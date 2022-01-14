openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

platformicons

by getsentry
4.3.0 (see all)

A platform and framework icon font.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

OFL-1.1

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Platformicons

A set of platform and framework icons from the people behind https://sentry.io.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial