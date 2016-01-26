openbase logo
plasma

by Jon Schlinkert
0.9.1 (see all)

Easily load and normalize data to be passed to templates as context. Pass an object directly, or pass glob patterns or file paths to any JSON, YAML or CSV files to use.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

399

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

plasma NPM version Build Status

Load data from globs or files or directly from objects.

Install with npm

$ npm i plasma --save

Usage

Plasma

Create an instance of Plasma, optionally passing an object of data to initialize with.

Params

  • data {Object}

Example

var Plasma = require('plasma');
var plasma = new Plasma();

// load some data
plasma.load(['*.json', 'data/*.yml']);
plasma.load({a: 'b', c: 'd'});

.dataLoader

Register a data loader for reading data. (Note that as of 0.9.0, plasma no longer reads YAML files by default).

Params

  • ext {String}: The file extension to match to the loader.
  • fn {Function}: The loader function.

Example

var fs = require('fs');
var yaml = require('js-yaml');

plasma.dataLoader('yml', function(fp) {
  var str = fs.readFileSync(fp, 'utf8');
  return yaml.safeLoad(str);
});

plasma.load('foo.yml');
  • config-cache: General purpose JavaScript object storage methods.
  • cache-base: Generic object cache for node.js/javascript projects.
  • map-cache: Basic cache object for storing key-value pairs.
  • option-cache: Simple API for managing options in JavaScript applications.
  • plasma-cache: Object cache for [Plasma].

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2014-2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-cli on June 01, 2015.

