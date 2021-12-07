openbase logo
playable

by wix
2.13.0 (see all)

No hassle, no fuss, just nice and easy video player

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

789

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Playable logo

Playable

Build Status npm

IMPORTANT! Migration guide from 1.0.0 to 2.0.0 you can find here.

You can play with demo here: https://jsfiddle.net/bodia/to0r65f4/

Get it

$ npm install playable --save

Use it

In modern way

import Playable from 'playable';

Or in old school way, add a <script> element for video-player

<script src="path/to/playable/dist/statics/playable.bundle.js"></script>

And write awesome code:

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
  const config = {
    width: 700,
    height: 394,
    src: 'http://my-url/video.mp4',
    preload: 'metadata',
  };
  const player = Playable.create(config);

  player.attachToElement(document.getElementById('content'));
});

You can find documentation here: https://wix.github.io/playable/

Big thanks!

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs

