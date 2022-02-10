The official node.js client library for the Plaid API.
$ npm install plaid
This release only supports the latest Plaid API version,
2020-09-14, and is generated from our OpenAPI schema.
import { Configuration, PlaidApi, PlaidEnvironments } from 'plaid';
const configuration = new Configuration({
basePath: PlaidEnvironments.sandbox,
baseOptions: {
headers: {
'PLAID-CLIENT-ID': CLIENT_ID,
'PLAID-SECRET': SECRET,
},
},
});
const client = new PlaidApi(configuration);
For information about what has changed between versions and how to update your integration, head to the API upgrade guide.
The plaid-node client library is typically updated on a biweekly basis. The canonical source for the latest version number is the client library changelog.
While the API and previous library versions represent enums using strings, this current library uses Node enums.
Old:
products: ['auth', 'transactions'],
country_codes: ['US'],
Current:
products: [Products.Auth, Products.Transactions],
country_codes: [Products.Us],
The module supports all Plaid API endpoints. For complete information about the API, head to the docs.
Most endpoints require a valid
client_id and
secret as authentication. Attach them via the configuration.
import { Configuration, PlaidApi, PlaidEnvironments } from 'plaid';
const configuration = new Configuration({
basePath: PlaidEnvironments.sandbox,
baseOptions: {
headers: {
'PLAID-CLIENT-ID': CLIENT_ID,
'PLAID-SECRET': SECRET,
},
},
});
The
PlaidEnvironments parameter dictates which Plaid API environment you will access. Values are:
PlaidEnvironments.production - production use, creates
Items on https://production.plaid.com
PlaidEnvironments.development - use for integration development and testing, creates
Items on https://development.plaid.com
PlaidEnvironments.sandbox - quickly build out your integration with stateful test data, creates
Items on https://sandbox.plaid.com
The
baseOptions field allows for clients to override the default options used to make requests. e.g.
const configuration = new Configuration({
basePath: PlaidEnvironments.sandbox,
baseOptions: {
// Axios request options
},
});
All errors can now be caught using
try/catch with
async/await or through promise chaining.
try {
await plaidClient.transactionsGet(request);
} catch (error) {
const err = error.response.data;
}
or;
plaidClient
.transactionsGet(request)
.then((data) => {
console.log(data);
})
.catch((e) => {
console.log(e.response.data);
});
Exchange a
public_token from Plaid Link for a Plaid
access_token and then
retrieve account data:
const response = await plaidClient.itemPublicTokenExchange({ public_token });
const access_token = response.data.access_token;
const accounts_response = await plaidClient.accountsGet({ access_token });
const accounts = accounts_response.data.accounts;
Retrieve transactions for a transactions user for the last thirty days:
const now = moment();
const today = now.format('YYYY-MM-DD');
const thirtyDaysAgo = now.subtract(30, 'days').format('YYYY-MM-DD');
const response = await plaidClient.transactionsGet({
access_token,
start_date: thirtyDaysAgo,
end_date: today,
});
const transactions = response.data.transactions;
console.log(
`You have ${transactions.length} transactions from the last thirty days.`,
);
Get accounts for a particular
Item:
const response = await plaidClient.accountsGet({
access_token,
options: {
account_ids: ['123456790'],
},
});
console.log(response.data.accounts);
For more information about this product, head to the Payment Initiation docs.
Create payment recipient using IBAN and address without BACS
const name = 'John Doe';
const iban = 'NL02ABNA0123456789';
const address = {
street: ['street name 999'],
city: 'London',
postal_code: '99999',
country: 'GB',
};
// Passing bacs as null
const response = await plaidClient.paymentInitiationRecipientCreate({
name,
iban,
address,
});
console.log(response.data.recipient_id);
Create payment recipient using BACS with no IBAN or address
const name = 'John Doe';
const bacs = {
account: '26207729',
sort_code: '560029',
};
// For UK recipients, only bacs is required. iban and address are null
const response = await plaidClient.paymentInitiationRecipientCreate({
name,
bacs,
});
console.log(response.data.recipient_id);
Create payment
const reference = 'testPayment';
const amount = {
currency: 'GBP',
value: 100.0,
};
const response = await plaidClient.paymentInitiationPaymentCreate({
recipient_id,
reference,
amount,
});
console.log(response.data.payment_id);
console.log(response.data.status);
Create Link Token (for Payment Initiation only)
const response = await plaidClient.linkTokenCreate({
user: {
client_user_id: '123-test-user-id',
},
client_name: 'Plaid Test App',
products: ['payment_initiation'],
country_codes: ['GB'],
language: 'en',
payment_initiation: {
payment_id: 'some_payment_id',
},
});
console.log(response.data.link_token);
Download Asset Report PDF
const pdfResp = await plaidClient.assetReportPdfGet(
{
asset_report_token: assetReportToken,
},
{
responseType: 'arraybuffer',
},
);
fs.writeFileSync('asset_report.pdf', pdfResp.data);
Every method returns a promise, so you can use
async/await or promise chaining.
API methods that return either a success or an error can be used with the
usual
then/catch paradigm, e.g.
plaidPromise
.then((successResponse) => {
// ...
})
.catch((err) => {
// ...
});
For example:
import * as bodyParser from 'body-parser';
import * as express from 'express';
import { Configuration, PlaidApi, PlaidEnvironments } from 'plaid';
const configuration = new Configuration({
basePath: PlaidEnvironments.sandbox,
baseOptions: {
headers: {
'PLAID-CLIENT-ID': CLIENT_ID,
'PLAID-SECRET': SECRET,
'Plaid-Version': '2020-09-14',
},
},
});
const plaidClient = new PlaidApi(configuration);
const app = express();
const port = process.env.PORT || 3000;
app.use(
bodyParser.urlencoded({
extended: true,
}),
);
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.post('/plaid_exchange', (req, res) => {
var public_token = req.body.public_token;
return plaidClient
.itemPublicTokenExchange({ public_token })
.then((tokenResponse) => tokenResponse.access_token)
.then((accessToken) => plaidClient.accountsGet({ accessToken }))
.then((accountsResponse) => console.log(accountsResponse.accounts))
.catch((error) => {
const err = error.response.data;
// Indicates plaid API error
console.error('/exchange token returned an error', {
error_type: err.error_type,
error_code: err.error_code,
error_message: err.error_message,
display_message: err.display_message,
documentation_url: err.documentation_url,
request_id: err.request_id,
});
// Inspect error_type to handle the error in your application
switch (err.error_type) {
case 'INVALID_REQUEST':
// ...
break;
case 'INVALID_INPUT':
// ...
break;
case 'RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED':
// ...
break;
case 'API_ERROR':
// ...
break;
case 'ITEM_ERROR':
// ...
break;
default:
// fallthrough
}
res.sendStatus(500);
});
});
app.listen(port, () => {
console.log(`Listening on port ${port}`);
});
As Stripe, it helps you to manage the paiement process of your webshop.