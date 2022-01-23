Planck.js is JavaScript (TypeScript) rewrite of Box2D physics engine for cross-platform HTML5 game development.

Motivations

Taking advantage of Box2D's efforts and achievements

Developing readable and maintainable JavaScript code

Optimizing the library for web and mobile platforms

Providing a JavaScript-friendly API

Documentation

Documentation Wiki - This is the best place to start, and find other resources

Examples - Online examples with editable code

Community

Discord - Community discussions and Q/A

Twitter @Piqnt - Updates and news

GitHub - Source code and issues

API and Architecture

Planck.js includes Box2D algorithms without modification and its architecture is very similar to Box2D. However some internal changes and refactoring are made during rewrite to address differences between C++ and JavaScript.

Planck.js public API closely follows Box2D API, with the following differences:

b2 prefix is dropped from class names, for example b2World is now available as planck.World .

prefix is dropped from class names, for example is now available as . Method names are converted from UpperCamelCase to lowerCamelCase.

Definition classes/objects (BodyDef, FixtureDef, etc.) are replaced by inline JavaScript objects ( {} ).

). Shapes are considered immutable and are not cloned when used to create fixtures.

Contact filtering can be customized by overriding shouldCollide method of Fixture.

Listener classes are replaced with simple functions.

World#on(eventName, listenerFn) and World#off(eventName, listenerFn) are added to add and remove event listeners. Currently supported events are: 'begin-contact' , 'end-contact' , 'pre-solve' , 'post-solve' , 'remove-joint' , 'remove-fixture' , 'remove-body'

Source code is migrated to TypeScript, to improves library usability, documentation and maintenance.

Package name for v1.0+ is changed to planck . Package name for releases before v1.0 is planck-js .

planck.internal namespace is deprecated and everything is directly available under main namesapce (except planck.internal.stats ).

Source files are moved to /src directory (from /lib ) and directory layout is updated to match Box2D.

Rollup is used to build the project.

Install

To install planck-js@0.3 (stable release) see v0.3 branch.

Staring from v1.0 package name is changed to planck . Releases and updates before v1.0 will remain available under planck-js .

CDN

Planck.js is available on jsDelivr.

NPM

Install npm package.

npm install planck

Import it in your code.

import * as planck from 'planck' ;

Testbed

Use CDN in a web page.

< html > < body > < script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/planck@latest/dist/planck-with-testbed.min.js" > </ script > < script > planck.testbed( function (testbed) { }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Use NPM package in Node.

const planck = require ( 'planck/dist/planck-with-testbed' ); planck.testbed( function ( ) { });

Projects

Games

Dynamic Visualization

Science and AI

Game Development

Credits

Box2D is a popular C++ 2D rigid-body physics engine created by Erin Catto. Box2D is used in several popular games, such as Angry Birds, Limbo and Crayon Physics, as well as game development tools and libraries such as Apple's SpriteKit.

Planck.js is developed and maintained by Ali Shakiba.

TypeScript definitions for planck.js are developed by Oliver Zell.

License

Planck.js is available under the MIT license.