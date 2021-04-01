openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pla

playball

by Patrick Kalita
2.2.2 (see all)

Watch MLB games from the comfort of your own terminal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56

GitHub Stars

448

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Playball!

Watch MLB games from the comfort of your own terminal

screenshot

Why?

MLB Gameday and MLB.tv are great, but sometimes you want to keep an eye on a game a bit more discreetly. playball puts the game in a terminal window.

Quick Start

Just want to try it out?

$ npx playball

Install

Ready for the big leagues? Install the package globally

$ npm install -g playball

Then run it

$ playball

Keys

keyaction
qquit
/ j, / kchange highlighted game in list; scroll list of plays in game
enterview highlighted game in list
lreturn to list of games

Development

git clone https://github.com/paaatrick/playball.git
cd playball
npm install
npm start

Contributions are welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial