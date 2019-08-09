PlantUML encoder for browsers and Node.js.
Encoded PlantUML can be used to create PlantUML URL links.
Node.js:
npm install plantuml-encoder
browser:
bower install plantuml-encoder
var plantumlEncoder = require('plantuml-encoder')
var encoded = plantumlEncoder.encode('A -> B: Hello')
console.log(encoded) // SrJGjLDmibBmICt9oGS0
var url = 'http://www.plantuml.com/plantuml/img/' + encoded
The URL can then be used to display the diagram:
var plantumlEncoder = require('plantuml-encoder')
var plain = plantumlEncoder.decode('SrJGjLDmibBmICt9oGS0')
console.log(plain) // A -> B: Hello
MIT