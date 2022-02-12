Serverless coding environments for the web.
Playground Elements are a set of components for creating interactive editable coding environments on the web, with live updating previews. You can use Playground Elements to:
Unlike other coding environments, Playground never sends code to a backend server. Instead, Playground uses a Service Worker to create a virtual URL-space that runs 100% within the browser. If you can host static files, you can host a Playground.
Playground automatically compiles
.ts files using TypeScript, and
automatically fetches typings for your imports in order to display errors.
Compilation happens in a Web Worker on a separate thread, so your page stays
responsive.
Playground uses Web Components, so it doesn't require a framework. But it will play nicely with any framework you're already using, like React, Vue, and Angular.
Playground is broken up into small components like an editor, file picker, and
preview. Mix-and-match components to create any layout you want, or just use
<playground-ide> for an easy out-of-the-box experience.
Playground is fully themeable with CSS Custom Properties, down to the color of each kind of syntax-highlighted token. You can import themes from VSCode using the configurator, and it comes with a number of presets too.
Install from NPM:
npm i playground-elements
<script
type="module"
src="/node_modules/playground-elements/playground-ide.js"
></script>
Create a
<playground-ide> element in your HTML, and specify your project files
inline:
<playground-ide editable-file-system line-numbers resizable>
<script type="sample/html" filename="index.html">
<!doctype html>
<body>
Hello
<script type="module" src="./index.js"></script>
</body>
</script>
<script type="sample/ts" filename="index.ts">
document.body.appendChild(document.createTextNode("World!"))
</script>
</playground-ide>
Use a server like @web/dev-server to handle bare module import resolution automatically:
npm i -D @web/dev-server
npx web-dev-server --node-resolve --watch
Or, use a tool like Rollup to resolve bare module imports to paths at build time. If you need more help with building and serving, check out the Modern Web Guides.
Playground is supported by all modern browsers. It requires support for custom elements, JS modules, service workers, and web workers.
Supported: Chrome Firefox Safari Edge
Unsupported: Internet Explorer
There are 3 ways to specify the files of a playground project:
Add one or more
<script> tags as children of
your
<playground-ide> or
<playground-project>, using the following attributes:
|Attribute
|Description
type
|Required filetype. Options:
sample/html,
sample/css,
sample/js,
sample/ts,
sample/json,
sample/importmap.
filename
|Required filename.
label
|Optional label for display in
playground-tab-bar. If omitted, the filename is displayed.
hidden
|If present, the file won't be visible in
playground-tab-bar.
preserve-whitespace
|Disable the default behavior where leading whitespace that is common to all lines is removed.
Be sure to escape closing
</script> tags within your source as
<script>.
<playground-project>
<script type="sample/html" filename="index.html">
<!doctype html>
<head>
<script type="module" src="javascript.js"></script>
<script type="module" src="typescript.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css">
</head>
<body>
<p>Hello World!</p>
</body>
</script>
<script type="sample/js" filename="javascript.js">
console.log('hello from javascript');
</script>
<script type="sample/ts" filename="typescript.ts">
console.log('hello from typescript');
</script>
<script type="sample/css" filename="styles.css">
body { color: blue; }
</script>
</playground-project>
Set the
project-src attribute or
projectSrc property to a JSON file with format:
|Property
|Description
files
|An object mapping filenames to file data.
files.content
|Optional text content of the file. If omitted, a
fetch is made to retrieve the file by filename, relative to the manifest URL.
files.contentType
|Optional MIME type of the file. If omitted, type is taken from either the
fetch response
Content-Type header, or inferred from the filename extension when
content is set.
files.label
|Optional label for display in
playground-tab-bar. If omitted, the filename is displayed.
files.hidden
|If
true, the file won't be visible in
playground-tab-bar.
extends
|Optional URL to another JSON config file to extend from. Configs are deeply merged. URLs are interpreted relative to the URL of each extendee config.
<playground-ide project-src="/path/to/my/project.json"> </playground-ide>
{
"files": {
"index.html": {},
"typescript.ts": {
"content": "console.log('hello');"
},
"javascript.js": {
"contentType": "text/javascript"
},
"styles.css": {
"label": "Style"
}
}
}
In JavaScript, directly set the
config property to an object. The format is
identical to the JSON config file.
const ide = document.querySelector('playground-ide');
ide.config = {
files: {
'index.html': {},
'typescript.ts': {
content: "console.log('hello');",
},
},
};
If both
project-src and
config are set, then the one set most recently has
precedence. When either are set, inline scripts are ignored.
By default, bare module specifiers in JavaScript and TypeScript files are
transformed to special
./node_modules/ URLs, and fetched behind-the-scenes
from unpkg.com at the latest version.
// What you write:
import {html} from 'lit';
// What playground serves:
import {html} from './node_modules/lit@2.0.2/index.js';
// What playground fetches behind-the-scenes:
// https://unpkg.com/lit@latest
package.json
To customize the version of a module you import, create a file called
package.json in your project containing a
dependencies
map. This works exactly like it does when using NPM locally.
{
"dependencies": {
"lit": "^2.0.2"
}
}
TIP: Use the
hiddenattribute or property to hide the
package.jsonfile from being displayed in the list of project files, if you don't want the end-user to be able to see or modify it.
Playground supports Node-style export
conditions when
resolving modules in dependencies, and sets the following
conditions:
module,
import,
development.
For full control over module resolution, you can configure an import map. You may want to do this to change CDNs or point to a locally served copy of a module:
{
"files": { ... },
"importMap": {
"imports": {
"lit": "https://cdn.skypack.dev/lit@^2.0.2",
"lit/": "https://cdn.skypack.dev/lit@^2.0.2/"
}
}
}
When using inline project files, you can specify your import map like so:
<playground-ide>
<script type="sample/importmap">
{
"imports": {
"lit": "https://cdn.skypack.dev/lit@^2.0.2",
"lit/": "https://cdn.skypack.dev/lit@^2.0.2/"
}
}
</script>
...
</playground-ide>
If an import map is defined, but does not contain an entry for a bare module,
then playground defaults to the
unpkg.com URL.
Playground automatically compiles
.ts files using
TypeScript.
The following compiler settings are used:
|Name
|Value
target
ES2017
module
ESNext
moduleResolution
node
experimentalDecorators
true
Note that when you import another project module from a
.ts file, your import
statement should use the
.js extension (the same as you would do when running
tsc locally):
import './my-other-module.js';
If a region of code in a Playground project file is surrounded by
playground-hide and
playground-hide-end comments, then that region won't be
visible or editable by the user, but it will still be compiled and served.
Similarly, if a region is surrounded by
playground-fold and
playground-fold-end comments, then the region will be replaced with a
… that
expands to reveal the original editable code when clicked.
Use these special regions to help users focus on a particular part of a file, by de-emphasizing boilerplate or unrelated code.
Note that JavaScript
// style comments are not supported.
/* playground-fold */
import {html, LitElement} from 'lit';
/* playground-fold-end */
class MyElement extends LitElement {
render() {
return html`Hello <slot></slot>!`;
}
}
/* playground-fold */
customElements.define('my-element', MyElement);
Result:
<!-- playground-hide -->
<head>
<title>Boring stuff</title>
<script type="module" src="./my-element.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<!-- playground-hide-end -->
<my-element>World</my-element>
<!-- playground-hide -->
</body>
<!-- playground-hide-end -->
Result:
Hiding and folding is enabled by default, but can be disabled by setting the
pragmas property to
"off" (disabled with comments hidden) or
"off-visible"
(disabled with comments visible). The
pragmas property is available on
ide,
file-editor, and
code-editor.
<playground-ide> provides a complete out-of-the-box experience that's a good
start for many use-cases, but you can mix-and-match the various Playground
sub-components to make your custom layouts.
For example, say we need a layout with an editor above, a preview below, and only one particular file from the project visible — like this:
To do this, first import just the components you need. The main
playground-elements import loads all Playground elements, but when making a
custom layout it's a good idea to only load the sub-components you're actually
using. This will make your JavaScript bundle smaller.
<script type="module">
import 'playground-elements/playground-project.js';
import 'playground-elements/playground-file-editor.js';
import 'playground-elements/playground-preview.js';
</script>
Next create a
<playground-project>, with some inline project files. We could also
write our project files separately, and specify them in a JSON manifest. This
project element manages the virtual file system, and coordinates with the
Playground workers. We give it a unique
id, which we'll use to connect up the
editor and preview.
