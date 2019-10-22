pkgcloud is a standard library for node.js that abstracts away differences among multiple cloud providers.
You can install
pkgcloud via
npm or add to it to dependencies in your
package.json file:
npm install pkgcloud
Currently there are nine service types which are handled by pkgcloud:
In our Roadmap, we plan to add support for more services, such as Queueing, Monitoring, and more. Additionally, we plan to implement more providers for the beta services, thus moving them out of beta.
By default, all pkgcloud HTTP requests will have a user agent with the library and version:
nodejs-pkgcloud/x.y.z where
x.y.z is the current version.
You can get this from a client at any time by calling
client.getUserAgent();. Some providers may have an additional suffix as a function of the underlying HTTP stacks.
You can also set a custom User Agent prefix:
client.setCustomUserAgent('my-app/1.2.3');
// returns "my-app/1.2.3 nodejs-pkgcloud/1.1.0"
client.getUserAgent();
Services provided by
pkgcloud are exposed in two ways:
var client = require('pkgcloud').compute.createClient({
//
// The name of the provider (e.g. "openstack")
//
provider: 'provider-name',
//
// ... Provider specific credentials
//
});
var client = require('pkgcloud').providers.openstack.compute.createClient({
//
// ... Provider specific credentials
//
});
All API clients exposed by
pkgcloud can be instantiated through
pkgcloud[serviceType].createClient({ ... }) or
pkcloud.providers[provider][serviceType].createClient({ ... }).
Due to the differences between the vocabulary for each service provider, pkgcloud uses its own unified vocabulary.
Note: Unified vocabularies may not yet be defined for beta services.
Supporting every API for every cloud service provider in Node.js is a huge undertaking, but that is the long-term goal of
pkgcloud. Special attention has been made to ensure that each service type has enough providers for a critical mass of portability between providers (i.e. Each service implemented has multiple providers).
If a service does not have at least two providers, it is considered a beta interface; We reserve the right to improve the API as multiple providers will allow generalization to be better determined.
The
pkgcloud.compute service is designed to make it easy to provision and work with VMs. To get started with a
pkgcloud.compute client just create one:
var client = require('pkgcloud').compute.createClient({
//
// The name of the provider (e.g. "openstack")
//
provider: 'provider-name',
//
// ... Provider specific credentials
//
});
Each compute provider takes different credentials to authenticate; these details about each specific provider can be found below:
Each instance of
pkgcloud.compute.Client returned from
pkgcloud.compute.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:
client.getServers(function (err, servers) { })
client.createServer(options, function (err, server) { })
client.destroyServer(serverId, function (err, server) { })
client.getServer(serverId, function (err, server) { })
client.rebootServer(server, function (err, server) { })
client.getImages(function (err, images) { })
client.getImage(imageId, function (err, image) { })
client.destroyImage(image, function (err, ok) { })
client.createImage(options, function (err, image) { })
client.getFlavors(function (err, flavors) { })
client.getFlavor(flavorId, function (err, flavor) { })
The
pkgcloud.storage service is designed to make it easy to upload and download files to various infrastructure providers. Special attention has been paid so that methods are streams and pipe-capable.
