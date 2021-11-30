Node.js utilities and TypeScript definitions for
package.jsonand
tsconfig.json
# npm
npm i pkg-types
# yarn
yarn add pkg-types
readPackageJSON
import { readPackageJSON } from 'pkg-types'
const pkg = await readPackageJSON('path/to/package.json')
writePackageJSON
import { writePackageJSON } from 'pkg-types'
await writePackageJSON('path/to/package.json', pkg)
resolvePackageJSON
import { resolvePackageJSON } from 'pkg-types'
const filename = await resolvePackageJSON()
// or
const packageJson = await resolvePackageJSON('/fully/resolved/path/to/folder')
readTSConfig
import { readTSConfig } from 'pkg-types'
const pkg = await readTSConfig('path/to/tsconfig.json')
writeTSConfig
import { writeTSConfig } from 'pkg-types'
await writeTSConfig('path/to/tsconfig.json', tsconfig)
resolveTSConfig
import { resolveTSConfig } from 'pkg-types'
const filename = await resolveTSConfig()
// or
const tsconfig = await resolveTSConfig('/fully/resolved/path/to/folder')
resolveFile
import { resolveFile } from 'pkg-types'
const filename = await resolveFile('README.md', {
startingFrom: id,
rootPattern: /^node_modules$/,
matcher: filename => filename.endsWith('.md'),
})
Note: In order to make types working, you need to install
typescript as a devDependency.
You can directly use typed interfaces:
import type { TSConfig, PackageJSON } from 'pkg-types'
You can also use define utils for type support for using in plain
.js files and auto-complete in IDE.
import type { definePackageJSON } from 'pkg-types'
const pkg = definePackageJSON({})
import type { defineTSConfig } from 'pkg-types'
const pkg = defineTSConfig({})
MIT - Made with 💛