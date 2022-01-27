A utility to fetch or build patched Node binaries used by pkg to generate executables. This repo hosts prebuilt binaries in Releases.

Binary Compatibility

Node Platform Architectures Minimum OS version 81, 101, 12, 14, 16, 172 alpine x64, arm64 3.7.3, other distros with musl libc >= 1.1.18 81, 101, 12, 14, 16, 172 linux x64 Enterprise Linux 7, Ubuntu 14.04, Debian jessie, other distros with glibc >= 2.17 81, 101, 12, 14, 16, 172 linux arm64 Enterprise Linux 8, Ubuntu 18.04, Debian buster, other distros with glibc >= 2.27 81, 101, 12, 14, 16, 172 linuxstatic x64, arm64 Any distro with Linux Kernel >= 2.6.32 (>= 3.10 strongly recommended) 16, 172 linuxstatic armv72 Any distro with Linux Kernel >= 2.6.32 (>= 3.10 strongly recommended) 81, 101, 12, 14, 16, 172 macos x64 10.13 14, 16, 172 macos arm643 11.0 81, 101, 12, 14, 16, 172 win x64 8.1 14, 16, 172 win arm64 10

[1]: end-of-life, may be removed in the next major release.

[2]: best-effort basis, not semver-protected.

[3]: mandatory code signing is enforced by Apple.

Security

We do not expect this project to have vulnerabilities of its own. Nonetheless, as this project distributes prebuilt Node.js binaries,

Node.js security vulnerabilities affect binaries distributed by this project, as well.

Like most of you, this project does not have access to advance/private disclosures of Node.js security vulnerabilities. We can only closely monitor the public security advisories from the Node.js team. It takes time to build and release a new set of binaries, once a new Node.js version has been released.

We aim to complete the full cycle within a day, when there is a security update. Please open an issue if there is no action for a while.

It is possible for this project to fall victim to a supply chain attack.

This project deploys multiple defense measures to ensure that the safe binaries are delivered to users:

Binaries are compiled by Github Actions Workflows and build logs are transparent and auditable. Artifacts are the source of truth. Even repository/organization administrators can't tamper them.

Hashes of binaries are hardcoded in source Origins of the binaries are documented. Changes to the binaries are logged by VCS (Git) and are publicly visible. pkg-fetch rejects the binary if it does not match the hardcoded hash.

GPG-signed hashes are available in Releases Easy to spot a compromise.

pkg-fetch package on npm is strictly permission-controlled Only authorized Vercel employees can push new revisions to npm.

package on npm is strictly permission-controlled

Report to security@vercel.com, if you noticed a disparity between (hashes of) binaries.