Play sounds by shelling out to one of the available audio players.

Installation

npm install play-sound

Examples

var player = require ( 'play-sound' )(opts = {}) player.play( 'foo.mp3' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err }) player.play( 'foo.mp3' , { timeout : 300 }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err }) player.play( 'foo.mp3' , { afplay : [ '-v' , 1 ] }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err }) var audio = player.play( 'foo.mp3' , function ( err ) { if (err && !err.killed) throw err }) audio.kill()

Options

players – List of available audio players to check. Default: mplayer afplay mpg123 mpg321 play omxplayer aplay cmdmp3 cvlc powershell

– List of available audio players to check. Default: player – Audio player to use (skips availability checks)

Prior art

play.js - play sound files from node.js to your speakers

License

MIT