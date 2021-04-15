Easier installation of Node.js packages irrespective of the platform or package manager.

Supports npm and yarn

Easy to use promise-based API

Uses execa under the hood

Installation

npm install pkg-install

Usage

Install a set of known dependencies to a project

const { install } = require ( 'pkg-install' ); ( async ( ) => { const { stdout } = await install( { twilio : '^3.1' , 'node-env-run' : '~1' , 'pkg-install' : undefined , }, { dev : true , prefer : 'npm' , } ); console .log(stdout); })();

Run a project install of dependencies

const { projectInstall } = require ( 'pkg-install' ); ( async ( ) => { const { stdout } = await projectInstall({ prefer : 'yarn' , }); console .log(stdout); })();

Documentation

Full documentation of available functions and configuration can be found on: pkg-install.dkundel.com

Known Issues

1. Disparity in supported flags

At the current moment yarn has no equivalent flags for --save-bundle or --no-save . These will be ignored when yarn has been detected as package manager.

The flags that were ignored in the run are returned as the ignoredFlags property.

2. Different behavior of modifying package.json

This library uses npm and yarn under the hood and currently npm install and yarn add have different behaviors when passing versions to the package names

For example

npm install twilio^3.1 node-env-run~1 pkg-install

Will result in the following dependencies in the package.json :

"dependencies" : { "node-env-run" : "^1.0.1" , "pkg-install" : "^0.1.1" , "twilio" : "^3.28.1" }

While:

yarn add twilio@^3.1 node-env-run@~1 pkg-install

Will result in the following dependencies in the package.json :

"dependencies" : { "node-env-run" : "~1" , "pkg-install" : "^0.1.1" , "twilio" : "^3.1" }

License

MIT

