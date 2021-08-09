openbase logo
by Catalin Zalog
0.5.0 (see all)

Simple and flexible, css only, content placeholder loading animation. https://zalog.github.io/placeholder-loading/

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Placeholder loading

Simple and flexible, css only, content placeholder loading animation.

Demo

https://zalog.github.io/placeholder-loading/

Take a look at this examples, but keep in mind that it's flexible enough to play with elements as you need.

You can change the order, add avatar or image, change text bar sizes, etc.

Installing

Via npm

  • npm install placeholder-loading --save
  • @import "~/node_modules/placeholder-loading/src/scss/placeholder-loading"; - please modify the path accordingly
  • change sass variables if you need so:
$ph-direction:            ltr !default;
$ph-bg:                   #fff !default;
$ph-color:                #ced4da !default;
$ph-border:               1px solid darken($ph-bg, 10%) !default;
$ph-border-radius:        2px !default;

$ph-cols:                 12 !default;
$ph-cols-remove-odd:      true !default;
$ph-gutter:               30px !default;
$ph-spacer:               15px !default;

$ph-avatar-border-radius: 50% !default;

$ph-animation-duration:   0.8s !default;

Via bower

Just replace npm with bower: bower install placeholder-loading --save

Via cdn

<head>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/placeholder-loading/dist/css/placeholder-loading.min.css">
</head>

Usage

A simple html markup would be something like this:

<div class="ph-item">
    <div class="ph-col-12">
        <div class="ph-picture"></div>
        <div class="ph-row">
            <div class="ph-col-6 big"></div>
            <div class="ph-col-4 empty big"></div>
            <div class="ph-col-2 big"></div>
            <div class="ph-col-4"></div>
            <div class="ph-col-8 empty"></div>
            <div class="ph-col-6"></div>
            <div class="ph-col-6 empty"></div>
            <div class="ph-col-12"></div>
        </div>
    </div>
</div>

  • grid classes: .ph-col-2, .ph-col-4, .ph-col-6, .ph-col-8, .ph-col-10, .ph-col-12

  • elements inside: .ph-avatar and .ph-picture

  • use .big for bigger text line

Built With

Contributing

Please read Angular's CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Authors

  • Catalin Zalog - Initial work - zalog.ro

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