To get started with a
pkgcloud.storage client just create one:
var client = require('pkgcloud').storage.createClient({
//
// The name of the provider (e.g. "openstack")
//
provider: 'provider-name',
//
// ... Provider specific credentials
//
});
Each storage provider takes different credentials to authenticate; these details about each specific provider can be found below:
Each instance of
pkgcloud.storage.Client returned from
pkgcloud.storage.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:
client.getContainers(function (err, containers) { })
client.createContainer(options, function (err, container) { })
client.destroyContainer(containerName, function (err) { })
client.getContainer(containerName, function (err, container) { })
client.upload(options)
client.download(options, function (err) { })
client.getFiles(container, function (err, files) { })
client.getFile(container, file, function (err, server) { })
client.removeFile(container, file, function (err) { })
Both the
.upload(options) and
.download(options) have had careful attention paid to make sure they are pipe and stream capable:
var pkgcloud = require('pkgcloud'),
fs = require('fs');
var client = pkgcloud.storage.createClient({ /* ... */ });
var readStream = fs.createReadStream('a-file.txt');
var writeStream = client.upload({
container: 'a-container',
remote: 'remote-file-name.txt'
});
writeStream.on('error', function(err) {
// handle your error case
});
writeStream.on('success', function(file) {
// success, file will be a File model
});
readStream.pipe(writeStream);
var pkgcloud = require('pkgcloud'),
fs = require('fs');
var client = pkgcloud.storage.createClient({ /* ... */ });
client.download({
container: 'a-container',
remote: 'remote-file-name.txt'
}).pipe(fs.createWriteStream('a-file.txt'));
The
pkgcloud.database service is designed to consistently work with a variety of Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) providers.
To get started with a
pkgcloud.storage client just create one:
var client = require('pkgcloud').database.createClient({
//
// The name of the provider (e.g. "openstack")
//
provider: 'provider-name',
//
// ... Provider specific credentials
//
});
Each database provider takes different credentials to authenticate; these details about each specific provider can be found below:
Due to the various differences in how these DBaaS providers provision databases only a small surface area of the API for instances of
pkgcloud.database.Client returned from
pkgcloud.database.createClient is consistent across all providers:
client.create(options, callback)
All of the individual methods are documented for each DBaaS provider listed above.
The
pkgcloud.dns service is designed to make it easy to manage DNS zones and records on various infrastructure providers. Special attention has been paid so that methods are streams and pipe-capable.
To get started with a
pkgcloud.dns client just create one:
var client = require('pkgcloud').dns.createClient({
//
// The name of the provider (e.g. "rackspace")
//
provider: 'provider-name',
//
// ... Provider specific credentials
//
});
Each instance of
pkgcloud.dns.Client returned from
pkgcloud.dns.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:
client.getZones(details, function (err, zones) { })
client.getZone(zone, function (err, zone) { })
client.createZone(details, function (err, zone) { })
client.updateZone(zone, function (err) { })
client.deleteZone(zone, function (err) { })
client.getRecords(zone, function (err, records) { })
client.getRecord(zone, record, function (err, record) { })
client.createRecord(zone, record, function (err, record) { })
client.updateRecord(zone, record, function (err, record) { })
client.deleteRecord(zone, record, function (err) { })
The
pkgcloud.blockstorage service is designed to make it easy to create and manage block storage volumes and snapshots.
To get started with a
pkgcloud.blockstorage client just create one:
var client = require('pkgcloud').blockstorage.createClient({
//
// The name of the provider (e.g. "rackspace")
//
provider: 'provider-name',
//
// ... Provider specific credentials
//
});
Each instance of
pkgcloud.blockstorage.Client returned from
pkgcloud.blockstorage.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:
client.getVolumes(options, function (err, volumes) { })
client.getVolume(volume, function (err, volume) { })
client.createVolume(details, function (err, volume) { })
client.updateVolume(volume, function (err, volume) { })
client.deleteVolume(volume, function (err) { })
client.getSnapshots(options, function (err, snapshots) { })
client.getSnapshot(snapshot, function (err, snapshot) { })
client.createSnapshot(details, function (err, snapshot) { })
client.updateSnapshot(snapshot, function (err, snapshot) { })
client.deleteSnapshot(snapshot, function (err) { })
The
pkgcloud.loadbalancer service is designed to make it easy to create and manage block storage volumes and snapshots.
