IMPORTANT! Migration guide from 1.0.0 to 2.0.0 you can find here.

You can play with demo here: https://jsfiddle.net/bodia/to0r65f4/

Get it

$ npm install playable

Use it

In modern way

import Playable from 'playable' ;

Or in old school way, add a <script> element for video-player

< script src = "path/to/playable/dist/statics/playable.bundle.js" > </ script >

And write awesome code:

document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { const config = { width : 700 , height : 394 , src : 'http://my-url/video.mp4' , preload : 'metadata' , }; const player = Playable.create(config); player.attachToElement( document .getElementById( 'content' )); });

You can find documentation here: https://wix.github.io/playable/

Big thanks!

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs