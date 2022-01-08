openbase logo
play-sound

by Hrvoje Šimić
1.1.3 (see all)

Play sounds by shelling out to one of the available audio players.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

162

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

play-sound

Downloads

Play sounds by shelling out to one of the available audio players.

Installation

npm install play-sound

Examples

var player = require('play-sound')(opts = {})

// $ mplayer foo.mp3 
player.play('foo.mp3', function(err){
  if (err) throw err
})

// { timeout: 300 } will be passed to child process
player.play('foo.mp3', { timeout: 300 }, function(err){
  if (err) throw err
})

// configure arguments for executable if any
player.play('foo.mp3', { afplay: ['-v', 1 ] /* lower volume for afplay on OSX */ }, function(err){
  if (err) throw err
})

// access the node child_process in case you need to kill it on demand
var audio = player.play('foo.mp3', function(err){
  if (err && !err.killed) throw err
})
audio.kill()

Options

Prior art

  • play.js - play sound files from node.js to your speakers

License

MIT

