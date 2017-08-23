An easy way to expose properties on a module from a package.json

Installing pkginfo

npm install pkginfo

Motivation

How often when writing node.js modules have you written the following line(s) of code?

Hard code your version string into your code

exports.version = '0.1.0' ;

Programmatically expose the version from the package.json

exports.version = require ( '/path/to/package.json' ).version;

In other words, how often have you wanted to expose basic information from your package.json onto your module programmatically? WELL NOW YOU CAN!

Usage

Using pkginfo is idiot-proof, just require and invoke it.

var pkginfo = require ( 'pkginfo' )( module ); console .dir( module .exports);

By invoking the pkginfo module all of the properties in your package.json file will be automatically exposed on the callee module (i.e. the parent module of pkginfo ).

Here's a sample of the output:

{ name : 'simple-app' , description : 'A test fixture for pkginfo' , version : '0.1.0' , author : 'Charlie Robbins <charlie.robbins@gmail.com>' , keywords : [ 'test' , 'fixture' ], main : './index.js' , scripts : { test : 'vows test/*-test.js --spec' }, engines : { node : '>= 0.4.0' } }

Expose specific properties

If you don't want to expose all properties on from your package.json on your module then simple pass those properties to the pkginfo function:

var pkginfo = require ( 'pkginfo' )( module , 'version' , 'author' ); console .dir( module .exports);

{ version : '0.1.0' , author: 'Charlie Robbins <charlie.robbins@gmail.com>' }

If you're looking for further usage see the examples included in this repository.

Run Tests

Tests are written in vows and give complete coverage of all APIs.

npm install npm test

License: MIT