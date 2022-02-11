PlatformIO is a professional collaborative platform for embedded development.
A place where Developers and Teams have true Freedom! No more vendor lock-in!
Platforms: Atmel AVR, Atmel SAM, Espressif 32, Espressif 8266, Freescale Kinetis, Infineon XMC, Intel ARC32, Intel MCS-51 (8051), Kendryte K210, Lattice iCE40, Maxim 32, Microchip PIC32, Nordic nRF51, Nordic nRF52, NXP LPC, RISC-V, Samsung ARTIK, Silicon Labs EFM32, ST STM32, ST STM8, Teensy, TI MSP430, TI Tiva, WIZNet W7500
Frameworks: Arduino, ARTIK SDK, CMSIS, ESP-IDF, ESP8266 RTOS SDK, Freedom E SDK, Kendryte Standalone SDK, Kendryte FreeRTOS SDK, libOpenCM3, mbed, PULP OS, Pumbaa, Simba, SPL, STM32Cube, Tizen RT, WiringPi, Zephyr RTOS
!!! PLEASE READ "QUICK START" AND "USER GUIDE" BEFORE !!!
Please follow to the official documentation PlatformIO IDE for VSCode.
Copyright (C) 2017-present PlatformIO contact@platformio.org
The PlatformIO IDE for VSCode is licensed under the permissive Apache 2.0 license, so you can use it in both commercial and personal projects with confidence.