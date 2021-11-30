Node.js utilities and TypeScript definitions for package.json and tsconfig.json

Install

npm i pkg-types yarn add pkg-types

Usage

readPackageJSON

import { readPackageJSON } from 'pkg-types' const pkg = await readPackageJSON( 'path/to/package.json' )

writePackageJSON

import { writePackageJSON } from 'pkg-types' await writePackageJSON( 'path/to/package.json' , pkg)

resolvePackageJSON

import { resolvePackageJSON } from 'pkg-types' const filename = await resolvePackageJSON() const packageJson = await resolvePackageJSON( '/fully/resolved/path/to/folder' )

readTSConfig

import { readTSConfig } from 'pkg-types' const pkg = await readTSConfig( 'path/to/tsconfig.json' )

writeTSConfig

import { writeTSConfig } from 'pkg-types' await writeTSConfig( 'path/to/tsconfig.json' , tsconfig)

resolveTSConfig

import { resolveTSConfig } from 'pkg-types' const filename = await resolveTSConfig() const tsconfig = await resolveTSConfig( '/fully/resolved/path/to/folder' )

resolveFile

import { resolveFile } from 'pkg-types' const filename = await resolveFile( 'README.md' , { startingFrom : id, rootPattern : /^node_modules$/ , matcher : filename => filename.endsWith( '.md' ), })

Types

Note: In order to make types working, you need to install typescript as a devDependency.

You can directly use typed interfaces:

import type { TSConfig, PackageJSON } from 'pkg-types'

You can also use define utils for type support for using in plain .js files and auto-complete in IDE.

import type { definePackageJSON } from 'pkg-types' const pkg = definePackageJSON({})

import type { defineTSConfig } from 'pkg-types' const pkg = defineTSConfig({})

License

MIT - Made with 💛