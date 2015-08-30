⚠️ This repo is no longer being maintained
For creating custom SoundCloud players, I highly recommend react-soundplayer or for a more general solution, see plyr.
Angular directive for custom SoundCloud players jxnblk.com/plangular
npm install plangular-3
Or install with Bower:
bower install plangular
Or use the CDN:
<script src="http://d2v52k3cl9vedd.cloudfront.net/plangular/3.1.0/plangular.min.js"></script>
Include a link to plangular after including Angular.
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.3.15/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/plangular/dist/plangular.min.js"></script>
Configure Plangular with your own
client_id.
For new SoundCloud apps, you can register at https://developers.soundcloud.com/
<body ng-app="app">
<script>
var app = angular.module('app', ['plangular'])
.config(function(plangularConfigProvider){
plangularConfigProvider.clientId = '[YOUR-CLIENT-ID]';
});
</script>
</body>
<div plangular="http://soundcloud.com/jxnblk/plangular">
</div>
<div plangular="http://soundcloud.com/jxnblk/plangular">
<h3>{{track.user.username}} - {{track.title}}</h3>
<a ng-href="{{track.permalink_url}}">View on SoundCloud</a>
</div>
<button ng-click="playPause()">Play/Pause</button>
Or with separate play/pause controls:
<button ng-click="play()">Play</button>
<button ng-click="pause()">Pause</button>
Use the
hhmmss filter to format seconds as
hh:mm:ss strings.
<small>{{ currentTime | hhmmss }} | {{ duration | hhmmss }}</small>
<progress ng-value="currentTime / duration || 0">
{{ currentTime / duration || 0 }}
</progress>
<progress
ng-click="seek($event)"
ng-value="currentTime / duration">
{{ currentTime / duration }}
</progress>
<img ng-src="{{ track.artwork_url }}" alt="{{ track.title }}" />
<img ng-src="{{ track.waveform_url }}" alt="waveform" />
Note: The waveform image that the SoundCloud API provides is a 1200 x 280px PNG with a light gray frame and transparent middle. To show progress use absolute positioning with the waveform in front. The light gray color is
#efefef.
Use the
ng-if directive to show and hide content based on whether the track has loaded.
<div ng-if="!track"><!-- Loading state --></div>
<div ng-if="track"><!-- Player --></div>
Use the
tracks array and
ng-repeat when using a SoundCloud playlist. Pass the
$index to the
playPause() method to trigger playback on a per-track basis. Determine which track is currently playing with
player.playing === track.src.
<ul>
<li ng-repeat="track in tracks">
<button
ng-click="playPause($index)"
ng-class="{'active': player.playing === track.src}">
{{track.user.username}} - {{track.title}}
</button>
</li>
</ul>
To load the most recent tracks from a given user, use the tracks endpoint. Use
ng-repeat to iterate over the
tracks array.
<div plangular="http://soundcloud.com/jxnblk/tracks">
</div>
To load the most recent likes from a given user, use the likes endpoint.
<div plangular="http://soundcloud.com/jxnblk/likes">
</div>
To skip to the next and previous track in a playlist or array of tracks, use the
previous() and
next() methods.
<button ng-click="previous()">Previous</button>
<button ng-click="next()">Next</button>
See more examples and starter templates in docs/examples
track
Object returned from the SoundCloud API
tracks
An array of track objects if the instance is a playlist or list of tracks
player
Audio player object
audio
The HTML5
<audio> element used by the player, exposed for access to media events.
currentTime
Angular-friendly
currentTime from the audio element
duration
Angular-friendly
duration from the audio element. Note: you can also access duration in milliseconds from the SoundCloud track object.
index
Currently playing track index in a playlist or other array of tracks.
playlist
Cloned object of
track if
track.tracks exists. This is useful for displaying the title of the playlist.
play(i)
Plays the track. Optionally pass an index when handling playlists.
pause()
Pauses the player.
playPause(i)
Toggles playback. Optionally pass an index when handling playlists.
previous()
Skip to previous track when handling playlists
next()
Skip to next track when handling playlists
seek($event)
Sets the audio element’s
currentTime property based on a pointer event.
For more details on the SoundCloud track object, see https://developers.soundcloud.com/docs/api/reference#tracks
According to the SoundCloud API terms you must:
track.permalink_url)
Read more here: http://developers.soundcloud.com/docs/api/terms-of-use
SoundCloud provides an option for users to prevent streaming to third-party apps.
If your sound isn't playing check the
track.streamable variable.
If it's set to false, there is no way to play that sound with the API.