Frontend library to interact with Plausible Analytics.
To install, simply run:
npm install plausible-tracker
yarn add plausible-tracker
To begin tracking events, you must initialize the tracker:
import Plausible from 'plausible-tracker'
const plausible = Plausible({
domain: 'my-app.com'
})
Plausible() accepts some options that you may want to provide:
|Option
|Type
|Description
|Default
|domain
string
|Your site's domain, as declared by you in Plausible's settings
location.hostname
|hashMode
bool
|Enables tracking based on URL hash changes.
false
|trackLocalhost
bool
|Enables tracking on localhost.
false
|apiHost
string
|Plausible's API host to use. Change this if you are self-hosting.
'https://plausible.io'
The object returned from
Plausible() contains the functions that you'll use to track your events. These functions are:
trackPageview(): Tracks a single page view.
trackEvent(): Tracks custom events and goals
enableAutoPageviews(): Enables automatic page view tracking for SPAs
For the complete documentation on these functions and their parameters, check out the reference documentation.
To track a page view, use the
trackPageview function provided
import Plausible from 'plausible-tracker'
const { trackPageview } = Plausible()
// Track a page view
trackPageview()
You may also override the values you provided when initializing the tracker by passing a similar object as the first parameter.
This object takes the same options as the initialization one, plus the following:
|Option
|Type
|Description
|Default
|url
string
|Current page's URL.
location.href
|referrer
string or
null
|Referrer's address
document.referrer
|deviceWidth
number
|User's device width for device tracking.
window.innerWidth
import Plausible from 'plausible-tracker'
const { trackPageview } = Plausible({
// Track localhost by default
trackLocalhost: true,
})
// Override it on this call and also set a custom url
trackPageview({
trackLocalhost: false,
url: "https://my-app.com/my-url"
})
The second parameter is an object with some options similar to the ones provided by the official Plausible script.
import Plausible from 'plausible-tracker'
const { trackPageview } = Plausible()
// And override it on this call
trackPageview({}, { callback: () => console.log("Done!") })
If your app is a SPA that uses JS-based routing, you'll need to use browser events to manually track page views. A built-in function
enableAutoPageviews enables automatic tracking for you so you don't need to write custom logic.
import Plausible from 'plausible-tracker'
const { enableAutoPageviews } = Plausible()
// This tracks the current page view and all future ones as well
enableAutoPageviews()
If your app uses URL hashes to represent pages, set
hashMode to
true:
import Plausible from 'plausible-tracker'
const { enableAutoPageviews } = Plausible({
hashMode: true
})
// Hash changes will also trigger page views
enableAutoPageviews()
The way it works is by overriding
history.pushState and attaching event listeners to
popstate and
hashchange (only if you set
hashMode to
true). If your frontend framework uses other methods to manage navigation, you might want to write your own logic using
trackPageview to manually trigger page views.
When you call
enableAutoPageviews(), it adds some event listeners and overrides
history.pushState. To remove them and restore
history.pushState, call the cleanup function returned by
enableAutoPageviews():
import Plausible from 'plausible-tracker'
const { enableAutoPageviews } = Plausible()
const cleanup = enableAutoPageviews()
// ...
// Remove event listeners and restore history.pushState
cleanup()
To track goals, all you need to do is call
trackEvent and give it the name of the goal/event as the first parameter:
import Plausible from 'plausible-tracker'
const { trackEvent } = Plausible()
// Tracks the 'signup' goal
trackEvent('signup')
Custom props can be provided using the second parameter:
// Tracks the 'download' goal and provides a 'method' property.
trackEvent('download', { props: { method: 'HTTP' } })
As with
trackPageview, you may also provide override values but now through the third parameter:
import Plausible from 'plausible-tracker'
const { trackEvent } = Plausible({
trackLocalhost: false,
})
// Tracks the 'signup' goal with a callback, props and a different referrer.
trackEvent(
'signup',
{
callback: () => console.log('done'),
props: {
variation: 'button A'
}
},
{ trackLocalhost: true }
);
You can also track all clicks to outbound links using
enableAutoOutboundTracking.
For details on how to setup the tracking, visit the docs.
This function adds a
click event listener to all
a tags on the page and reports them to Plausible. It also creates a MutationObserver that efficiently tracks node mutations, so dynamically-added links are also tracked.
import Plausible from 'plausible-tracker'
const { enableAutoOutboundTracking } = Plausible()
// Track all existing and future outbound links
enableAutoOutboundTracking()
When you call
enableAutoOutboundTracking(), it adds some event listeners and initializes a
MutationObserver. To remove them, call the cleanup function returned by
enableAutoOutboundTracking():
import Plausible from 'plausible-tracker'
const { enableAutoOutboundTracking } = Plausible()
const cleanup = enableAutoOutboundTracking()
// ...
// Remove event listeners and disconnect the MutationObserver
cleanup()
Since plausible-tracker is bundled with your application code, using an ad-blocker to exclude your visits isn't an option. Fortunately Plausible has an alternative for this scenario: plausible-tracker will not send events if
localStorage.plausible_ignore is set to
"true".
More information about this method can be found in the Plausible documentation.
For the full method and type documentation, check out the reference documentation.