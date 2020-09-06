🃏 Minimalistic isomorphic library for detection of platform, runtime, APIs and more.

No dependencies

Small size ~5kB

Split into multiple files "import just what you need"

... but also available as a bundle of all detectors.

Detects

Systems : Windows, Android, macOS, iOS, Linux

: Windows, Android, macOS, iOS, Linux Runtime general: Node.js, browser, web worker specific: website, PWA, Electron, NW.JS, console app, UWP (Windows Store)

Context : has rendererer (i.e. has window); is console script (Node, web worker, NW background script, Electron main script); running on SDK build, with DEV context, Dev Tools open or debugger attached.

: has rendererer (i.e. has window); is console script (Node, web worker, NW background script, Electron main script); running on SDK build, with DEV context, Dev Tools open or debugger attached. Form factor : phone, tablet, desktop, tv

: phone, tablet, desktop, tv Screen: touchscreen, input type (touch, mouse), tablet mode (whether keyboard is attached/detached on 2-in-1 like Surface Pro)

Installation

npm install platform-detect

ur use CDN like unpkg.com/platform-detect (comes with)

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/platform-detect" > </ script >

Usage

Import everything

import platform from 'platform-detect' platform.terminal platform.gui

var platform = require ( 'platform-detect' ) platform.node platform.website platform.web platform.packaged platform.worker

Or import just what you need

import {windows, android, linux, macos, tizen} from 'platform-detect/os.mjs' import {chrome, edge, safari} from 'platform-detect/browser.mjs' import {input, mouse, touch, formfactor} from 'platform-detect/formfactor.mjs' if (formfactor === 'tv' && tizen) { console .log( `I'm a Samsung Smart TV!` ) } if (windows && edge && (uwp || pwa)) { console .log( `I should use Fluent Design System` ) } else if (android || chromeos) { console .log( `I should use Material Design Language` ) } if (touch) { console .log( `I'm a device with touchscreen` ) if (mouse) { console .log( `But I also have a mouse (it's the primary input type now)` ) console .log( `I'm a laptop with touchscreen or a Surface Pro with attached keyboard` ) } else { console .log( `Mouse is currently not the primary input type` ) console .log( `I might be phone, tablet, or Surface Pro in tablet mode` ) } }

You can choose between the old UMD module.

< script src = "./node_modules/platform-detect/index.js" > </ script > < script > var platform = window [ 'platform-detect' ] console .log( 'pixel ratio of this device is' , platform.pixelRatio) </ script >

Or the new ES Modules.

< script type = "module" > import platform from './node_modules/platform-detect/index.mjs' console .log(platform.pwa ? `I'm installed PWA app` : `I'm just a website` ) platform.on( 'orientation' , orientation => console .log(orientation)) </ script >

Usage in older browsers

Be advised: The library uses various ES6 and newer features. The syntax is compiled down to ES5 using babel. But you need to polyfill the built-in methods in case you target browsers that don't implement them.

Namely String.prototype.includes and Array.from .

For example:

if (! String .prototype.includes) { String .prototype.includes = function ( item ) { return this .indexOf(item) !== -1 } } if (! Array .from) { Array .from = function ( nodelist ) { return Array .prototype.slice.call(nodelist) } }

API

Check out the demo for full table of APIs

By importing the index.js bundle you get all of the below. Or you can pick only certain file with the checks you need.

terminal bool

Script running in console or terminal (Node, Worker)

bool Script running in console or terminal (Node, Worker) gui bool

App has a window & access to DOM. Can render GUI

node bool

True when Node.js & core modules are available. (Node, Electron, NWJS app)

bool True when Node.js & core modules are available. (Node, Electron, NWJS app) pwa bool

App has been loaded as a PWA with separate window. Not just a plain website.

bool App has been loaded as a PWA with separate window. Not just a plain website. web bool

App is served from the web (could be website or PWA)

bool App is served from the web (could be website or PWA) website bool

App has been loaded as a plain website in a browser (and is not PWA)

bool App has been loaded as a plain website in a browser (and is not PWA) packaged bool

App is packaged, compiled or bundled and not served from the web (UWP, Electron, NW.JS, Chrome App, Cordova, etc...)

bool App is packaged, compiled or bundled and not served from the web (UWP, Electron, NW.JS, Chrome App, Cordova, etc...) worker bool

Script is executed inside Web Worker

bool Script is executed inside Web Worker nwjs bool

bool electron bool

bool cordova bool

bool uwp bool

orientation string, event

values: portrait or landscape

string, event values: or portrait bool, event

bool, event landscape bool, event

bool, event formfactor string, event

values: phone , tablet , desktop or tv

string, event values: , , or pixelRatio float

number of the scale of how many physical pixels are used to render one logical pixel.

float number of the scale of how many physical pixels are used to render one logical pixel. input string, event

values: mouse or touch

Current primary input type. It's watched and may change when keyboard attached/detached on hybrid devices.

string, event values: or Current primary input type. It's watched and may change when keyboard attached/detached on hybrid devices. touch bool

Always true if the device has a touchscreen, regardless of current primary input type, tablet mode, etc...

bool Always if the device has a touchscreen, regardless of current primary input type, tablet mode, etc... mouse bool, event

True when primary input type is mouse (desktops, laptops, hybrid with attached keyboards)

bool, event True when primary input type is mouse (desktops, laptops, hybrid with attached keyboards) gamepad bool

Browsers:

edge bool (all of them, legacy, the new chromium, all the webkit/blink mobile verions)

bool (all of them, legacy, the new chromium, all the webkit/blink mobile verions) chrome bool

bool firefox bool

bool opera bool

bool samsungBrowser bool

bool safari bool

bool ie bool

bool Also: edgeAndroid , edgeIos , chromeIos , firefoxIos (these are in fact blink or webkit)

Rendering engines:

edgeHtml bool (the old one)

bool (the old one) edgeChromium bool (the new one)

bool (the new one) blink bool (chrome and all Android browswers)

bool (chrome and all Android browswers) webkit bool (safari and all iOs browswers)

bool (safari and all iOs browswers) gecko bool

bool trident bool

android bool

bool chromeos bool

bool tizen bool

bool ios bool

bool linuxBased bool

bool windows bool

bool macos bool

bool linux bool

Events

Some aspects can change during app's life. You can listen to these changes with EventEmitter-like api.

platform.on( 'orientation' , orientation => console .log( 'orientation changed' : orientation)) platform.on( 'input' , input => { if (input === 'mouse' ) console .log( 'keyboard attached' ) else console .log( 'tablet mode' ) })

TO-DOs & Ideas for the future