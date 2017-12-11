openbase logo
player

by Guo Yu
0.6.1

a command line player, supports play mp3 both from uri and local stream.

Overview

44

GitHub Stars

258

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

player player

A command line player, supports play mp3 both from url and local stream.

Now support Node.js v0.12.0 and io.js v2.0.0

Installation

$ npm install player

Player cli tool

$ [sudo] npm install player -g
$ player play demo.mp3 [anotherdemo.mp3 ... ]

Example

var Player = require('player');

// create player instance
var player = new Player('./xxx.mp3');

// play now and callback when playend
player.play(function(err, player){
  console.log('playend!');
});

// create a player instance from playlist
var player = new Player([
  __dirname + '/demo.mp3',
  __dirname + '/demo2.mp3',
  __dirname + '/demo.mp3',
  // play .mp3 file from a URL
  'http://mr4.douban.com/blablablabla/p1949332.mp3'
]);

// play again
player.play();

// play the next song, if any
player.next();

// add another song to playlist
player.add('http://someurl.com/anothersong.mp3');

// list songs in playlist
console.log(player.list)

// event: on playing
player.on('playing',function(item){
  console.log('im playing... src:' + item);
});

// event: on playend
player.on('playend',function(item){
  // return a playend item
  console.log('src:' + item + ' play done, switching to next one ...');
});

// event: on error
player.on('error', function(err){
  // when error occurs
  console.log(err);
});

// stop playing
player.stop();

Have a try

$ git clone https://github.com/turingou/player.git
$ cd player
$ npm install .
$ node ./examples/local.js
$ node ./examples/online.js
$ node ./examples/next.js

API

new Player(playList)

Init a new Player with provided playList

  • playList: String|Array[String]

player.add(song)

Add a song to current playlist

  • song: String|Object[src: String]

player.play()

Play right now

player.pause()

Pause or resume, if already paused

player.stop()

Stop playing, unpipe the source stream

player.next()

Switch to next song in the current playlist

player.on(eventName, callback)

  • eventName: Would be playing, playend or error
  • callback: The callback function

player.enable(options)

  • options: Can be 'stream' or 'shuffle'

Contributing

  • Fork this repo
  • Clone your repo
  • Install dependencies
  • Checkout a feature branch
  • Feel free to add your features
  • Make sure your features are fully tested
  • Open a pull request, and enjoy <3

MIT license

Copyright (c) 2014 turing <o.u.turing@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

docor built upon love by docor v0.1.2

