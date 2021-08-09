Simple and flexible, css only, content placeholder loading animation.
https://zalog.github.io/placeholder-loading/
Take a look at this examples, but keep in mind that it's flexible enough to play with elements as you need.
You can change the order, add avatar or image, change text bar sizes, etc.
npm install placeholder-loading --save
@import "~/node_modules/placeholder-loading/src/scss/placeholder-loading"; - please modify the path accordingly
$ph-direction: ltr !default;
$ph-bg: #fff !default;
$ph-color: #ced4da !default;
$ph-border: 1px solid darken($ph-bg, 10%) !default;
$ph-border-radius: 2px !default;
$ph-cols: 12 !default;
$ph-cols-remove-odd: true !default;
$ph-gutter: 30px !default;
$ph-spacer: 15px !default;
$ph-avatar-border-radius: 50% !default;
$ph-animation-duration: 0.8s !default;
Just replace npm with bower:
bower install placeholder-loading --save
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/placeholder-loading/dist/css/placeholder-loading.min.css">
</head>
A simple html markup would be something like this:
<div class="ph-item">
<div class="ph-col-12">
<div class="ph-picture"></div>
<div class="ph-row">
<div class="ph-col-6 big"></div>
<div class="ph-col-4 empty big"></div>
<div class="ph-col-2 big"></div>
<div class="ph-col-4"></div>
<div class="ph-col-8 empty"></div>
<div class="ph-col-6"></div>
<div class="ph-col-6 empty"></div>
<div class="ph-col-12"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
grid classes:
.ph-col-2,
.ph-col-4,
.ph-col-6,
.ph-col-8,
.ph-col-10,
.ph-col-12
elements inside:
.ph-avatar and
.ph-picture
use
.big for bigger text line
