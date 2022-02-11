This repo is for distribution of PlatypusTS through bower and npm.
You can use either
npm or
bower to install this package.
npm install platypus --save
This package works in CommonJS and on window, so if you are using
Browserify or other CommonJS
module loaders you can use
require('platypus'). If you want to use
plat on
window, you need to include it in your
index.html:
<script src="/node_modules/platypus/dist/platypus.min.js"></script>
bower install platypus --save
This package works with CommonJS and on window. We recommend using Browserify
with debowerify, which gives you the ability to use
require('platypus') with bower components.
If you want to use
plat on
window, you need to include it in your
index.html:
<script src="/bower_components/platypus/dist/platypus.min.js"></script>
This package includes a declaration file, as well as the source
.js and
.min.js file. If you are
using TypeScript >= 1.6.0 everything will be handled for you. Otherwise you can use one of the following
methods.
typings install --save npm:platypus
Reference
/node_modules/platypus/dist/platypus.d.ts from your
tsconfig.json
It is recommended that you use a CommonJS module loader with PlatypusTS in favor of
using
window.plat.
Documentation is available on the Platypi Developers Website.