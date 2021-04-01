Watch MLB games from the comfort of your own terminal

MLB Gameday and MLB.tv are great, but sometimes you want to keep an eye on a game a bit more discreetly. playball puts the game in a terminal window.

Quick Start

Just want to try it out?

npx playball

Install

Ready for the big leagues? Install the package globally

npm install -g playball

Then run it

playball

Keys

key action q quit ↓ / j , ↑ / k change highlighted game in list; scroll list of plays in game enter view highlighted game in list l return to list of games

Development

git clone https://github.com/paaatrick/playball.git cd playball npm install npm start

Contributions are welcome!