plasma

Load data from globs or files or directly from objects.

Install with npm

$ npm i plasma --save

Usage

Create an instance of Plasma , optionally passing an object of data to initialize with.

Params

data {Object}

Example

var Plasma = require ( 'plasma' ); var plasma = new Plasma(); plasma.load([ '*.json' , 'data/*.yml' ]); plasma.load({ a : 'b' , c : 'd' });

Register a data loader for reading data. (Note that as of 0.9.0, plasma no longer reads YAML files by default).

Params

ext {String} : The file extension to match to the loader.

: The file extension to match to the loader. fn {Function}: The loader function.

Example

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var yaml = require ( 'js-yaml' ); plasma.dataLoader( 'yml' , function ( fp ) { var str = fs.readFileSync(fp, 'utf8' ); return yaml.safeLoad(str); }); plasma.load( 'foo.yml' );

