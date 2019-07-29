pkgsign

A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages.

pkgsign is a tool for adding signatures to npm and yarn packages, as well as verifying those packages using known signatures. It allows for signing packages with PGP private keys or keybase.io for simplicity.

Why pkgsign?

Recently several packages went missing from the npm registry, which caused significant issues for users dependent on those packages. More concerning however was that for a 3 hour time period, completely untrusted users were able to upload new packages over the old package names. In at least one case, the uploaded package was replaced with a modified version.

Any automated builds that occurred in that time period which automatically installed npm packages, or upgraded minor versions, would be running code uploaded by an individual they did not originally trust.

pkgsign solves this issue with package signing. Once an identity is trusted to sign a package, only that identity can verify existing or new packages under the same name.

pkgsign doesn't require any modifications to the npm registry or any existing package managers in order to work.

Disclaimer

pkgsign currently depends on unsigned packages (because it is new!). When you install pkgsign from either GitHub or npm, those dependencies can't yet be verified.

We're planning on introducing a 'sign on behalf of' feature, so that packages can sign the content of their dependencies. This will enable packages to be fully signed and verified, even while the original authors of those dependencies have not signed the content. However, this means that dependencies have to be exactly fixed to a version and can't automatically take minor or patch updates, as any change to the dependency's files will invalidate the signature.

Installation

From Source

Because npm nor yarn support package verification yet, this is the only way to be certain you're getting a version of pkgsign that is intact. Therefore we recommend you clone, build and install pkgsign from GitHub.

git clone https://github.com/RedpointGames/pkgsign . yarn yarn verify yarn pack --filename=pkgsign.tgz npm install -g ./pkgsign.tgz

Using npm / yarn

You can install pkgsign from npm for simplicity, but keep in mind neither npm nor yarn support package verification, so you have no way of knowing for certain that npm is serving you an unmodified version of pkgsign . You can't trust pkgsign to verify itself after installing from npm, as it may have been tampered with to prevent any detectable failures. We strongly recommend you install it from GitHub instead.

Never the less, if you want to take that risk, you can install pkgsign from the npm registry with:

yarn global add pkgsign

Usage

Once you've installed pkgsign, it will be available as the pkgsign command-line tool globally.

Verifying packages

To verify the signing status of the current package directory, and all package dependencies that are installed, you can use:

pkgsign verify . --full

If you want to verify the signature of a package tarball, you can use:

pkgsign verify mypackage-v1 .0 .0 .tgz --package-name mypackage

Signing packages

You can sign packages using either keybase.io or a PGP keypair, where the public key is available at a public HTTPS URL.

If you have keybase installed and in your PATH, you can sign the current package directory with:

pkgsign sign .

Alternatively, if you want to use keybase to sign a tarball, you can sign one with:

pkgsign sign mypackage-v1 .0 .0 .tgz

If you want to sign a package with a PGP keypair, you can use:

pkgsign sign --signer pgp --pgp- private -key-path ./privkey.key --pgp- private -key-passphrase mypassphrase --pgp- public -key-https-url https:

To sign a tarball with a PGP keypair, pass the tarball path instead of a package directory.

It should be noted the public key HTTPS URL is used as the identity - if the URL ever changes, it's the same thing as someone else signing your package, and pkgsign will consider the package with a different URL as compromised.

package.json specialties

When installing a package with npm, metadata fields are added to the resulting package.json in the node_modules folder:

{ "_from" : "file:/what-ever/pkgsign/test/original/regular-pkg/regular-pkg.tgz" , "_id" : "regular-pkg@1.2.3" , "_inBundle" : false , "_integrity" : "sha512-EQpOa7Hs0uGkvzn5St1uNyqCDNWKK9yLqDINq5PhcVQD5SbP2fBBFZfdjM62elC43OZVEzU+HKnk5NiepkfTJQ==" , "_location" : "/regular-pkg" , ... }

Even when publishing a package with npm fields can be added (E.g. gitHead ).

Other fields are modified during installation:

{ "repository" : { "type" : "git" , "url" : "https://github.com/user/pkg" } }

becomes:

{ "repository" : { "type" : "git" , "url" : "git+https://github.com/user/pkg.git" } }

Also properties in node_modules/*/package.json are ordered alphabetically.

All of this modifications can fail the verification check.

Therefore pkgsign produces a npm-compatible signature entry and verify only this entry if npm is either used to publish or install a package.

This will result in a command line message like:

WARNING: package '<packageName>' is either published and/or installed with npm - performing npm compatible package.json verification

GitHub Badges

If you want to display the signing status of your project on GitHub, you can use the following Markdown:

[![pkgsign status](https:

Replace {name} with the URL encoded package name on NPM, and {identity} with the URL encoded form of either @name for keybase.io identities, or the URL encoded form of the HTTPS URL for PGP identities.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome - feel free to send a PR or file issues.

