pkgfiles

List all files which would be published in a package.

Useful for double-checking you're not publishing anything unwanted prior to an npm publish .

Note some files may not yet exist (e.g. .npmignore ).

Installation

npm install pkgfiles

CLI

> pkgfiles FILE SIZE % test/pkg/lib/index.js 0 B 0 % test/pkg/index.js 0 B 0 % .npmignore N/A .travis.yml 84 B 1 % test/pkg/package.json 269 B 2 % test/index.js 739 B 6 % package.json 900 B 7 % LICENSE 1.08 kB 9 % index.js 2.99 kB 24 % Readme.md 3.12 kB 25 % bin/pkgfiles.js 3.43 kB 27 % PKGFILES SUMMARY Size with Dependencies ~885.15 kB Publishable Size ~12.61 kB Number of Files 11

> pkgfiles --disk FILE SIZE % DISK SIZE DISK SIZE % test/pkg/lib/index.js 0 B 0 % 0 B 0 % test/pkg/index.js 0 B 0 % 0 B 0 % .npmignore N/A .travis.yml 84 B 1 % 4.1 kB 13 % test/pkg/package.json 269 B 2 % 4.1 kB 13 % test/index.js 519 B 5 % 4.1 kB 13 % package.json 900 B 8 % 4.1 kB 13 % LICENSE 1.08 kB 9 % 4.1 kB 13 % Readme.md 2.37 kB 21 % 4.1 kB 13 % index.js 2.99 kB 26 % 4.1 kB 13 % bin/pkgfiles.js 3.26 kB 28 % 4.1 kB 13 % PKGFILES SUMMARY Size on Disk with Dependencies ~2.34 MB Size with Dependencies ~865.27 kB Publishable Size on Disk ~32.77 kB Publishable Size ~11.47 kB Number of Files 11

> pkgfiles --sort=name FILE SIZE % .npmignore N/A .travis.yml 84 B 1 % LICENSE 1.08 kB 8 % Readme.md 4.24 kB 31 % bin/pkgfiles.js 3.5 kB 25 % index.js 2.99 kB 22 % package.json 900 B 7 % test/index.js 739 B 5 % test/pkg/index.js 0 B 0 % test/pkg/lib/index.js 0 B 0 % test/pkg/package.json 269 B 2 % PKGFILES SUMMARY Size with Dependencies ~886.34 kB Publishable Size ~13.8 kB Number of Files 11

API

All sizes are in bytes.

var pkgfiles = require ( 'pkgfiles' ) pkgfiles(process.cwd(), function ( err, entries, packages ) { entries.forEach( function ( entry ) { console .log( '%s – %d bytes' , entry.file, entry.size) }) })

var pkgfiles = require ( 'pkgfiles' ) pkgfiles.summary(process.cwd(), function ( err, results ) { results.entries results.packages results.extractedSize results.extractedDiskSize results.publishSize results.publishDiskSize })

Description

This is a wrapper around whatever version of fstream-npm is installed in the global npm . It has an async callback interface (instead of a stream), and keeps the original path (instead of nesting paths in 'package').

See Also

License

MIT