To get started with a
pkgcloud.loadbalancer client just create one:
var client = require('pkgcloud').loadbalancer.createClient({
//
// The name of the provider (e.g. "rackspace")
//
provider: 'provider-name',
//
// ... Provider specific credentials
//
});
Each instance of
pkgcloud.loadbalancer.Client returned from
pkgcloud.loadbalancer.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:
client.getLoadBalancers(options, function (err, loadBalancers) { })
client.getLoadBalancer(loadBalancer, function (err, loadBalancer) { })
client.createLoadBalancer(details, function (err, loadBalancer) { })
client.updateLoadBalancer(loadBalancer, function (err) { })
client.deleteLoadBalancer(loadBalancer, function (err) { })
client.getNodes(loadBalancer, function (err, nodes) { })
client.addNodes(loadBalancer, nodes, function (err, nodes) { })
client.updateNode(loadBalancer, node, function (err) { })
client.removeNode(loadBalancer, node, function (err) { })
The
pkgcloud.network service is designed to make it easy to create and manage networks.
To get started with a
pkgcloud.network client just create one:
var client = require('pkgcloud').network.createClient({
//
// The name of the provider (e.g. "openstack")
//
provider: 'provider-name',
//
// ... Provider specific credentials
//
});
Each instance of
pkgcloud.network.Client returned from
pkgcloud.network.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:
client.getNetworks(options, function (err, networks) { })
client.getNetwork(network, function (err, network) { })
client.createNetwork(options, function (err, network) { })
client.updateNetwork(network, function (err, network) { })
client.deleteNetwork(network, function (err, networkId) { })
client.getSubnets(options, function (err, subnets) { })
client.getSubnet(subnet, function (err, subnet) { })
client.createSubnet(options, function (err, subnet) { })
client.updateSubnet(subnet, function (err, subnet) { })
client.deleteSubnet(subnet, function (err, subnetId) { })
client.getPorts(options, function (err, ports) { })
client.getPort(port, function (err, port) { })
client.createPort(options, function (err, port) { })
client.updatePort(port, function (err, port) { })
client.deletePort(port, function (err, portId) { })
The
pkgcloud.orchestration service is designed to allow you to access Openstack Heat via node.js. You can manage stacks and resources from within any node.js application.
To get started with a
pkgcloud.orchestration client just create one:
var client = require('pkgcloud').orchestration.createClient({
//
// The name of the provider (e.g. "openstack")
//
provider: 'provider-name',
//
// ... Provider specific credentials
//
});
Each instance of
pkgcloud.orchestration.Client returned from
pkgcloud.orchestration.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:
client.getStack(stack, function (err, stack) { })
client.getStacks(options, function (err, stacks) { })
client.createStack(details, function (err, stack) { })
client.previewStack(details, function (err, stack) { })
client.adoptStack(details, function (err, stack) { })
client.updateStack(stack, function (err, stack) { })
client.deleteStack(stack, function (err) { })
client.abandonStack(stack, function (err, abandonedStack) { })
client.getTemplate(stack, function (err, template) { })
client.getResource(stack, resource, function (err, resource) { })
client.getResources(stack, function (err, resources) { })
client.getResourceTypes(function (err, resourceTypes) { })
client.getResourceSchema(resourceType, function (err, resourceSchema) { })
client.getResourceTemplate(resourceType, function (err, resourceTemplate) { })
client.getEvent(stack, resource, eventId, function (err, event) { })
client.getEvents(stack, function (err, events) { })
client.getResourceEvents(stack, resource, function (err, events) { })
client.validateTemplate(template, function (err, template) { })
The
pkgcloud.cdn service is designed to allow you to access Openstack Poppy via node.js. You can manage services and flavors from within any node.js application.
