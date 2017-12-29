Parse m3u, m3u extended, pls, and asx in JavaScript.

Usage

Browser

Adds window.M3U.parse , window.PLS.parse , and window.ASX.parse which take a string and return a possibly empty array of objects.

< script src = "https://raw.github.com/nickdesaulniers/javascript-playlist-parser/master/lib/parser.min.js" > </ script >

var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open( "GET" , "my_playlist.m3u" ); xhr.overrideMimeType( "audio/x-mpegurl" ); xhr.onload = parse; xhr.send(); function parse ( ) { var playlist = M3U.parse( this .response); var audio = new Audio(); next(audio, playlist, 0 ); }; function next ( audio, playlist, i ) { if (i < playlist.length) { audio.src = playlist[i++].file; audio.onended = next.bind( null , audio, playlist, i); audio.play(); } };

Demo

Adds require('playlist-parser').M3U.parse , require('playlist-parser').PLS.parse , and require('playlist-parser').ASX.parse which take a string and return a possibly empty array of objects.

npm install playlist-parser

var parsers = require ( "playlist-parser" ); var M3U = parsers.M3U; var fs = require ( "fs" ); var playlist = M3U.parse(fs.readFileSync( "my_playlist.m3u" , { encoding : "utf8" }));

Return Values

Calls to parse return an array of objects that look like:

M3U Simple or ASX

[{ file : "http://song.com/song.mp3" }]

M3U Extended

[{ length : 1234 , artist : "Iron Maiden" , title : "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" , file : "http://song.com/song.mp3" }]

PLS

[{ file : "http://song.com/song.mp3" , title : "My favorite song ever by my favorite artist" , length : 1234 }]

MIME Types

m3u -> audio/x-mpegurl

pls -> audio/x-scpls

asx -> video/x-ms-asf

License

This software is dual licensed under the MIT and Beerware license.

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Nick Desaulniers

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

"THE BEER-WARE LICENSE" (Revision 42): nick@mozilla.com wrote this file. As long as you retain this notice you can do whatever you want with this stuff. If we meet some day, and you think this stuff is worth it, you can buy me a beer in return. Nick Desaulniers