PlantUML encoder for browsers and Node.js.

Encoded PlantUML can be used to create PlantUML URL links.

Install

Node.js:

npm install plantuml-encoder

browser:

bower install plantuml-encoder

Example

var plantumlEncoder = require ( 'plantuml-encoder' ) var encoded = plantumlEncoder.encode( 'A -> B: Hello' ) console .log(encoded) var url = 'http://www.plantuml.com/plantuml/img/' + encoded

The URL can then be used to display the diagram:

Decode example

var plantumlEncoder = require ( 'plantuml-encoder' ) var plain = plantumlEncoder.decode( 'SrJGjLDmibBmICt9oGS0' ) console .log(plain)

License

MIT