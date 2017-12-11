player

A command line player, supports play mp3 both from url and local stream.

Now support Node.js v0.12.0 and io.js v2.0.0

Installation

npm install player

Player cli tool

$ [sudo] npm install player -g $ player play demo .mp3 [anotherdemo.mp3 ... ]

Example

var Player = require ( 'player' ); var player = new Player( './xxx.mp3' ); player.play( function ( err, player ) { console .log( 'playend!' ); }); var player = new Player([ __dirname + '/demo.mp3' , __dirname + '/demo2.mp3' , __dirname + '/demo.mp3' , 'http://mr4.douban.com/blablablabla/p1949332.mp3' ]); player.play(); player.next(); player.add( 'http://someurl.com/anothersong.mp3' ); console .log(player.list) player.on( 'playing' , function ( item ) { console .log( 'im playing... src:' + item); }); player.on( 'playend' , function ( item ) { console .log( 'src:' + item + ' play done, switching to next one ...' ); }); player.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); player.stop();

Have a try

git clone https://github.com/turingou/player.git cd player npm install . node ./examples/local.js node ./examples/online.js node ./examples/next.js

API

new Player(playList)

Init a new Player with provided playList

playList : String|Array[String]

Add a song to current playlist

song : String|Object[src: String]

Play right now

Pause or resume, if already paused

Stop playing, unpipe the source stream

Switch to next song in the current playlist

eventName : Would be playing , playend or error

: Would be , or callback : The callback function

options : Can be 'stream' or 'shuffle'

Contributing

Fork this repo

Clone your repo

Install dependencies

Checkout a feature branch

Feel free to add your features

Make sure your features are fully tested

Open a pull request, and enjoy <3

MIT license

Copyright (c) 2014 turing <o.u.turing@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

built upon love by docor v0.1.2