An easy way to expose properties on a module from a package.json
npm install pkginfo
How often when writing node.js modules have you written the following line(s) of code?
exports.version = '0.1.0';
exports.version = require('/path/to/package.json').version;
In other words, how often have you wanted to expose basic information from your package.json onto your module programmatically? WELL NOW YOU CAN!
Using
pkginfo is idiot-proof, just require and invoke it.
var pkginfo = require('pkginfo')(module);
console.dir(module.exports);
By invoking the
pkginfo module all of the properties in your
package.json file will be automatically exposed on the callee module (i.e. the parent module of
pkginfo).
Here's a sample of the output:
{ name: 'simple-app',
description: 'A test fixture for pkginfo',
version: '0.1.0',
author: 'Charlie Robbins <charlie.robbins@gmail.com>',
keywords: [ 'test', 'fixture' ],
main: './index.js',
scripts: { test: 'vows test/*-test.js --spec' },
engines: { node: '>= 0.4.0' } }
If you don't want to expose all properties on from your
package.json on your module then simple pass those properties to the
pkginfo function:
var pkginfo = require('pkginfo')(module, 'version', 'author');
console.dir(module.exports);
{ version: '0.1.0',
author: 'Charlie Robbins <charlie.robbins@gmail.com>' }
If you're looking for further usage see the examples included in this repository.
Tests are written in vows and give complete coverage of all APIs.
npm install
npm test