plaiceholder

by Joe Bell
2.2.0 (see all)

Beautiful image placeholders, without the hassle 🖼

Overview

Readme

Open to Acquisition 🟢

plaiceholder

Plaice Fish

Beautiful image placeholders, without the hassle.

Choose-your-own adventure, from pure CSS to SVG…

Read the Docs 📖 | Try the Studio 🎨

NPM Version Types Included MIT License NPM Downloads


Documentation 📖

Visit plaiceholder.co/docs to get started with the open-source free-to-use packages.

Migrating from 1.0?

See the migration guide for further details.

Studio 🎨

Project sponsors get exclusive access to the Studio.

Upload your images and transform to beautifully lightweight placeholders (like magic, but real) ✨

Organizations

Support Plaiceholder via your organization. Your logo will show up here and on plaiceholder.co with a link to your website.

See Pricing and T&Cs

License

Apache-2.0 License © Joe Bell

Acknowledgements

Lovell Fuller (Sharp)

Copyright © 2013-2021, Lovell Fuller. All Rights Reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License").

I used this module in various NextJS projects when Next started supporting blurred images placeholders with version 11. The worst thing is that this package currently uses sharp library that easily breaks when you use it on new platforms like M1 Macs or Windows PC. The best thing is that just with this line of code you will get a base64 string of the blurred image to give to NextJs image: "const { base64 } = await getPlaiceholder("remote-img-url.ext");". I loved the fact that you don't need to download the image but "plaiceholder" will do it all for you both the fetch and also the calculation of the blurred image. The other minor downside if you have tons of images is that by default you need to calculate this blurred image at each request/build of your website and you need to implment a caching system on your server on your own if you want to prevent the creation of the same blurred string over and over. The maker/builder of this module also has a paid version of this library running as a SaaS but I never understood the usage or utility of this SaaS when you can simply host "plaiceholder" in a free serverless function on Vercel or Netlify.