<playground-project id="project1">
<script type="sample/ts" filename="index.ts">
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
const world = document.createTextNode(' World!');
document.body.appendChild(world);
});
</script>
<script type="sample/html" filename="index.html">
<!doctype html>
<head>
<script type="module" src="./index.js"></script>
</head>
<body>Hello</body>
</script>
</playground-project>
Next create an editor and preview. Connect both to the project by setting the
property attribute to the project element's
id. We could also directly set
the
project property to the project element, if we were using JavaScript.
By setting the
filename attribute on the editor, we've pinned it to one
particular file. Since we didn't include a
<playground-tab-bar>, there's no
way for the user to see or switch to other files in the project.
<div class="example">
<playground-file-editor
project="project1"
filename="index.ts"
></playground-file-editor>
<playground-preview project="project1"> </playground-preview>
</div>
Finally, add a little style:
<style>
.example {
width: 500px;
border: 1px solid #ccc;
}
.example > playground-file-editor {
height: 110px;
}
.example > playground-preview {
height: 100px;
border-top: 1px solid #ccc;
--playground-preview-toolbar-background: #eaeaea;
}
</style>
Playground uses a Web
Worker
to perform TypeScript compilation. If you are bundling or otherwise modifying
the layout of the
playground-elements NPM package, you may need to add special
handling for this file.
Use the Rollup
@web/rollup-plugin-import-meta-assets
plugin to automatically copy the worker script into the correct location. See
examples/rollup
for an example configuration.
Webpack 5+ automatically supports loading Web Workers with no additional plugins. See examples/webpack for an example configuration.
If you are bundling in another way, you'll need to configure your build so that
the file
node_modules/playground-elements/playground-typescript-worker.js is
copied into the same directory as your bundle.
For example, if you bundled playground elements into
./js/app.js, then you
should copy the worker module to
./js/playground-typescript-worker.js.
⚠️ Changing the sandbox base URL from the default can create a security vulnerability for your site if not done carefully. Do not change the default unless you have a specific reason to, and please read this entire section carefully.
The
sandboxBaseUrl property and
sandbox-base-url attribute can be used to
override the origin where untrusted code will execute when displaying Playground
previews. The default origin is unpkg.com, which is secure because it is
unprivileged and cannot modify the host window.
You may wish to override this default sandbox base URL if you do not want a
dependency on
unpkg.com, e.g. for isolation from outages, or because your
network does not have access to it. Note that Playground currently also uses
unpkg.com to retrieve imported bare modules that are not otherwise handled by
an import map, so the
unpkg.com dependency cannot
currently be completely eliminated.
Playground previews work by using a service
worker.
This service worker takes control over requests to a particular URL space,
allowing it to respond to HTTP requests using the files from your local project,
instead of from a remote server. The playground preview component contains an
<iframe> pointing to the
index.html within that URL space.
When JavaScript in this preview
<iframe> executes, it does so with the full
privileges of whichever
origin the service
worker was registered on. This means it can access cookies on that origin, make
HTTP requests to sensitive URLs on that origin, and directly access the
<iframe> parent window if it has the same origin.
The JavaScript in Playground project files should always be considered untrusted and potentially malicious. This is particularly the case if you implement a share feature, because a user can be tricked into executing malicious code simply by visiting a URL.
By default, the sandbox base URL is
https://unpkg.com/playground-elements@<version>/playground-projects/. This is
a secure default because
unpkg.com is unprivileged and cannot modify the host
window.
If you change the sandbox base URL from the default, ensure that the new URL meets all of the following requirements:
Must be a different
origin to the
origin hosting the Playground components. This prevents untrusted code from
modifying the parent window using
window.parent, e.g. to change your
sign-in link to a malicious URL.
NOTE: It is highly recommended to furthermore use either an entirely different site, or to use the
Origin-Agent-Clusterheader, to improve performance and prevent lockups. See Process isolation for more information.
Must not have access to any sensitive cookies. This prevents untrusted code from e.g. reading and forwarding your user's authentication token.
Must not have access to any sensitive resources or APIs, either through the
same-origin
policy,
or through CORS
headers that grant the origin access to resources on other origins. This
prevents untrusted code from e.g. making a request to your
get_credit_card
or
change_password APIs.
