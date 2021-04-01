Watch MLB games from the comfort of your own terminal
MLB Gameday and MLB.tv are
great, but sometimes you want to keep an eye on a game a bit more discreetly.
playball puts the game in a terminal window.
Just want to try it out?
$ npx playball
Ready for the big leagues? Install the package globally
$ npm install -g playball
Then run it
$ playball
|key
|action
|q
|quit
|↓ / j, ↑ / k
|change highlighted game in list; scroll list of plays in game
|enter
|view highlighted game in list
|l
|return to list of games
git clone https://github.com/paaatrick/playball.git
cd playball
npm install
npm start
Contributions are welcome!