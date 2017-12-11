A command line player, supports play mp3 both from url and local stream.
Now support Node.js
v0.12.0 and io.js
v2.0.0
$ npm install player
$ [sudo] npm install player -g
$ player play demo.mp3 [anotherdemo.mp3 ... ]
var Player = require('player');
// create player instance
var player = new Player('./xxx.mp3');
// play now and callback when playend
player.play(function(err, player){
console.log('playend!');
});
// create a player instance from playlist
var player = new Player([
__dirname + '/demo.mp3',
__dirname + '/demo2.mp3',
__dirname + '/demo.mp3',
// play .mp3 file from a URL
'http://mr4.douban.com/blablablabla/p1949332.mp3'
]);
// play again
player.play();
// play the next song, if any
player.next();
// add another song to playlist
player.add('http://someurl.com/anothersong.mp3');
// list songs in playlist
console.log(player.list)
// event: on playing
player.on('playing',function(item){
console.log('im playing... src:' + item);
});
// event: on playend
player.on('playend',function(item){
// return a playend item
console.log('src:' + item + ' play done, switching to next one ...');
});
// event: on error
player.on('error', function(err){
// when error occurs
console.log(err);
});
// stop playing
player.stop();
$ git clone https://github.com/turingou/player.git
$ cd player
$ npm install .
$ node ./examples/local.js
$ node ./examples/online.js
$ node ./examples/next.js
Init a new Player with provided
playList
playList: String|Array[String]
Add a song to current
playlist
song: String|Object[src: String]
Play right now
Pause or resume, if already paused
Stop playing, unpipe the source stream
Switch to next song in the current playlist
eventName: Would be
playing,
playend or
error
callback: The callback function
options: Can be
'stream' or
'shuffle'
Copyright (c) 2014 turing <o.u.turing@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