Must serve the following two pre-minified files from the
playground-elements NPM package at the same version as your imported
components:
playground-service-worker.js
playground-service-worker-proxy.html
Some browsers such as Chrome are sometimes able to allocate a separate process or thread for iframes. This is highly desirable for Playground, because it improves responsiveness and prevents full lockups (resulting from e.g. an infinite loop accidentally written by a user).
By default, this iframe process isolation can only occur if the iframe and the
parent window are different sites. While an origin is defined by (protocol +
subdomain + top-level domain + port), a site is defined only by (protocol +
top-level domain). For example,
example.com and
foo.example.com are
different-origin but same-site, whereas
example.com and
example.net are
different-origin and different-site.
Alternatively, if the
Origin-Agent-Cluster: ?1 header is set on all server
responses from one or the other origins, then iframe process isolation can also
occur with different-origin but same-site configurations. Note that this header
must truly be set on all responses from the origin, because the browser will
remember the setting based on the first response it gets from that origin. See
"Requesting performance isolation with the Origin-Agent-Cluster
header" for more information about this
header.
<playground-ide>
•
<playground-project>
•
<playground-file-editor>
•
<playground-code-editor>
•
<playground-preview>
•
<playground-tab-bar>
•
<playground-file-system-controls>
<playground-ide>
All-in-one project, editor, file switcher, and preview with a horizontal side-by-side layout.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
projectSrc
string
undefined
|URL of the project manifest to load
config
ProjectManifest
undefined
|Get or set the project configuration and files, (details).
lineNumbers
boolean
false
|Render a gutter with line numbers in the editor
editableFileSystem
boolean
false
|Allow adding, removing, and renaming files
resizable
boolean
false
|Allow dragging the line between editor and preview to change relative sizes
sandboxBaseUrl
string
|module parent directory
|Base URL for untrusted JavaScript execution (⚠️ use with caution, see sandbox security). Resolved relative to the module containing the definition of
<playground-project>.
pragmas
"on" \| "off" \| "off-visible"
"on"
|How to handle
playground-hide and
playground-fold comments (details).
modified
boolean
false
|Whether the user has modified, added, or removed any project files. Resets whenever a new project is loaded.
htmlFile
string
"index.html"
|The HTML file used in the preview.
|Name
|Description
default
|Inline files (details)
<playground-project>
Invisible element that coordinates the filesystem, build worker, and service
worker. Unless you're using
<playground-ide>, all Playground layouts need a
project element.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
projectSrc
string
undefined
|URL of a project files manifest to load.
config
ProjectManifest
undefined
|Get or set the project configuration and files, (details).
sandboxScope
string
"playground-elements"
|The service worker scope to register on.
sandboxBaseUrl
string
|module parent directory
|Base URL for untrusted JavaScript execution (⚠️ use with caution, see sandbox security). Resolved relative to the module containing the definition of
<playground-project>.
diagnostics
Map<string, lsp.Diagnostic>
undefined
|Map from filename to array of Language Server Protocol diagnostics resulting from the latest compilation.
modified
boolean
false
|Whether the user has modified, added, or removed any project files. Resets whenever a new project is loaded.
|Method
|Description
addFile(filename: string)
|Create a new file. Type is inferred from filename extension.
deleteFile(filename: string)
|Delete a file.
renameFile(oldName: string, newName: string)
|Rename a file.
|Name
|Description
default
|Inline files (details)
|Event
|Description
filesChanged
|A file was added, removed, or renamed.
urlChanged
|The preview URL has changed
compileStart
|A build has started.
compileEnd
|A build has completed.
