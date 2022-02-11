openbase logo
platformio-vscode-debug

by platformio
1.4.0 (see all)

PlatformIO IDE for VSCode: The next generation integrated development environment for IoT

Downloads/wk

68

GitHub Stars

818

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

PlatformIO IDE for VSCode

PlatformIO is a professional collaborative platform for embedded development.

A place where Developers and Teams have true Freedom! No more vendor lock-in!

  • Open source, maximum permissive Apache 2.0 license
  • Cross-platform IDE and Unified Debugger
  • Static Code Analyzer and Remote Unit Testing
  • Multi-platform and Multi-architecture Build System
  • Firmware File Explorer and Memory Inspection.

Platforms: Atmel AVR, Atmel SAM, Espressif 32, Espressif 8266, Freescale Kinetis, Infineon XMC, Intel ARC32, Intel MCS-51 (8051), Kendryte K210, Lattice iCE40, Maxim 32, Microchip PIC32, Nordic nRF51, Nordic nRF52, NXP LPC, RISC-V, Samsung ARTIK, Silicon Labs EFM32, ST STM32, ST STM8, Teensy, TI MSP430, TI Tiva, WIZNet W7500

Frameworks: Arduino, ARTIK SDK, CMSIS, ESP-IDF, ESP8266 RTOS SDK, Freedom E SDK, Kendryte Standalone SDK, Kendryte FreeRTOS SDK, libOpenCM3, mbed, PULP OS, Pumbaa, Simba, SPL, STM32Cube, Tizen RT, WiringPi, Zephyr RTOS

Features

  • Cross-platform code builder without external dependencies to a system software:
    • 1000+ embedded boards
    • 40+ development platforms
    • 20+ frameworks
  • Debugging
  • Unit Testing
  • Static Code Analysis
  • Remote Development
  • C/C++ Intelligent Code Completion
  • C/C++ Smart Code Linter for rapid professional development
  • Library Manager for the thousands of popular libraries
  • Multi-projects workflow with multiple panes
  • Themes support with dark and light colors
  • Serial Port Monitor
  • Built-in Terminal with PlatformIO Core tool (pio, platformio)

How it works

!!! PLEASE READ "QUICK START" AND "USER GUIDE" BEFORE !!!

Please follow to the official documentation PlatformIO IDE for VSCode.

PlatformIO IDE for VSCode

License

Copyright (C) 2017-present PlatformIO contact@platformio.org

The PlatformIO IDE for VSCode is licensed under the permissive Apache 2.0 license, so you can use it in both commercial and personal projects with confidence.

100
Peter JavorskyBanska Bystrica, Slovakia3 Ratings0 Reviews
C#, .NET, C/C++, Linux, Arduino, RPi, MCUs, HAM radio operator...
2 months ago