To get started with a
pkgcloud.cdn client just create one:
var client = require('pkgcloud').cdn.createClient({
//
// The name of the provider (e.g. "openstack")
//
provider: 'provider-name',
//
// ... Provider specific credentials
//
});
Each instance of
pkgcloud.cdn.Client returned from
pkgcloud.cdn.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:
client.getHomeDocument(function (err, homeDocument) { })
client.getPing(function (err) { })
client.getService(service, function (err, service) { })
client.getServices(options, function (err, services) { })
client.createService(details, function (err, service) { })
client.updateService(service, function (err, service) { })
client.deleteService(service, function (err) { })
client.deleteServiceCachedAssets(service, assetUrl, function(err) { })
client.getFlavor(flavor, function (err, flavor) { })
client.getFlavors(options, function (err, flavors) { })
$ npm install pkgcloud
To run the tests you will need
mocha@1.9.x or higher. You may install all
the requirements with:
$ npm install
Then run the tests:
$ npm test
The tests use the
hock library for mock up the response of providers, so the tests run without do any connection to the providers, there is a notorius advantage of speed on that, also you can run the tests without Internet connection and also can highlight a change of API just disabling
hock.
By default the
npm test command run the tests enabling
hock. And sometimes you will want to test against the live provider, so you need to do this steps, in order to test without mocks.
test/configs/mock to
test/configs
test/configs/providers.json, there you can enable or disable providers.
Mocha installed globally
$ mocha -R spec test/*/*/*-test.js test/*/*/*/*-test.js
Linux/Mac - Mocha installed locally
$ ./node_modules/.bin/mocha -R spec test/*/*/*-test.js test/*/*/*/*-test.js
Windows - Mocha installed locally:
$ node_modules\.bin\mocha.cmd -R spec test/*/*/*-test.js test/*/*/*/*-test.js
Also you can run the tests directly using
mocha with
hock enabled:
Linux/Mac - Mocha installed globally:
$ MOCK=on mocha -R spec test/*/*/*-test.js test/*/*/*/*-test.js
Linux/Mac - Mocha installed locally:
$ MOCK=on node_modules/.bin/mocha -R spec test/*/*/*-test.js test/*/*/*/*-test.js
Windows - Mocha installed globally:
$ set MOCK=on&mocha -R spec test/*/*/*-test.js test/*/*/*/*-test.js
Windows - Mocha installed locally:
$ set MOCK=on&node_modules\.bin\mocha.cmd -R spec test/*/*/*-test.js test/*/*/*/*-test.js
Even better, you can run the tests for some specific provider:
Linux/Mac - Mocha installed globally:
$ MOCK=on mocha -R spec test/openstack/*/*-test.js
Linux/Mac - Mocha installed locally:
$ MOCK=on ./node_modules/.bin/mocha -R spec test/openstack/*/*-test.js
Windows - Mocha installed globally:
$ set MOCK=on&mocha -R spec test/openstack/*/*-test.js
Windows - Mocha installed locally:
$ set MOCK=on&node_modules\.bin\mocha.cmd -R spec test/openstack/*/*-test.js
Any client you create with
createClient can emit logging events. If you're interested in more detail from the internals of
pkgcloud, you can wire up an event handler for log events.
var client = pkgcloud.compute.createClient(options);
client.on('log::*', function(message, object) {
if (object) {
console.log(this.event.split('::')[1] + ' ' + message);
console.dir(object);
}
else {
console.log(this.event.split('::')[1] + ' ' + message);
}
});
The valid log events raised are
log::debug,
log::verbose,
log::info,
log::warn, and
log::error. There is also a more detailed logging example using pkgcloud with Winston.
Travis takes care of coveralls, so this shouldn't be necessary unless you're
troubleshooting a problem with Travis / Coveralls. You'll need to have access
to the coveralls
repo_token, which should only be visible to
pkgcloud/pkgcloud admins.
.coveralls.yml containing the
repo_token from
https://coveralls.io/r/pkgcloud/pkgcloud
npm test
npm run coverage
We welcome contribution to
pkgcloud by any and all individuals or organizations. Before contributing please take a look at the Contribution Guidelines in CONTRIBUTING.md.
We are pretty flexible about these guidelines, but the closer you follow them the more likely we are to merge your pull-request.