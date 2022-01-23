Planck.js is JavaScript (TypeScript) rewrite of Box2D physics engine for cross-platform HTML5 game development.
Planck.js includes Box2D algorithms without modification and its architecture is very similar to Box2D. However some internal changes and refactoring are made during rewrite to address differences between C++ and JavaScript.
Planck.js public API closely follows Box2D API, with the following differences:
b2 prefix is dropped from class names, for example
b2World is now available as
planck.World.
{}).
World#on(eventName, listenerFn) and
World#off(eventName, listenerFn) are added to add and remove event listeners. Currently supported events are:
'begin-contact',
'end-contact',
'pre-solve',
'post-solve',
'remove-joint',
'remove-fixture',
'remove-body'
Source code is migrated to TypeScript, to improves library usability, documentation and maintenance.
Package name for v1.0+ is changed to
planck. Package name for releases before v1.0 is
planck-js.
planck.internal namespace is deprecated and everything is directly available under main namesapce (except
planck.internal.stats).
Source files are moved to
/src directory (from
/lib) and directory layout is updated to match Box2D.
Rollup is used to build the project.
To install
planck-js@0.3 (stable release) see v0.3 branch.
Staring from v1.0 package name is changed to
planck.
Releases and updates before v1.0 will remain available under
planck-js.
Planck.js is available on jsDelivr.
Install npm package.
npm install planck
Import it in your code.
import * as planck from 'planck';
Use CDN in a web page.
<html><body>
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/planck@latest/dist/planck-with-testbed.min.js"></script>
<script>
planck.testbed(function(testbed) {
// Your testbed code
});
</script>
</body></html>
Use NPM package in Node.
const planck = require('planck/dist/planck-with-testbed');
planck.testbed(function() {
// ...
});
Box2D is a popular C++ 2D rigid-body physics engine created by Erin Catto. Box2D is used in several popular games, such as Angry Birds, Limbo and Crayon Physics, as well as game development tools and libraries such as Apple's SpriteKit.
Planck.js is developed and maintained by Ali Shakiba.
TypeScript definitions for planck.js are developed by Oliver Zell.
Planck.js is available under the MIT license.