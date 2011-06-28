openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pla

play

by Marak Squires
0.5.0 (see all)

play sound files from node.js to your speakers, simple as cake and kid approved!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

166

GitHub Stars

147

Maintenance

Last Commit

11yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

play.js - play sound files from node.js to your speakers, simple as cake and kid approved!

Installing npm (node package manager)

 curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Installing play.js

 npm install play

USAGE

  var play = require('play').Play();

  // play with a callback
  play.sound('./wavs/sfx/intro.wav', function(){

    // these are all "fire and forget", no callback
    play.sound('./wavs/sfx/alarm.wav');
    play.sound('./wavs/sfx/crinkle.wav');
    play.sound('./wavs/sfx/flush.wav');
    play.sound('./wavs/sfx/ding.wav');
    
  });

  //If you want to know when the player has defintely started playing
  play.on('play', function (valid) {
    console.log('I just started playing!');
  });
  play.sound('./wavs/sfx/ding.wav');

  //If you want to know if this can't play for some reason
  play.on('error', function () {
    console.log('I can't play!');
  });

CLI DEMO

 cd examples
 node demo.js

Web DEMO

Recommended that you use play.min.js for web-based playbacks assumes you have already embedded the audio file as an embed tag

  <embed id = "hat" autostart = "false" src = "./wavs/drums/tick.wav"/>
  <embed id = "snare" autostart = "false" src = "./wavs/drums/snare.wav"/>
  <embed id = "kick" autostart = "false" src = "./wavs/drums/kick.wav"/>

see examples/index.html

###drum party, now go to JSONloops => http://github.com/marak/JSONloops

Requirements

Node.js

One of the CLI based audio player

  • 'afplay'

  • 'mplayer'

  • 'mpg123'

  • 'mpg321'

  • 'play'

  • (anyother cli based audio player)

    If you know that a certain player will exist in the CLI you can actually force it to use that specific player using the usePlayer function (see below for specifics)

Raw Handle to the player and using usePlayer

  // If you want raw access to the player (via stdin)

  // require and stuff happened here
  var play = require('play').Play();
  var player = false;

  // Force it to use mplayer (can be anything else)
  play.usePlayer('mplayer');
  play.on('play', function () {
    player = play.player;
  });

  play.sound('./somelonglongsong.wav');

Notes on using usePlayer

The player better exist or all hell may break lose.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial