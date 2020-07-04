A platform detection library that works on nearly all JavaScript platforms.
Platform.js is for informational purposes only & not intended as a substitution for feature detection/inference checks.
In a browser:
<script src="platform.js"></script>
In an AMD loader:
require(['platform'], function(platform) {/*…*/});
Using npm:
$ npm i --save platform
In Node.js:
var platform = require('platform');
Usage example:
// on IE10 x86 platform preview running in IE7 compatibility mode on Windows 7 64 bit edition
platform.name; // 'IE'
platform.version; // '10.0'
platform.layout; // 'Trident'
platform.os; // 'Windows Server 2008 R2 / 7 x64'
platform.description; // 'IE 10.0 x86 (platform preview; running in IE 7 mode) on Windows Server 2008 R2 / 7 x64'
// or on an iPad
platform.name; // 'Safari'
platform.version; // '5.1'
platform.product; // 'iPad'
platform.manufacturer; // 'Apple'
platform.layout; // 'WebKit'
platform.os; // 'iOS 5.0'
platform.description; // 'Safari 5.1 on Apple iPad (iOS 5.0)'
// or parsing a given UA string
var info = platform.parse('Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.7.2; en; rv:2.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/4.0 Opera 11.52');
info.name; // 'Opera'
info.version; // '11.52'
info.layout; // 'Presto'
info.os; // 'Mac OS X 10.7.2'
info.description; // 'Opera 11.52 (identifying as Firefox 4.0) on Mac OS X 10.7.2'
Tested in Chrome 82-83, Firefox 77-78, IE 11, Edge 82-83, Safari 12-13, Node.js 4-14, & PhantomJS 2.1.1.
Platform.js is part of the BestieJS “Best in Class” module collection. This means we promote solid browser/environment support, ES5+ precedents, unit testing, & plenty of documentation.