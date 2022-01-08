Play sounds by shelling out to one of the available audio players.
npm install play-sound
var player = require('play-sound')(opts = {})
// $ mplayer foo.mp3
player.play('foo.mp3', function(err){
if (err) throw err
})
// { timeout: 300 } will be passed to child process
player.play('foo.mp3', { timeout: 300 }, function(err){
if (err) throw err
})
// configure arguments for executable if any
player.play('foo.mp3', { afplay: ['-v', 1 ] /* lower volume for afplay on OSX */ }, function(err){
if (err) throw err
})
// access the node child_process in case you need to kill it on demand
var audio = player.play('foo.mp3', function(err){
if (err && !err.killed) throw err
})
audio.kill()
players – List of available audio players to check. Default:
player – Audio player to use (skips availability checks)
MIT