PlatformIO IDE for VSCode

PlatformIO is a professional collaborative platform for embedded development.

A place where Developers and Teams have true Freedom! No more vendor lock-in!

Open source, maximum permissive Apache 2.0 license

Cross-platform IDE and Unified Debugger

Static Code Analyzer and Remote Unit Testing

Multi-platform and Multi-architecture Build System

Firmware File Explorer and Memory Inspection.

Platforms: Atmel AVR, Atmel SAM, Espressif 32, Espressif 8266, Freescale Kinetis, Infineon XMC, Intel ARC32, Intel MCS-51 (8051), Kendryte K210, Lattice iCE40, Maxim 32, Microchip PIC32, Nordic nRF51, Nordic nRF52, NXP LPC, RISC-V, Samsung ARTIK, Silicon Labs EFM32, ST STM32, ST STM8, Teensy, TI MSP430, TI Tiva, WIZNet W7500

Frameworks: Arduino, ARTIK SDK, CMSIS, ESP-IDF, ESP8266 RTOS SDK, Freedom E SDK, Kendryte Standalone SDK, Kendryte FreeRTOS SDK, libOpenCM3, mbed, PULP OS, Pumbaa, Simba, SPL, STM32Cube, Tizen RT, WiringPi, Zephyr RTOS

Features

Cross-platform code builder without external dependencies to a system software: 1000+ embedded boards 40+ development platforms 20+ frameworks

Debugging

Unit Testing

Static Code Analysis

Remote Development

C/C++ Intelligent Code Completion

C/C++ Smart Code Linter for rapid professional development

Library Manager for the thousands of popular libraries

Multi-projects workflow with multiple panes

Themes support with dark and light colors

Serial Port Monitor

Built-in Terminal with PlatformIO Core tool ( pio , platformio )

How it works

!!! PLEASE READ "QUICK START" AND "USER GUIDE" BEFORE !!!

Please follow to the official documentation PlatformIO IDE for VSCode.

License

Copyright (C) 2017-present PlatformIO contact@platformio.org

The PlatformIO IDE for VSCode is licensed under the permissive Apache 2.0 license, so you can use it in both commercial and personal projects with confidence.