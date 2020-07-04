openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

platform

by bestiejs
1.3.6 (see all)

A platform detection library.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3M

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js User Agent API

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Platform.js v1.3.6

A platform detection library that works on nearly all JavaScript platforms.

Disclaimer

Platform.js is for informational purposes only & not intended as a substitution for feature detection/inference checks.

Documentation

Installation

In a browser:

<script src="platform.js"></script>

In an AMD loader:

require(['platform'], function(platform) {/*…*/});

Using npm:

$ npm i --save platform

In Node.js:

var platform = require('platform');

Usage example:

// on IE10 x86 platform preview running in IE7 compatibility mode on Windows 7 64 bit edition
platform.name; // 'IE'
platform.version; // '10.0'
platform.layout; // 'Trident'
platform.os; // 'Windows Server 2008 R2 / 7 x64'
platform.description; // 'IE 10.0 x86 (platform preview; running in IE 7 mode) on Windows Server 2008 R2 / 7 x64'

// or on an iPad
platform.name; // 'Safari'
platform.version; // '5.1'
platform.product; // 'iPad'
platform.manufacturer; // 'Apple'
platform.layout; // 'WebKit'
platform.os; // 'iOS 5.0'
platform.description; // 'Safari 5.1 on Apple iPad (iOS 5.0)'

// or parsing a given UA string
var info = platform.parse('Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.7.2; en; rv:2.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/4.0 Opera 11.52');
info.name; // 'Opera'
info.version; // '11.52'
info.layout; // 'Presto'
info.os; // 'Mac OS X 10.7.2'
info.description; // 'Opera 11.52 (identifying as Firefox 4.0) on Mac OS X 10.7.2'

Support

Tested in Chrome 82-83, Firefox 77-78, IE 11, Edge 82-83, Safari 12-13, Node.js 4-14, & PhantomJS 2.1.1.

BestieJS

Platform.js is part of the BestieJS “Best in Class” module collection. This means we promote solid browser/environment support, ES5+ precedents, unit testing, & plenty of documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

upj
ua-parser-jsUAParser.js - Detect Browser, Engine, OS, CPU, and Device type/model from User-Agent data. Supports browser & node.js environment.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
10M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
bow
bowsera browser detector
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
eu
express-useragentNodeJS user-agent middleware
GitHub Stars
597
Weekly Downloads
161K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
db
detect-browserUnpack a browser type and version from the useragent string
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
635K
use
useragentUseragent parser for Node.js, ported from browserscope.org
GitHub Stars
865
Weekly Downloads
1M
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial