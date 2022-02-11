A light-weight YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify and Deezer streaming and searching library.

Search by video, playlist/album, channel/artist

Stream audio from YouTube and SoundCloud

Why play-dl ?

ytdl-core has some issues with miniget and also stream abort issues. On the other hand, youtube-dl is a perfect alternative but it takes time to launch. Hence, play-dl is created to avoid these issues along with providing comparatively faster performance than others.

Support

You can contact us for support on our chat server.

Installation

Node.js 16.0.0 or newer is required.

npm install play-dl@latest pnpm add play-dl@latest yarn add play-dl@latest

Importing

TypeScript:

import play from 'play-dl' ; import { video_basic_info, stream } from 'play-dl' ;

CommonJS modules:

const play = require ( 'play-dl' ); const { video_basic_info, stream } = require ( 'play-dl' );

ES6 modules:

import play from 'play-dl' ; import { video_basic_info, stream } from 'play-dl' ;

Compatibility issues - discord-player

Because discord-player doesn't work with raw opus packets you need to enable the compatibility mode in play-dl , if you want to use both frameworks together.