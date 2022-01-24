openbase logo
play-by-play-dev

by ionic-team
0.3.6 (see all)

Minimal starter project for building shareable web components with Stencil https://github.com/ionic-team/stencil

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

256

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Built With Stencil

Stencil Component Starter

This is a starter project for building a standalone Web Component using Stencil.

Stencil is also great for building entire apps. For that, use the stencil-app-starter instead.

Stencil

Stencil is a compiler for building fast web apps using Web Components.

Stencil combines the best concepts of the most popular frontend frameworks into a compile-time rather than run-time tool. Stencil takes TypeScript, JSX, a tiny virtual DOM layer, efficient one-way data binding, an asynchronous rendering pipeline (similar to React Fiber), and lazy-loading out of the box, and generates 100% standards-based Web Components that run in any browser supporting the Custom Elements v1 spec.

Stencil components are just Web Components, so they work in any major framework or with no framework at all.

Getting Started

To start building a new web component using Stencil, clone this repo to a new directory:

git clone https://github.com/ionic-team/stencil-component-starter.git my-component
cd my-component
git remote rm origin

and run:

npm install
npm start

To build the component for production, run:

npm run build

To run the unit tests for the components, run:

npm test

Need help? Check out our docs here.

Naming Components

When creating new component tags, we recommend not using stencil in the component name (ex: <stencil-datepicker>). This is because the generated component has little to nothing to do with Stencil; it's just a web component!

Instead, use a prefix that fits your company or any name for a group of related components. For example, all of the Ionic generated web components use the prefix ion.

Using this component

Script tag

  • Publish to NPM
  • Put a script tag similar to this <script src='https://unpkg.com/my-component@0.0.1/dist/mycomponent.js'></script> in the head of your index.html
  • Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Node Modules

  • Run npm install my-component --save
  • Put a script tag similar to this <script src='node_modules/my-component/dist/mycomponent.js'></script> in the head of your index.html
  • Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

In a stencil-starter app

  • Run npm install my-component --save
  • Add an import to the npm packages import my-component;
  • Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

