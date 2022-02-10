The official node.js client library for the Plaid API.

Table of Contents

Install

npm install plaid

Versioning

This release only supports the latest Plaid API version, 2020-09-14 , and is generated from our OpenAPI schema.

import { Configuration, PlaidApi, PlaidEnvironments } from 'plaid' ; const configuration = new Configuration({ basePath: PlaidEnvironments.sandbox, baseOptions: { headers: { 'PLAID-CLIENT-ID' : CLIENT_ID, 'PLAID-SECRET' : SECRET, }, }, }); const client = new PlaidApi(configuration);

For information about what has changed between versions and how to update your integration, head to the API upgrade guide.

The plaid-node client library is typically updated on a biweekly basis. The canonical source for the latest version number is the client library changelog.

Data type differences from API and from previous versions

Enums

While the API and previous library versions represent enums using strings, this current library uses Node enums.

Old:

products : [ 'auth' , 'transactions' ], country_codes : [ 'US' ],

Current:

products : [Products.Auth, Products.Transactions] , country_codes : [Products.Us] ,

Getting started

The module supports all Plaid API endpoints. For complete information about the API, head to the docs.

Most endpoints require a valid client_id and secret as authentication. Attach them via the configuration.

import { Configuration, PlaidApi, PlaidEnvironments } from 'plaid' ; const configuration = new Configuration({ basePath: PlaidEnvironments.sandbox, baseOptions: { headers: { 'PLAID-CLIENT-ID' : CLIENT_ID, 'PLAID-SECRET' : SECRET, }, }, });

The PlaidEnvironments parameter dictates which Plaid API environment you will access. Values are:

PlaidEnvironments.production - production use, creates Item s on https://production.plaid.com

- production use, creates s on https://production.plaid.com PlaidEnvironments.development - use for integration development and testing, creates Item s on https://development.plaid.com

- use for integration development and testing, creates s on https://development.plaid.com PlaidEnvironments.sandbox - quickly build out your integration with stateful test data, creates Item s on https://sandbox.plaid.com

The baseOptions field allows for clients to override the default options used to make requests. e.g.

const configuration = new Configuration({ basePath: PlaidEnvironments.sandbox, baseOptions: { }, });

Error Handling

All errors can now be caught using try/catch with async/await or through promise chaining.

try { await plaidClient.transactionsGet(request); } catch (error) { const err = error.response.data; } or; plaidClient .transactionsGet(request) .then( ( data ) => { console .log(data); }) .catch( ( e ) => { console .log(e.response.data); });

Examples

Exchange a public_token from Plaid Link for a Plaid access_token and then retrieve account data:

const response = await plaidClient.itemPublicTokenExchange({ public_token }); const access_token = response.data.access_token; const accounts_response = await plaidClient.accountsGet({ access_token }); const accounts = accounts_response.data.accounts;

Retrieve transactions for a transactions user for the last thirty days:

const now = moment(); const today = now.format( 'YYYY-MM-DD' ); const thirtyDaysAgo = now.subtract( 30 , 'days' ).format( 'YYYY-MM-DD' ); const response = await plaidClient.transactionsGet({ access_token, start_date: thirtyDaysAgo, end_date: today, }); const transactions = response.data.transactions; console .log( `You have ${transactions.length} transactions from the last thirty days.` , );

Get accounts for a particular Item :

const response = await plaidClient.accountsGet({ access_token, options: { account_ids: [ '123456790' ], }, }); console .log(response.data.accounts);

Payment Initiation

For more information about this product, head to the Payment Initiation docs.

Create payment recipient using IBAN and address without BACS

const name = 'John Doe' ; const iban = 'NL02ABNA0123456789' ; const address = { street: [ 'street name 999' ], city: 'London' , postal_code: '99999' , country: 'GB' , }; const response = await plaidClient.paymentInitiationRecipientCreate({ name, iban, address, }); console .log(response.data.recipient_id);

Create payment recipient using BACS with no IBAN or address

const name = 'John Doe' ; const bacs = { account: '26207729' , sort_code: '560029' , }; const response = await plaidClient.paymentInitiationRecipientCreate({ name, bacs, }); console .log(response.data.recipient_id);

Create payment

const reference = 'testPayment' ; const amount = { currency: 'GBP' , value: 100.0 , }; const response = await plaidClient.paymentInitiationPaymentCreate({ recipient_id, reference, amount, }); console .log(response.data.payment_id); console .log(response.data.status);

Create Link Token (for Payment Initiation only)

const response = await plaidClient.linkTokenCreate({ user: { client_user_id: '123-test-user-id' , }, client_name: 'Plaid Test App' , products: [ 'payment_initiation' ], country_codes: [ 'GB' ], language: 'en' , payment_initiation: { payment_id: 'some_payment_id' , }, }); console .log(response.data.link_token);

Download Asset Report PDF

const pdfResp = await plaidClient.assetReportPdfGet( { asset_report_token: assetReportToken, }, { responseType: 'arraybuffer' , }, ); fs.writeFileSync( 'asset_report.pdf' , pdfResp.data);

Promise Support

Every method returns a promise, so you can use async/await or promise chaining.

API methods that return either a success or an error can be used with the usual then/catch paradigm, e.g.

plaidPromise .then( ( successResponse ) => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { });

For example:

import * as bodyParser from 'body-parser' ; import * as express from 'express' ; import { Configuration, PlaidApi, PlaidEnvironments } from 'plaid' ; const configuration = new Configuration({ basePath: PlaidEnvironments.sandbox, baseOptions: { headers: { 'PLAID-CLIENT-ID' : CLIENT_ID, 'PLAID-SECRET' : SECRET, 'Plaid-Version' : '2020-09-14' , }, }, }); const plaidClient = new PlaidApi(configuration); const app = express(); const port = process.env.PORT || 3000 ; app.use( bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true , }), ); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.post( '/plaid_exchange' , ( req, res ) => { var public_token = req.body.public_token; return plaidClient .itemPublicTokenExchange({ public_token }) .then( ( tokenResponse ) => tokenResponse.access_token) .then( ( accessToken ) => plaidClient.accountsGet({ accessToken })) .then( ( accountsResponse ) => console .log(accountsResponse.accounts)) .catch( ( error ) => { const err = error.response.data; console .error( '/exchange token returned an error' , { error_type: err.error_type, error_code: err.error_code, error_message: err.error_message, display_message: err.display_message, documentation_url: err.documentation_url, request_id: err.request_id, }); switch (err.error_type) { case 'INVALID_REQUEST' : break ; case 'INVALID_INPUT' : break ; case 'RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED' : break ; case 'API_ERROR' : break ; case 'ITEM_ERROR' : break ; default : } res.sendStatus( 500 ); }); }); app.listen(port, () => { console .log( `Listening on port ${port} ` ); });

Support

Open an issue!

Contributing

Click here!

License

MIT