<playground-tab-bar>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
project
string \| PlaygroundProject
undefined
|The project this bar is associated with. Either the
<playground-project> itself, or its
id in the host scope.
editor
string \| PlaygroundFileEditor
undefined
|The editor this bar controls. Either the
<playground-file-editor> itself, or its
id in the host scope.
editableFileSystem
boolean
false
|Allow adding, removing, and renaming files
<playground-file-editor>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
project
string \| PlaygroundProject
undefined
|The project that this editor is associated with. Either the
<playground-project> node itself, or its
id in the host scope.
filename
string
undefined
|The name of the project file that is currently being displayed. Set when changing tabs. Does not reflect to attribute.
type
"js" \| "ts" \| "html" \| "css"
undefined
|File type.
lineNumbers
boolean
false
|Render a gutter with line numbers in the editor
pragmas
"on" \| "off" \| "off-visible"
"on"
|How to handle
playground-hide and
playground-fold comments (details).
readonly
boolean
false
|Do not allow edits
<playground-code-editor>
A pure text editor based on CodeMirror with syntax highlighting for HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
string
""
|Code as string
type
"js" \| "ts" \| "html" \| "css"
undefined
|Language of the file to syntax highlight
readonly
boolean
false
|Do not allow edits
lineNumbers
boolean
false
|Render a gutter with line numbers in the editor
pragmas
"on" \| "off" \| "off-visible"
"on"
|How to handle
playground-hide and
playground-fold comments (details).
documentKey
object
undefined
|Editor history for undo/redo is isolated per
documentKey. Default behavior is a single instance.
|Event
|Description
changed
|User made an edit to the active file
<playground-preview>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
project
string PlaygroundProject
undefined
|The project that this editor is associated with. Either the
<playground-project> node itself, or its
id in the host scope.
location
string
""
htmlFile
string
"index.html"
|The HTML file used in the preview.
<playground-file-system-controls
Floating controls for adding, deleting, and renaming files.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
state
"closed" \| "menu" \| "rename" \| "newfile"
"closed"
|The kind of control to display.
closed: Hidden.
menu: Menu with "Rename" and "Delete" items.
rename: Control for renaming an existing file.
newfile: Control for creating a new file.
filename
string
undefined
|When state is
menu or
newfile, the name of the relevant file.
anchorElement
HTMLElement
undefined
|Absolutely position these controls at the bottom-left corner of this element.
|Event
|Detail
|Description
newFile
{filename: string}
|The specified new file was created through these controls.
TIP: Use the configurator to quickly experiment with themes and other customizations.
|Name
|Default
|Description
--playground-bar-height
40px
height of the tab bar and the preview bar
--playground-code-font-family
monospace
font-family of code in the editor
--playground-code-font-size
14px
font-size of code in the editor
--playground-code-line-height
1.4em
line-height of code in the editor
--playground-code-TOKEN-color
|various
|Color of each kind of
TOKEN in syntax highlighted-code. See the syntax highlighting section for details.
--playground-highlight-color
|
#6200EE
|Color of the active file-picker tab label and indicator, and the preview loading bar
--playground-code-background
|
#FFFFFF
background of the code editor
--playground-code-gutter-background
|
var(--playground-code-background, #FFFFFF)
background of the line-numbers gutter
--playground-code-gutter-box-shadow
none
box-shadow of the line-numbers gutter
--playground-code-gutter-border-right
none
border-right of the line-numbers gutter
--playground-code-linenumber-color
|
#767676
color of line-numbers
--playground-code-cursor-color
|
var(--playground-code-default-color, #000000)
color of the cursor
--playground-code-selection-background
|
#D7D4F0
background of selected text
--playground-code-padding
0
padding around the editor code block
--playground-code-line-padding
0 4px
padding around each line of code
--playground-tab-bar-background
|
#EAEAEA
background of the file-picker tab bar
--playground-tab-bar-active-background
|
transparent
background of the active file-picker tab
--playground-tab-bar-foreground-color
|
#000000
|Text
color of inactive file-picker tabs
--playground-tab-bar-active-color
|
var(--playground-highlight-color, #6200EE)
|Text
color of active file-picker tab
--playground-tab-bar-indicator-color
|
var(--playground-highlight-color, #6200EE)
color of active file-picker tab indicator (use
transparent to hide)
--playground-tab-bar-font-size
14px
font-size of tab titles in the file-picker tab bar
--playground-preview-toolbar-background
|
#FFFFFF
background of the preview toolbar
--playground-preview-toolbar-foreground-color
|
#444444
|Text
color of the preview toolbar
--playground-border
1px solid #DDDDDD
|Outer and inner border
--playground-floating-controls-highlight-color
|
var(--playground-highlight-color, #6200EE)
|Highlight color of popup controls buttons and inputs
The following CSS shadow parts are exported, which you can style with additional rules not covered by the above CSS custom properties.
