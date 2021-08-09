Placeholder loading

Simple and flexible, css only, content placeholder loading animation.

Demo

Take a look at this examples, but keep in mind that it's flexible enough to play with elements as you need.

You can change the order, add avatar or image, change text bar sizes, etc.

Installing

Via npm

npm install placeholder-loading --save

@import "~/node_modules/placeholder-loading/src/scss/placeholder-loading"; - please modify the path accordingly

- please modify the path accordingly change sass variables if you need so:

$ph-direction : ltr !default; $ph-bg : #fff !default; $ph-color : #ced4da !default; $ph-border : 1px solid darken( $ph-bg , 10% ) !default; $ph-border-radius : 2px !default; $ph-cols : 12 !default; $ph-cols-remove-odd : true !default; $ph-gutter : 30px !default; $ph-spacer : 15px !default; $ph-avatar-border-radius : 50% !default; $ph-animation-duration : 0.8s !default;

Via bower

Just replace npm with bower: bower install placeholder-loading --save

Via cdn

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/placeholder-loading/dist/css/placeholder-loading.min.css" > </ head >

Usage

A simple html markup would be something like this:

< div class = "ph-item" > < div class = "ph-col-12" > < div class = "ph-picture" > </ div > < div class = "ph-row" > < div class = "ph-col-6 big" > </ div > < div class = "ph-col-4 empty big" > </ div > < div class = "ph-col-2 big" > </ div > < div class = "ph-col-4" > </ div > < div class = "ph-col-8 empty" > </ div > < div class = "ph-col-6" > </ div > < div class = "ph-col-6 empty" > </ div > < div class = "ph-col-12" > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

grid classes: .ph-col-2 , .ph-col-4 , .ph-col-6 , .ph-col-8 , .ph-col-10 , .ph-col-12

elements inside: .ph-avatar and .ph-picture

use .big for bigger text line

Built With

Please read Angular's CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

