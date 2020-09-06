🃏 Minimalistic isomorphic library for detection of platform, runtime, APIs and more.
npm install platform-detect
or use CDN like unpkg.com/platform-detect (comes with)
<script src="https://unpkg.com/platform-detect"></script>
Import everything
import platform from 'platform-detect'
// The script has no GUI to render content to.
// It only runs in console / terminal. (Might be a Node script or WebWorker)
platform.terminal
// App has a window, access to DOM. Can render GUI.
platform.gui
var platform = require('platform-detect')
// Fully functional Node & core modules are available. (Might be an Electron / NWJS app or a good old Node console script)
platform.node
// App has been loaded as a plain website in a browser.
platform.website
// App is served from the web (could be website or PWA)
platform.web
// App is packaged, compiled or bundled and not served from the web. Could be UWP, Electron, NW.JS, Chrome App, Cordova, etc...
platform.packaged
// Script is executed inside Web Worker.
platform.worker
Or import just what you need
import {windows, android, linux, macos, tizen} from 'platform-detect/os.mjs'
import {chrome, edge, safari} from 'platform-detect/browser.mjs'
import {input, mouse, touch, formfactor} from 'platform-detect/formfactor.mjs'
if (formfactor === 'tv' && tizen) {
console.log(`I'm a Samsung Smart TV!`)
}
if (windows && edge && (uwp || pwa)) {
console.log(`I should use Fluent Design System`)
} else if (android || chromeos) {
console.log(`I should use Material Design Language`)
}
if (touch) {
console.log(`I'm a device with touchscreen`)
if (mouse) {
console.log(`But I also have a mouse (it's the primary input type now)`)
console.log(`I'm a laptop with touchscreen or a Surface Pro with attached keyboard`)
} else {
console.log(`Mouse is currently not the primary input type`)
console.log(`I might be phone, tablet, or Surface Pro in tablet mode`)
}
}
You can choose between the old UMD module.
<script src="./node_modules/platform-detect/index.js"></script>
<script>
var platform = window['platform-detect']
console.log('pixel ratio of this device is', platform.pixelRatio)
</script>
Or the new ES Modules.
<script type="module">
import platform from './node_modules/platform-detect/index.mjs'
console.log(platform.pwa ? `I'm installed PWA app` : `I'm just a website`)
platform.on('orientation', orientation => console.log(orientation))
</script>
Be advised: The library uses various ES6 and newer features. The syntax is compiled down to ES5 using babel. But you need to polyfill the built-in methods in case you target browsers that don't implement them.
Namely
String.prototype.includes and
Array.from.
For example:
if (!String.prototype.includes) {
String.prototype.includes = function(item) {
return this.indexOf(item) !== -1
}
}
if (!Array.from) {
Array.from = function(nodelist) {
return Array.prototype.slice.call(nodelist)
}
}
Check out the demo for full table of APIs
By importing the
index.js bundle you get all of the below. Or you can pick only certain file with the checks you need.
terminal bool
gui bool
runtime.mjs
node bool
pwa bool
web bool
website bool
packaged bool
worker bool
nwjs bool
electron bool
cordova bool
uwp bool
formfactor.mjs
orientation string, event
portrait or
landscape
portrait bool, event
landscape bool, event
formfactor string, event
phone,
tablet,
desktop or
tv
pixelRatio float
input string, event
mouse or
touch
touch bool
true if the device has a touchscreen, regardless of current primary input type, tablet mode, etc...
mouse bool, event
gamepad bool
browser.mjs
Browsers:
edge bool (all of them, legacy, the new chromium, all the webkit/blink mobile verions)
chrome bool
firefox bool
opera bool
samsungBrowser bool
safari bool
ie bool
edgeAndroid,
edgeIos,
chromeIos,
firefoxIos (these are in fact blink or webkit)
Rendering engines:
edgeHtml bool (the old one)
edgeChromium bool (the new one)
blink bool (chrome and all Android browswers)
webkit bool (safari and all iOs browswers)
gecko bool
trident bool
os.mjs
android bool
chromeos bool
tizen bool
ios bool
linuxBased bool
windows bool
macos bool
linux bool
Some aspects can change during app's life. You can listen to these changes with EventEmitter-like api.
platform.on('orientation', orientation => console.log('orientation changed': orientation))
platform.on('input', input => {
if (input === 'mouse')
console.log('keyboard attached')
else
console.log('tablet mode')
})