This project is no longer maintained and will stop working on December 1, 2019. Please use apkup instead.
Upload APKs to Google Play
This package offers a streamlined way to publish packages in the Google Play Store
npm install -g playup
Use the CLI
playup \
--auth api.json \
--recent-changes "en-US='lorem ipsum dolor'" \
/path/to/Package.apk \
/path/to/Expansion.obb \ # optional
/path/to/Expansion2.obb # optional
or the JavaScript API
var publisher = require('playup')({
client_email: '',
private_key: '',
})
publisher.upload('/path/to/apk', {
obbs: [ // optional expansion files (max 2)
'/path/to/somefile.obb'
],
recentChanges: {
'en-US': 'lorem ipsum dolor'
},
}).then(function (data) {
console.log(' > %s version %d is up!', data.packageName, data.versionCode)
})
First you have to create a Google Play API Access. To do that go to the Google Play Developer Console and then with the account owner go to Settings -> API access and create a Google Play Android Developer project.
After that follow the instructions to create a Service Account. When you click Create Client ID, choose Service Account. You will get a JSON file with a public key and the service email.
The
upload method returns a
Promise so this package can be used in conjunction with gulp with no extra plugins needed
gulp.task(upload, function () {
return publisher.upload(apk, params)
})
Required
Type:
File
a JSON file with the Authentication information
Required
Type:
string
A string with the format
lang=changes where lang is the language code and changes the string that specifies the changes of this
Type:
string
Specify track for this release. Can be alpha, beta, production or rollout. Default: alpha
The path to the APK
The path to 1 or more expansion files
Playup is a constructor that can be called with or without
new
The instance of Playup has the
auth option
Required
Type:
object
The object with Authentication information. This object will have the following keys
client_email
private_key
Upload specified APK. If no callback is specified, returns a
Promise
Required
Type:
string
The path to the APK to upload
Optional
Type:
object
The params object will add aditional information to this release. Currently, it can have these keys
Type: string
Default:
'alpha'
Specify track for this release. Can be alpha, beta, production or rollout.
Type: object
Default:
{}
An
object that specifies changes in this version. Has the language code as key and the changes as value.
Type: Array
Default:
[]
An array that specifies the paths to the expansion files (OBBs) for this release
A function to be called when the process finishes. It receives two params:
The error if the upload was not succesful
An object with the following properties
packageName
versionCode