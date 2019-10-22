pkgcloud

pkgcloud is a standard library for node.js that abstracts away differences among multiple cloud providers.

Getting Started

You can install pkgcloud via npm or add to it to dependencies in your package.json file:

npm install pkgcloud

Currently there are nine service types which are handled by pkgcloud:

In our Roadmap, we plan to add support for more services, such as Queueing, Monitoring, and more. Additionally, we plan to implement more providers for the beta services, thus moving them out of beta.

User Agent

By default, all pkgcloud HTTP requests will have a user agent with the library and version: nodejs-pkgcloud/x.y.z where x.y.z is the current version.

You can get this from a client at any time by calling client.getUserAgent(); . Some providers may have an additional suffix as a function of the underlying HTTP stacks.

You can also set a custom User Agent prefix:

client.setCustomUserAgent( 'my-app/1.2.3' ); client.getUserAgent();

Basic APIs for pkgcloud

Services provided by pkgcloud are exposed in two ways:

By service type: For example, if you wanted to create an API client to communicate with a compute service you could simply:

var client = require ( 'pkgcloud' ).compute.createClient({ provider : 'provider-name' , });

By provider name: For example, if you knew the name of the provider you wished to communicate with you could do so directly:

var client = require ( 'pkgcloud' ).providers.openstack.compute.createClient({ });

All API clients exposed by pkgcloud can be instantiated through pkgcloud[serviceType].createClient({ ... }) or pkcloud.providers[provider][serviceType].createClient({ ... }) .

Unified Vocabulary

Due to the differences between the vocabulary for each service provider, pkgcloud uses its own unified vocabulary.

Note: Unified vocabularies may not yet be defined for beta services.

Supported APIs

Supporting every API for every cloud service provider in Node.js is a huge undertaking, but that is the long-term goal of pkgcloud . Special attention has been made to ensure that each service type has enough providers for a critical mass of portability between providers (i.e. Each service implemented has multiple providers).

If a service does not have at least two providers, it is considered a beta interface; We reserve the right to improve the API as multiple providers will allow generalization to be better determined.

Compute

The pkgcloud.compute service is designed to make it easy to provision and work with VMs. To get started with a pkgcloud.compute client just create one:

var client = require ( 'pkgcloud' ).compute.createClient({ provider : 'provider-name' , });

Each compute provider takes different credentials to authenticate; these details about each specific provider can be found below:

Each instance of pkgcloud.compute.Client returned from pkgcloud.compute.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:

Server

client.getServers(function (err, servers) { })

client.createServer(options, function (err, server) { })

client.destroyServer(serverId, function (err, server) { })

client.getServer(serverId, function (err, server) { })

client.rebootServer(server, function (err, server) { })

Image

client.getImages(function (err, images) { })

client.getImage(imageId, function (err, image) { })

client.destroyImage(image, function (err, ok) { })

client.createImage(options, function (err, image) { })

Flavor

client.getFlavors(function (err, flavors) { })

client.getFlavor(flavorId, function (err, flavor) { })

Storage

The pkgcloud.storage service is designed to make it easy to upload and download files to various infrastructure providers. Special attention has been paid so that methods are streams and pipe-capable.

To get started with a pkgcloud.storage client just create one:

var client = require ( 'pkgcloud' ).storage.createClient({ provider : 'provider-name' , });

Each storage provider takes different credentials to authenticate; these details about each specific provider can be found below:

Each instance of pkgcloud.storage.Client returned from pkgcloud.storage.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:

Container

client.getContainers(function (err, containers) { })

client.createContainer(options, function (err, container) { })

client.destroyContainer(containerName, function (err) { })

client.getContainer(containerName, function (err, container) { })

File

client.upload(options)

client.download(options, function (err) { })

client.getFiles(container, function (err, files) { })

client.getFile(container, file, function (err, server) { })

client.removeFile(container, file, function (err) { })

Both the .upload(options) and .download(options) have had careful attention paid to make sure they are pipe and stream capable:

Upload a File

var pkgcloud = require ( 'pkgcloud' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ); var client = pkgcloud.storage.createClient({ }); var readStream = fs.createReadStream( 'a-file.txt' ); var writeStream = client.upload({ container : 'a-container' , remote : 'remote-file-name.txt' }); writeStream.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { }); writeStream.on( 'success' , function ( file ) { }); readStream.pipe(writeStream);

Download a File

var pkgcloud = require ( 'pkgcloud' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ); var client = pkgcloud.storage.createClient({ }); client.download({ container : 'a-container' , remote : 'remote-file-name.txt' }).pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'a-file.txt' ));

Databases

The pkgcloud.database service is designed to consistently work with a variety of Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) providers.

To get started with a pkgcloud.storage client just create one:

var client = require ( 'pkgcloud' ).database.createClient({ provider : 'provider-name' , });

Each database provider takes different credentials to authenticate; these details about each specific provider can be found below:

MySQL Rackspace

Azure Tables Azure



Due to the various differences in how these DBaaS providers provision databases only a small surface area of the API for instances of pkgcloud.database.Client returned from pkgcloud.database.createClient is consistent across all providers:

client.create(options, callback)

All of the individual methods are documented for each DBaaS provider listed above.

DNS -- Beta

Note: DNS is considered Beta until there are multiple providers; presently only Rackspace are supported.

The pkgcloud.dns service is designed to make it easy to manage DNS zones and records on various infrastructure providers. Special attention has been paid so that methods are streams and pipe-capable.

To get started with a pkgcloud.dns client just create one:

var client = require ( 'pkgcloud' ).dns.createClient({ provider : 'provider-name' , });

Providers

Each instance of pkgcloud.dns.Client returned from pkgcloud.dns.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:

Zone

client.getZones(details, function (err, zones) { })

client.getZone(zone, function (err, zone) { })

client.createZone(details, function (err, zone) { })

client.updateZone(zone, function (err) { })

client.deleteZone(zone, function (err) { })

Record

client.getRecords(zone, function (err, records) { })

client.getRecord(zone, record, function (err, record) { })

client.createRecord(zone, record, function (err, record) { })

client.updateRecord(zone, record, function (err, record) { })

client.deleteRecord(zone, record, function (err) { })

Block Storage -- Beta

Note: Block Storage is considered Beta until there are multiple providers; presently only Openstack and Rackspace are supported.

The pkgcloud.blockstorage service is designed to make it easy to create and manage block storage volumes and snapshots.

To get started with a pkgcloud.blockstorage client just create one:

var client = require ( 'pkgcloud' ).blockstorage.createClient({ provider : 'provider-name' , });

Providers

Each instance of pkgcloud.blockstorage.Client returned from pkgcloud.blockstorage.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:

Volume

client.getVolumes(options, function (err, volumes) { })

client.getVolume(volume, function (err, volume) { })

client.createVolume(details, function (err, volume) { })

client.updateVolume(volume, function (err, volume) { })

client.deleteVolume(volume, function (err) { })

Snapshot

client.getSnapshots(options, function (err, snapshots) { })

client.getSnapshot(snapshot, function (err, snapshot) { })

client.createSnapshot(details, function (err, snapshot) { })

client.updateSnapshot(snapshot, function (err, snapshot) { })

client.deleteSnapshot(snapshot, function (err) { })

Load Balancers -- Beta

Note: Load Balancers is considered Beta until there are multiple providers; presently only Rackspace are supported.

The pkgcloud.loadbalancer service is designed to make it easy to create and manage block storage volumes and snapshots.

To get started with a pkgcloud.loadbalancer client just create one:

var client = require ( 'pkgcloud' ).loadbalancer.createClient({ provider : 'provider-name' , });

Providers

Each instance of pkgcloud.loadbalancer.Client returned from pkgcloud.loadbalancer.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:

LoadBalancers

client.getLoadBalancers(options, function (err, loadBalancers) { })

client.getLoadBalancer(loadBalancer, function (err, loadBalancer) { })

client.createLoadBalancer(details, function (err, loadBalancer) { })

client.updateLoadBalancer(loadBalancer, function (err) { })

client.deleteLoadBalancer(loadBalancer, function (err) { })

Nodes

client.getNodes(loadBalancer, function (err, nodes) { })

client.addNodes(loadBalancer, nodes, function (err, nodes) { })

client.updateNode(loadBalancer, node, function (err) { })

client.removeNode(loadBalancer, node, function (err) { })

Network -- Beta

Note: Network is considered Beta until there are multiple providers; presently only HP & Openstack providers are supported.

The pkgcloud.network service is designed to make it easy to create and manage networks.

To get started with a pkgcloud.network client just create one:

var client = require ( 'pkgcloud' ).network.createClient({ provider : 'provider-name' , });

Providers

Each instance of pkgcloud.network.Client returned from pkgcloud.network.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:

Networks

client.getNetworks(options, function (err, networks) { })

client.getNetwork(network, function (err, network) { })

client.createNetwork(options, function (err, network) { })

client.updateNetwork(network, function (err, network) { })

client.deleteNetwork(network, function (err, networkId) { })

Subnets

client.getSubnets(options, function (err, subnets) { })

client.getSubnet(subnet, function (err, subnet) { })

client.createSubnet(options, function (err, subnet) { })

client.updateSubnet(subnet, function (err, subnet) { })

client.deleteSubnet(subnet, function (err, subnetId) { })

Ports

client.getPorts(options, function (err, ports) { })

client.getPort(port, function (err, port) { })

client.createPort(options, function (err, port) { })

client.updatePort(port, function (err, port) { })

client.deletePort(port, function (err, portId) { })

Orchestration -- Beta

Note: Orchestration is considered Beta until there are multiple providers; presently only Openstack are supported.

The pkgcloud.orchestration service is designed to allow you to access Openstack Heat via node.js. You can manage stacks and resources from within any node.js application.

To get started with a pkgcloud.orchestration client just create one:

var client = require ( 'pkgcloud' ).orchestration.createClient({ provider : 'provider-name' , });

Providers

Each instance of pkgcloud.orchestration.Client returned from pkgcloud.orchestration.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:

Stack

client.getStack(stack, function (err, stack) { })

client.getStacks(options, function (err, stacks) { })

client.createStack(details, function (err, stack) { })

client.previewStack(details, function (err, stack) { })

client.adoptStack(details, function (err, stack) { })

client.updateStack(stack, function (err, stack) { })

client.deleteStack(stack, function (err) { })

client.abandonStack(stack, function (err, abandonedStack) { })

client.getTemplate(stack, function (err, template) { })

Resources

client.getResource(stack, resource, function (err, resource) { })

client.getResources(stack, function (err, resources) { })

client.getResourceTypes(function (err, resourceTypes) { })

client.getResourceSchema(resourceType, function (err, resourceSchema) { })

client.getResourceTemplate(resourceType, function (err, resourceTemplate) { })

Events

client.getEvent(stack, resource, eventId, function (err, event) { })

client.getEvents(stack, function (err, events) { })

client.getResourceEvents(stack, resource, function (err, events) { })

Templates

client.validateTemplate(template, function (err, template) { })

CDN -- Beta

Note: CDN is considered Beta until there are multiple providers; presently only Openstack and Rackspace are supported.

The pkgcloud.cdn service is designed to allow you to access Openstack Poppy via node.js. You can manage services and flavors from within any node.js application.

To get started with a pkgcloud.cdn client just create one:

var client = require ( 'pkgcloud' ).cdn.createClient({ provider : 'provider-name' , });

Providers

Each instance of pkgcloud.cdn.Client returned from pkgcloud.cdn.createClient has a set of uniform APIs:

Base

client.getHomeDocument(function (err, homeDocument) { })

client.getPing(function (err) { })

Service

client.getService(service, function (err, service) { })

client.getServices(options, function (err, services) { })

client.createService(details, function (err, service) { })

client.updateService(service, function (err, service) { })

client.deleteService(service, function (err) { })

Service Assets

client.deleteServiceCachedAssets(service, assetUrl, function(err) { })

Flavors

client.getFlavor(flavor, function (err, flavor) { })

client.getFlavors(options, function (err, flavors) { })

Installation

$ npm install pkgcloud

Tests

To run the tests you will need mocha@1.9.x or higher. You may install all the requirements with:

$ npm install

Then run the tests:

$ npm test

The tests use the hock library for mock up the response of providers, so the tests run without do any connection to the providers, there is a notorius advantage of speed on that, also you can run the tests without Internet connection and also can highlight a change of API just disabling hock .

Running tests without mocks

By default the npm test command run the tests enabling hock . And sometimes you will want to test against the live provider, so you need to do this steps, in order to test without mocks.

Copy a provider config file from test/configs/mock to test/configs Fill in with your own credentials for the provider. (Optional) The compute test suite run the common tests for all providers listed on test/configs/providers.json , there you can enable or disable providers. Run the tests using mocha.

Mocha installed globally $ mocha -R spec test /*/*/*-test.js test /*/*/*/*-test.js Linux/Mac - Mocha installed locally $ ./node_modules/.bin/mocha -R spec test /*/*/*-test.js test /*/*/*/*-test.js Windows - Mocha installed locally: $ node_modules\.bin\mocha.cmd -R spec test /*/*/*-test.js test /*/*/*/*-test.js

Other ways to run the tests

Also you can run the tests directly using mocha with hock enabled:

Linux/Mac - Mocha installed globally: $ MOCK=on mocha -R spec test /*/*/*-test.js test /*/*/*/*-test.js Linux/Mac - Mocha installed locally: $ MOCK=on node_modules/.bin/mocha -R spec test /*/*/*-test.js test /*/*/*/*-test.js Windows - Mocha installed globally: $ set MOCK=on&mocha -R spec test /*/*/*-test.js test /*/*/*/*-test.js Windows - Mocha installed locally: $ set MOCK=on&node_modules\.bin\mocha.cmd -R spec test /*/*/*-test.js test /*/*/*/*-test.js

Even better, you can run the tests for some specific provider:

Linux/Mac - Mocha installed globally: $ MOCK=on mocha -R spec test /openstack/*/*-test.js Linux/Mac - Mocha installed locally: $ MOCK=on ./node_modules/.bin/mocha -R spec test /openstack/*/*-test.js Windows - Mocha installed globally: $ set MOCK=on&mocha -R spec test /openstack/*/*-test.js Windows - Mocha installed locally: $ set MOCK=on&node_modules\.bin\mocha.cmd -R spec test /openstack/*/*-test.js

Logging

Any client you create with createClient can emit logging events. If you're interested in more detail from the internals of pkgcloud , you can wire up an event handler for log events.

var client = pkgcloud.compute.createClient(options); client.on( 'log::*' , function ( message, object ) { if (object) { console .log( this .event.split( '::' )[ 1 ] + ' ' + message); console .dir(object); } else { console .log( this .event.split( '::' )[ 1 ] + ' ' + message); } });

The valid log events raised are log::debug , log::verbose , log::info , log::warn , and log::error . There is also a more detailed logging example using pkgcloud with Winston.

Code Coverage

Run Coverage locally and send to coveralls.io

Travis takes care of coveralls, so this shouldn't be necessary unless you're troubleshooting a problem with Travis / Coveralls. You'll need to have access to the coveralls repo_token , which should only be visible to pkgcloud/pkgcloud admins.

Create a .coveralls.yml containing the repo_token from https://coveralls.io/r/pkgcloud/pkgcloud Run the following:

npm test npm run coverage

We welcome contribution to pkgcloud by any and all individuals or organizations. Before contributing please take a look at the Contribution Guidelines in CONTRIBUTING.md.

We are pretty flexible about these guidelines, but the closer you follow them the more likely we are to merge your pull-request.

License: MIT