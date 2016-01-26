Load data from globs or files or directly from objects.
Install with npm
$ npm i plasma --save
Create an instance of
Plasma, optionally passing an object of
data to initialize with.
Params
data {Object}
Example
var Plasma = require('plasma');
var plasma = new Plasma();
// load some data
plasma.load(['*.json', 'data/*.yml']);
plasma.load({a: 'b', c: 'd'});
Register a data loader for reading data. (Note that as of 0.9.0, plasma no longer reads YAML files by default).
Params
ext {String}: The file extension to match to the loader.
fn {Function}: The loader function.
Example
var fs = require('fs');
var yaml = require('js-yaml');
plasma.dataLoader('yml', function(fp) {
var str = fs.readFileSync(fp, 'utf8');
return yaml.safeLoad(str);
});
plasma.load('foo.yml');
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm i -d && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2014-2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.