|Part name
|Exported by
|Description
tab-bar
ide
|Tab bar file switcher
editor
ide
|Editor
preview
ide
|Preview
preview-toolbar
ide,
preview
|Preview top bar
preview-location
ide,
preview
|Preview top bar "Result" heading
preview-reload-button
ide,
preview
|Preview top bar reload button
preview-loading-indicator
ide,
preview
|Preview top bar horizontal loading indicator
diagnostic-tooltip
ide,
file-editor,
code-editor
|The tooltip that appears when hovering over a code span that has an error
dialog
ide,
file-editor,
code-editor
|Dialogs appearing on top of a component (e.g. the editor keyboard help modal that shows on keyboard focus)
The
playground-elements package includes a directory of pre-configured
syntax-highlighting themes. To load a theme, import its stylesheet, and apply the
corresponding class name to the playground element or one of its ancestors:
<import
rel="stylesheet"
src="/node_modules/playground-elements/themes/ayu-mirage.css"
>
<playground-ide class="playground-theme-ayu-mirage"></playground-ide
></import>
A
.js file is also provided for each theme, which exports a Lit
CSSResult. You can include this
directly in the
static styles of your own Lit components, or get a
CSSStyleSheet or
string representation for other use cases:
import ayuMirageTheme from 'playground-elements/themes/ayu-mirage.css.js';
ayuMirageTheme; // Lit CSSResult
ayuMirageTheme.styleSheet; // CSSStyleSheet
ayuMirageTheme.cssText; // string
Each kind of language token is controlled by a CSS custom property with the name
--playground-code-TOKEN-color. For example, the
keyword token is controlled
by
--playground-code-keyword-color.
|Token
|Default
|JS/TS
|HTML
|CSS
default
|
#000000
{}[];
<p>foo</p>
{}:;
atom
|
#221199
true
&
bold
attribute
|
#0000CC
<foo bar>
@media screen { }
builtin
|
#3300AA
#id { }
callee
|
#000000
func()
calc()
comment
|
#AA5500
// foo
<!-- foo -->
/* foo */
def
|
#0000FF
let foo = bar
/**@param {string} foo*/
@media
keyword
|
#770088
class
blue
meta
|
#555555
<!doctype html>
number
|
#116644
4
4px
operator
|
#000000
=
property
|
#000000
class foo { bar; }
color:
qualifier
|
#555555
.class { }
string
|
#AA1111
"foo"
<a b="c">
content: "foo"
string-2
|
#FF5500
`foo`
/foo/
zoom: 50% 1
tag
|
#117700
/**@param {string} foo*/
<foo>
div { }
type
|
#008855
let foo: string
/**@param {string} foo*/
variable
|
#000000
let foo = bar
@keyframes spin { }
variable-2
|
#0055AA
(arg) => { arg } 2
variable-3
|
#008855
::hover
local
|
#0000FF
(arg) => { }
string-2 is used for "non-standard" properties, but the
list
is outdated.
variable-2 is used for function-local variables.
Playground uses the
google_modes CodeMirror syntax highlighting modes for
TS/JS/HTML, because they support highlighting of HTML and CSS within JavaScript
tagged template literals.
Contributions are very welcome.
For substantial changes, please file an issue first to discuss the changes. For small changes, sending a PR immediately is fine.
Initialize the repo:
git clone git@github.com:google/playground-elements.git
cd playground-elements
npm i
npm run build
Build continuously:
npm run watch
Launch the configurator/demo locally:
npm run serve
Use the
config property of a
<playground-ide> or
<playground-project> to
get or set the current state of the project
(details).
How you persist and retrieve serialized project state is up to you. Here are a few ideas:
JSON + base64url encode the config, and save it to the URL hash.
Note that built-in
btoa function is not safe for this purpose because it
cannot encode non-latin code points, and the
+ character has a special
meaning in URLs. See
here
for an example safe implementation, and
#102 to track
adding this implementation to Playground itself.
Integrate with a third-party API like GitHub gists.
Write to your own datastore.
Support for build plugins like JSX, SASS, and CSS modules are on the roadmap, but are not yet available. Follow and comment on #66.
There are currently some missing features in module resolution that you might be hitting. Please comment on the issue if it affects you: