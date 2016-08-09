plato

Needs active maintainer

plato was updated to support es6 by @devcrust, but needs an active maintainer to keep it moving forward.

Visualize JavaScript source complexity with plato.

Example report on popular projects

Installation

Install the module with: npm install -g plato

Usage

From the commandline

Usage : plato [ options ] -d <output_dir> < input files> -h, Display this help text . -q, Reduce output to errors only -v, Print the version . -x, File exclusion regex -d, The output directory -r, Recursively search directories -l, Specify a jshintrc file for JSHint linting -e, Specify a eslintrc file for ESLint linting -t, Title of the report -D, Time to use as the report date (seconds, > 9999999999 assumed to be ms) -n, Skips empty lines from line count

Example

plato -r -d report src

Extended example

plato -r -d report -l .jshintrc -t "My Awesome App" -x .json routes/ *.js

From scripts

var plato = require ( 'plato' ); var files = [ 'path/to/javascript/file1.js' , ... 'path/to/javascript/fileN.js' ]; var outputDir = './output/dir' ; var options = { title : 'Your title here' }; var callback = function ( report ) { }; plato.inspect(files, outputDir, options, callback);

Data sources

Complexity data by Phil Booth's complexity-report

Lint data from jshint and eslint

Contributors

Release History

1.6.0 Support es6 by updating eslint and using fork of escomplex

1.3.0 Merged 107,130,128,119,114. Numerous bug fixed. Minor bumped for changes to parsing of files passed. Technically a breaking change but effectively a bug fix + feature so bumping minor.

1.2.1 Bumping versions for jshint and lodash

1.2.0 add ability to disable jshint

1.1.0 fix issue with running casperjs tests

1.0.1 fix issue with first line hashbang

1.0.0 promote to 1.0.0 with bug fixes

0.6.2 Added sortable file list, updated to bootstrap 3

0.6.1 Fixed width overflow issues in file reports

0.6.0 updated major dependency complexity-report

0.5.0 Added historical reports

0.4.7 Updated jshint to 1.1.0 (via #22) to jshint to address #16

0.4.6 Performance improvements on file view

0.4.5 Updated complexity-report to 0.7.0 to prefer the 0-100 based maintainability index

0.4.4 Added quiet mode, exclusion regex, description popovers

0.4.3 Updated dependencies to fix reporting issues

0.4.2 Fixed overview links to files

0.4.1 Fixed jshint option passing

0.4.0 Added summary stats, Casper tests, nodunit tests Breaking : plato api

0.3.1 Added graphs

0.3.0 Formatting changes, refactoring. Breaking : jshint reporting api

0.2.0 added jshint reporting. Breaking : options api, cli api

0.1.0 initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jarrod Overson Licensed under the MIT license.