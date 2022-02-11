PlatypusTS Distribution

This repo is for distribution of PlatypusTS through bower and npm.

Install

You can use either npm or bower to install this package.

npm

npm install platypus --save

This package works in CommonJS and on window, so if you are using Browserify or other CommonJS module loaders you can use require('platypus') . If you want to use plat on window , you need to include it in your index.html :

< script src = "/node_modules/platypus/dist/platypus.min.js" > </ script >

bower

bower install platypus --save

This package works with CommonJS and on window. We recommend using Browserify with debowerify, which gives you the ability to use require('platypus') with bower components. If you want to use plat on window , you need to include it in your index.html :

< script src = "/bower_components/platypus/dist/platypus.min.js" > </ script >

Use with TypeScript

This package includes a declaration file, as well as the source .js and .min.js file. If you are using TypeScript >= 1.6.0 everything will be handled for you. Otherwise you can use one of the following methods.

with Typings

typings install --save npm:platypus

without Typings

Reference /node_modules/platypus/dist/platypus.d.ts from your tsconfig.json

Recommendations

It is recommended that you use a CommonJS module loader with PlatypusTS in favor of using window.plat .

Documentation

Documentation is available on the Platypi Developers Website.