curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh
npm install play
var play = require('play').Play();
// play with a callback
play.sound('./wavs/sfx/intro.wav', function(){
// these are all "fire and forget", no callback
play.sound('./wavs/sfx/alarm.wav');
play.sound('./wavs/sfx/crinkle.wav');
play.sound('./wavs/sfx/flush.wav');
play.sound('./wavs/sfx/ding.wav');
});
//If you want to know when the player has defintely started playing
play.on('play', function (valid) {
console.log('I just started playing!');
});
play.sound('./wavs/sfx/ding.wav');
//If you want to know if this can't play for some reason
play.on('error', function () {
console.log('I can't play!');
});
cd examples
node demo.js
Recommended that you use play.min.js for web-based playbacks assumes you have already embedded the audio file as an embed tag
<embed id = "hat" autostart = "false" src = "./wavs/drums/tick.wav"/>
<embed id = "snare" autostart = "false" src = "./wavs/drums/snare.wav"/>
<embed id = "kick" autostart = "false" src = "./wavs/drums/kick.wav"/>
see examples/index.html
###drum party, now go to JSONloops => http://github.com/marak/JSONloops
Node.js
One of the CLI based audio player
'afplay'
'mplayer'
'mpg123'
'mpg321'
'play'
(anyother cli based audio player)
If you know that a certain player will exist in the CLI you can actually force it to use that specific player using the usePlayer function (see below for specifics)
// If you want raw access to the player (via stdin)
// require and stuff happened here
var play = require('play').Play();
var player = false;
// Force it to use mplayer (can be anything else)
play.usePlayer('mplayer');
play.on('play', function () {
player = play.player;
});
play.sound('./somelonglongsong.wav');
The player better exist or all hell may break lose.