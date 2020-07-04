A platform detection library that works on nearly all JavaScript platforms.

Disclaimer

Platform.js is for informational purposes only & not intended as a substitution for feature detection/inference checks.

Documentation

Installation

In a browser:

< script src = "platform.js" > </ script >

In an AMD loader:

require ([ 'platform' ], function ( platform ) { });

Using npm:

npm i --save platform

In Node.js:

var platform = require ( 'platform' );

Usage example:

platform.name; platform.version; platform.layout; platform.os; platform.description; platform.name; platform.version; platform.product; platform.manufacturer; platform.layout; platform.os; platform.description; var info = platform.parse( 'Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.7.2; en; rv:2.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/4.0 Opera 11.52' ); info.name; info.version; info.layout; info.os; info.description;

Support

Tested in Chrome 82-83, Firefox 77-78, IE 11, Edge 82-83, Safari 12-13, Node.js 4-14, & PhantomJS 2.1.1.

BestieJS

Platform.js is part of the BestieJS “Best in Class” module collection. This means we promote solid browser/environment support, ES5+ precedents, unit testing, & plenty of documentation.