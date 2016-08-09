plato was updated to support es6 by @devcrust, but needs an active maintainer to keep it moving forward.
Visualize JavaScript source complexity with plato.
Install the module with:
npm install -g plato
Usage : plato [options] -d <output_dir> <input files>
-h, --help
Display this help text.
-q, --quiet
Reduce output to errors only
-v, --version
Print the version.
-x, --exclude : String
File exclusion regex
-d, --dir : String *required*
The output directory
-r, --recurse
Recursively search directories
-l, --jshint : String
Specify a jshintrc file for JSHint linting
-e, --eslint : String
Specify a eslintrc file for ESLint linting
-t, --title : String
Title of the report
-D, --date : String
Time to use as the report date (seconds, > 9999999999 assumed to be ms)
-n, --noempty
Skips empty lines from line count
Example
plato -r -d report src
Extended example
plato -r -d report -l .jshintrc -t "My Awesome App" -x .json routes/*.js
var plato = require('plato');
var files = [
'path/to/javascript/file1.js',
...
'path/to/javascript/fileN.js'
];
var outputDir = './output/dir';
// null options for this example
var options = {
title: 'Your title here'
};
var callback = function (report){
// once done the analysis,
// execute this
};
plato.inspect(files, outputDir, options, callback);
Copyright (c) 2012 Jarrod Overson Licensed under the MIT license.