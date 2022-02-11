A light-weight YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify and Deezer streaming and searching library.
ytdl-core has some issues with miniget and also stream abort issues. On the other hand, youtube-dl is a perfect alternative but it takes time to launch. Hence, play-dl is created to avoid these issues along with providing comparatively faster performance than others.
Node.js 16.0.0 or newer is required.
npm install play-dl@latest
pnpm add play-dl@latest
yarn add play-dl@latest
TypeScript:
import play from 'play-dl'; // Everything
import { video_basic_info, stream } from 'play-dl'; // Individual functions
CommonJS modules:
const play = require('play-dl'); // Everything
// Individual functions by using destructuring
const { video_basic_info, stream } = require('play-dl');
ES6 modules:
import play from 'play-dl'; // Everything
import { video_basic_info, stream } from 'play-dl'; // Individual functions
Because discord-player doesn't work with raw opus packets you need to enable the compatibility mode in
play-dl, if you want to use both frameworks together.
To fix the playback of YouTube videos with
discord-player, you can disable some of play-dl's optimisations and fixes by setting the
discordPlayerCompatibility option for
stream and
stream_from_info to true
The
discordPlayerCompatiblity option might break the playback of long YouTube videos.
Even with the
discordPlayerCompatibility option set you will not be able to use the seek option for
stream and
stream_from_info.