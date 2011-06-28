play.js - play sound files from node.js to your speakers, simple as cake and kid approved!

Installing npm (node package manager)

curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Installing play.js

npm install play

USAGE

var play = require ( 'play' ).Play(); play.sound( './wavs/sfx/intro.wav' , function () { play.sound( './wavs/sfx/alarm.wav' ); play.sound( './wavs/sfx/crinkle.wav' ); play.sound( './wavs/sfx/flush.wav' ); play.sound( './wavs/sfx/ding.wav' ); }); play.on( 'play' , function (valid) { console.log( 'I just started playing!' ); }); play.sound( './wavs/sfx/ding.wav' ); play.on( 'error' , function () { console.log( 'I can' t play! '); });

CLI DEMO

cd examples node demo.js

Web DEMO

Recommended that you use play.min.js for web-based playbacks assumes you have already embedded the audio file as an embed tag

<embed id = "hat" autostart = "false" src = "./wavs/drums/tick.wav" /> <embed id = "snare" autostart = "false" src = "./wavs/drums/snare.wav" /> <embed id = "kick" autostart = "false" src = "./wavs/drums/kick.wav" />

see examples/index.html

###drum party, now go to JSONloops => http://github.com/marak/JSONloops

Requirements

Node.js

One of the CLI based audio player

'afplay'

'mplayer'

'mpg123'

'mpg321'

'play'

(anyother cli based audio player) If you know that a certain player will exist in the CLI you can actually force it to use that specific player using the usePlayer function (see below for specifics)

Raw Handle to the player and using usePlayer

var play = require ( 'play' ).Play(); var player = false ; play.usePlayer( 'mplayer' ); play.on( 'play' , function ( ) { player = play.player; }); play.sound( './somelonglongsong.wav' );

Notes on using usePlayer

The player better exist or all hell may break lose.