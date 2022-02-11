Docs | Examples | Forum | Blog
PlayCanvas is an open-source game engine. It uses HTML5 and WebGL to run games and other interactive 3D content in any mobile or desktop browser.
Many games and apps have been published using the PlayCanvas engine. Here is a small selection:
You can see more games on the PlayCanvas website.
PlayCanvas is used by leading companies in video games, advertising and visualization such as:
Animech, Arm, BMW, Disney, Facebook, Famobi, Funday Factory, IGT, King, Miniclip, Leapfrog, Mojiworks, Mozilla, Nickelodeon, Nordeus, NOWWA, PikPok, PlaySide Studios, Polaris, Product Madness, Samsung, Snap, Spry Fox, Zeptolab, Zynga
PlayCanvas is a fully featured game engine.
Here's a super-simple Hello World example - a spinning cube!
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>PlayCanvas Hello Cube</title>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1, minimum-scale=1, user-scalable=no' />
<style>
body {
margin: 0;
overflow: hidden;
}
</style>
<script src='https://code.playcanvas.com/playcanvas-stable.min.js'></script>
</head>
<body>
<canvas id='application'></canvas>
<script>
// create a PlayCanvas application
const canvas = document.getElementById('application');
const app = new pc.Application(canvas);
// fill the available space at full resolution
app.setCanvasFillMode(pc.FILLMODE_FILL_WINDOW);
app.setCanvasResolution(pc.RESOLUTION_AUTO);
// ensure canvas is resized when window changes size
window.addEventListener('resize', () => app.resizeCanvas());
// create box entity
const box = new pc.Entity('cube');
box.addComponent('model', {
type: 'box'
});
app.root.addChild(box);
// create camera entity
const camera = new pc.Entity('camera');
camera.addComponent('camera', {
clearColor: new pc.Color(0.1, 0.1, 0.1)
});
app.root.addChild(camera);
camera.setPosition(0, 0, 3);
// create directional light entity
const light = new pc.Entity('light');
light.addComponent('light');
app.root.addChild(light);
light.setEulerAngles(45, 0, 0);
// rotate the box according to the delta time since the last frame
app.on('update', dt => box.rotate(10 * dt, 20 * dt, 30 * dt));
app.start();
</script>
</body>
</html>
Want to play with the code yourself? Edit it on CodePen.
Ensure you have Node.js installed. Then, install all of the required Node.js dependencies:
npm install
Now you can run various build options:
|Command
|Description
|Outputs
npm run build
|Build release, debug and profiler engines
build\playcanvas[.dbg/.prf].js
npm run tsd
|Build engine Typescript bindings
build\playcanvas.d.ts
npm run docs
|Build engine API reference docs
docs
Pre-built versions of the engine are also available.
Latest development release (head revision of dev branch):
Latest stable release:
Specific engine versions:
To build the source map to allow for easier engine debugging, you can add
-- -m to any engine build command. For example:
npm run build -- -m
This will output to
build/playcanvas.js.map
Note: The preprocessor is ignored when generating the source map as it breaks the mapping. This means that all debug and profiling code is included in the engine build when generating the source map.
The PlayCanvas Engine is an open source engine which you can use to create HTML5 apps/games. In addition to the engine, we also make the PlayCanvas Editor:
For Editor related bugs and issues, please refer to the Editor's repo.
Playcanvas is hugely impressive! The tools, documentation, the super fast access to the Playcanvas team through the forums, the highly maintained engine, the ease of team working between creatives and coders, are all excellent.
The best JavaScript development environment for teams! Features a full-fledged online Editor that allows mutiple users to work on the same scene at once. Very active core maintainers and great forums support.
Since I met the PlayCanvas engine I was absolutely amazed. I took the trouble to read other opinions, and I do not want to be redundant but I agree with them; PlayCanvas is simply sublime and I invite any web or video game developer to try it, I can assure you that they will not regret it. PlayCanvas offers a warm community, attentive and efficient staff, doubt that appears ... doubt that is resolved; and I can't help but mention its excellent user manual and api reference both of which are quite comprehensive. Without further ado, I am very satisfied with PlayCanvas.
We've been developing commercial and in-house projects in PlayCanvas for several years. We are very happy to see it grow in a powerful platform that can serve 2D and 3D content in almost any device connected to the internet. Our company's ability to deliver complex HTML5 projects grows by the day as the PlayCanvas team adds more features and extends the already powerful editor. Together with the friendly and ever growing community, you can find a very responsive development team. What else can you ask?
For someone who came from Unity, PlayCanvas is a breeze to get started! The game engine documentation is excellent, and the performance is stellar! They also keep a friendly community in their forums, and their internal devlog system helps devs spread the word about their games and ask for feedback from other devs.