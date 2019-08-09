openbase logo
plantuml-encoder

by Markus Hedvall
1.4.0 (see all)

PlantUML encoder, works in browser & node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

plantuml-encoder

PlantUML encoder for browsers and Node.js.

npm Version build-status js-standard-style

Encoded PlantUML can be used to create PlantUML URL links.

Install

Node.js:

npm install plantuml-encoder

browser:

bower install plantuml-encoder

Example

var plantumlEncoder = require('plantuml-encoder')

var encoded = plantumlEncoder.encode('A -> B: Hello')
console.log(encoded) // SrJGjLDmibBmICt9oGS0

var url = 'http://www.plantuml.com/plantuml/img/' + encoded

The URL can then be used to display the diagram:

alt tag

Decode example

var plantumlEncoder = require('plantuml-encoder')

var plain = plantumlEncoder.decode('SrJGjLDmibBmICt9oGS0')
console.log(plain) // A -> B: Hello

License

MIT

