IMPORTANT! Migration guide from 1.0.0 to 2.0.0 you can find here.
You can play with demo here: https://jsfiddle.net/bodia/to0r65f4/
$ npm install playable --save
In modern way
import Playable from 'playable';
Or in old school way, add a
<script> element for video-player
<script src="path/to/playable/dist/statics/playable.bundle.js"></script>
And write awesome code:
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
const config = {
width: 700,
height: 394,
src: 'http://my-url/video.mp4',
preload: 'metadata',
};
const player = Playable.create(config);
player.attachToElement(document.getElementById('content'));
});
You can find documentation here: https://wix.github.io/playable/
Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs