pkg-types

by unjs
0.3.2 (see all)

Node.js utilities and TypeScript definitions for package.json and tsconfig.json

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.8K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Node.js utilities and TypeScript definitions for package.json and tsconfig.json

Install

# npm
npm i pkg-types

# yarn
yarn add pkg-types

Usage

readPackageJSON

import { readPackageJSON } from 'pkg-types'

const pkg = await readPackageJSON('path/to/package.json')

writePackageJSON

import { writePackageJSON } from 'pkg-types'

await writePackageJSON('path/to/package.json', pkg)

resolvePackageJSON

import { resolvePackageJSON } from 'pkg-types'
const filename = await resolvePackageJSON()
// or
const packageJson = await resolvePackageJSON('/fully/resolved/path/to/folder')

readPackageJSON

import { readPackageJSON } from 'pkg-types'
const filename = await readPackageJSON()
// or
const packageJson = await readPackageJSON('/fully/resolved/path/to/folder')

readTSConfig

import { readTSConfig } from 'pkg-types'

const pkg = await readTSConfig('path/to/tsconfig.json')

writeTSConfig

import { writeTSConfig } from 'pkg-types'

await writeTSConfig('path/to/tsconfig.json', tsconfig)

resolveTSConfig

import { resolveTSConfig } from 'pkg-types'
const filename = await resolveTSConfig()
// or
const tsconfig = await resolveTSConfig('/fully/resolved/path/to/folder')

readTSConfig

import { readTSConfig } from 'pkg-types'
const filename = await readTSConfig()
// or
const tsconfig = await readTSConfig('/fully/resolved/path/to/folder')

resolveFile

import { resolveFile } from 'pkg-types'
const filename = await resolveFile('README.md', {
  startingFrom: id,
  rootPattern: /^node_modules$/,
  matcher: filename => filename.endsWith('.md'),
})

Types

Note: In order to make types working, you need to install typescript as a devDependency.

You can directly use typed interfaces:

import type { TSConfig, PackageJSON } from 'pkg-types'

You can also use define utils for type support for using in plain .js files and auto-complete in IDE.

import type { definePackageJSON } from 'pkg-types'

const pkg = definePackageJSON({})

import type { defineTSConfig } from 'pkg-types'

const pkg = defineTSConfig({})

License

MIT - Made with 💛

