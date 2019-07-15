openbase logo
Readme

This project is no longer maintained and will stop working on December 1, 2019. Please use apkup instead.


playup Build Status Coverage Status npm js-standard-style

Upload APKs to Google Play

This package offers a streamlined way to publish packages in the Google Play Store

Install

npm install -g playup

Usage

Use the CLI

playup \
  --auth api.json \
  --recent-changes "en-US='lorem ipsum dolor'" \
  /path/to/Package.apk \
  /path/to/Expansion.obb \  # optional
  /path/to/Expansion2.obb   # optional

or the JavaScript API

var publisher = require('playup')({
  client_email: '',
  private_key: '',
})

publisher.upload('/path/to/apk', {
  obbs: [  // optional expansion files (max 2)
    '/path/to/somefile.obb'
  ],
  recentChanges: {
    'en-US': 'lorem ipsum dolor'
  },
}).then(function (data) {
  console.log(' > %s version %d is up!', data.packageName, data.versionCode)
})

Authentication

First you have to create a Google Play API Access. To do that go to the Google Play Developer Console and then with the account owner go to Settings -> API access and create a Google Play Android Developer project.

After that follow the instructions to create a Service Account. When you click Create Client ID, choose Service Account. You will get a JSON file with a public key and the service email.

gulp support

The upload method returns a Promise so this package can be used in conjunction with gulp with no extra plugins needed

gulp.task(upload, function () {
  return publisher.upload(apk, params)
})

CLI

playup --auth auth --recent-changes "recent changes" APK [[OBB], OBB]

auth

Required Type: File

a JSON file with the Authentication information

recent-changes

Required Type: string

A string with the format lang=changes where lang is the language code and changes the string that specifies the changes of this

track

Type: string

Specify track for this release. Can be alpha, beta, production or rollout. Default: alpha

APK

The path to the APK

OBB

The path to 1 or more expansion files

API

Playup = require('playup')

Playup is a constructor that can be called with or without new

publisher = new Playup(auth)

The instance of Playup has the auth option

auth

Required Type: object

The object with Authentication information. This object will have the following keys

  • client_email
  • private_key

publisher.upload(apk[, params[, callback]])

Upload specified APK. If no callback is specified, returns a Promise

apk

Required Type: string

The path to the APK to upload

params

Optional Type: object

The params object will add aditional information to this release. Currently, it can have these keys

track

Type: string Default: 'alpha'

Specify track for this release. Can be alpha, beta, production or rollout.

recentChanges

Type: object Default: {}

An object that specifies changes in this version. Has the language code as key and the changes as value.

obbs

Type: Array Default: []

An array that specifies the paths to the expansion files (OBBs) for this release

callback

A function to be called when the process finishes. It receives two params:

err

The error if the upload was not succesful

data

An object with the following properties

  • packageName
  • versionCode

