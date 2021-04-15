Easier installation of Node.js packages irrespective of the platform or package manager.
npm install pkg-install
const { install } = require('pkg-install');
(async () => {
const { stdout } = await install(
{
twilio: '^3.1',
'node-env-run': '~1',
'pkg-install': undefined,
},
{
dev: true,
prefer: 'npm',
}
);
console.log(stdout);
})();
const { projectInstall } = require('pkg-install');
(async () => {
const { stdout } = await projectInstall({
prefer: 'yarn',
});
console.log(stdout);
})();
Full documentation of available functions and configuration can be found on: pkg-install.dkundel.com
At the current moment
yarn has no equivalent flags for
--save-bundle or
--no-save. These will be ignored when
yarn has been detected as package manager.
The flags that were ignored in the run are returned as the
ignoredFlags property.
package.json
This library uses
npm and
yarn under the hood and currently
npm install and
yarn add have different behaviors when passing versions to the package names
For example
npm install twilio^3.1 node-env-run~1 pkg-install
Will result in the following dependencies in the
package.json:
"dependencies": {
"node-env-run": "^1.0.1",
"pkg-install": "^0.1.1",
"twilio": "^3.28.1"
}
While:
yarn add twilio@^3.1 node-env-run@~1 pkg-install
Will result in the following dependencies in the
package.json:
"dependencies": {
"node-env-run": "~1",
"pkg-install": "^0.1.1",
"twilio": "^3.1"
}
MIT
