p = new PlaywrightFluent(); const url = `https://www.ag-grid.com/javascript-data-grid/keyboard-navigation/` ; const cookiesConsentButton = p .selector( '#onetrust-button-group' ) .find( 'button' ) .withText( 'Accept All Cookies' ); const gridContainer = 'div#myGrid' ; const rowsContainer = 'div.ag-body-viewport div.ag-center-cols-container' ; const rows = p.selector(gridContainer).find(rowsContainer).find( 'div[role="row"]' ); const filter = p.selector(gridContainer).find( 'input[aria-label="Athlete Filter Input"]' ).parent(); await p .withBrowser( 'chromium' ) .withOptions({ headless : false }) .withCursor() .navigateTo(url) .click(cookiesConsentButton) .switchToIframe( 'iframe[title="grid-keyboard-navigation"]' ) .hover(gridContainer) .click(filter) .typeText( 'Julia' ) .pressKey( 'Enter' ) .expectThat(rows.nth( 1 )) .hasText( 'Julia' ); await rows.forEach( async (row) => { const checkbox = row .find( 'input[aria-label="Press Space to toggle row selection (unchecked)"]' ) .parent(); await p.click(checkbox); });

Usage with Stories

This package provides a way to write tests as functional components called Story :

stories.ts

import { Story, StoryWithProps } from 'playwright-fluent' ; export interface StartAppProps { browser : BrowserName; isHeadless: boolean; url: string; } export const startApp: StoryWithProps<StartAppProps> = async (p, props) => { await p .withBrowser(props.browser) .withOptions({ headless : props.isHeadless }) .withCursor() .navigateTo(props.url); } export const fillForm: Story = async (p) => { await p .click(selector) .select(option) .in(customSelect) ...; }; export const submitForm: Story = async (p) => { await p .click(selector); }; export const elementIsVisible: Story = async (p) => { await p .expectThatSelector(selector) .isVisible(); };

test.ts

import { startApp, fillForm } from 'stories' ; import { PlaywrightFluent } from 'playwright-fluent' ; const p = new PlaywrightFluent(); await p .runStory(startApp, { browser : 'chrome' , isHeadless : false , url : 'http://example.com' }) .runStory(fillForm) .close(); const user = new PlaywrightFluent(); await user .do(startApp, { browser : 'chrome' , isHeadless : false , url : 'http://example.com' }) .and(fillForm) .attemptsTo(submitForm) .verifyIf(elementIsVisible) .close();

Usage with mocks

This fluent API provides a generic and simple infrastructure for massive request interception and response mocking.

This Mock API leverages the Playwright request interception infrastructure and will enable you to mock all HTTP requests in order to test the front in complete isolation from the backend.

Read more about the Fluent Mock API

This API is still a draft and is in early development, but stay tuned!

Contributing

Check out our contributing guide.

Resources

FAQ

Q: How does playwright-fluent relate to Playwright?

playwright-fluent is just a wrapper around the Playwright API. It leverages the power of Playwright by giving a Fluent API, that enables to consume the Playwright API with chainable actions and assertions. The purpose of playwright-fluent is to be able to write e2e tests in a way that makes tests more readable, reusable and maintainable.

Q: Can I start using playwright-fluent in my existing code base?

Yes you can.

import { PlaywrightFluent } from 'playwright-fluent' ; const p = new PlaywrightFluent(browser, page); const p = new PlaywrightFluent(browser, frame);

Q: Can I use Playwright together with the playwright-fluent?

Yes you can. To use the Playwright API, call the currentBrowser() and/or currentPage() methods exposed by the fluent API:

const browser = 'chromium' ; const p = new PlaywrightFluent(); await p .withBrowser(browser) .emulateDevice( 'iPhone 6 landscape' ) .withCursor() .navigateTo( 'https://reactstrap.github.io/components/form/' ) ...; const browser = p.currentBrowser(); const page = p.currentPage();

Q: What can I do with the currently published npm package playwright-fluent?

The documentations:

reflect the current status of the development and are inline with the published package.

Q: Do you have some samples on how to use this library?

Yes, have a look to this demo project with jest, this demo project with cucumber-js v6 or this demo project with cucumber-js v7.