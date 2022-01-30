Riccardo Giorato ● Padua ● 32 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● Fullstack - Developer on JAMStack, React and more web stuff every day!

7 months ago

Easy to Use Highly Customizable Great Documentation Bleeding Edge

I used this module in various NextJS projects when Next started supporting blurred images placeholders with version 11. The worst thing is that this package currently uses sharp library that easily breaks when you use it on new platforms like M1 Macs or Windows PC. The best thing is that just with this line of code you will get a base64 string of the blurred image to give to NextJs image: "const { base64 } = await getPlaiceholder("remote-img-url.ext");". I loved the fact that you don't need to download the image but "plaiceholder" will do it all for you both the fetch and also the calculation of the blurred image. The other minor downside if you have tons of images is that by default you need to calculate this blurred image at each request/build of your website and you need to implment a caching system on your server on your own if you want to prevent the creation of the same blurred string over and over. The maker/builder of this module also has a paid version of this library running as a SaaS but I never understood the usage or utility of this SaaS when you can simply host "plaiceholder" in a free serverless function on Vercel or Netlify.