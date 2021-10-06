Find the root directory of a Node.js project or npm package

Install

npm install pkg-dir

Usage

/ └── Users └── sindresorhus └── foo ├── package .json └── bar ├── baz └── example .js

import {packageDirectory} from 'pkg-dir' ; console .log( await packageDirectory());

API

Returns a Promise for either the project root path or undefined if it could not be found.

Returns the project root path or undefined if it could not be found.

options

Type: object

cwd

Type: string \ Default: process.cwd()

The directory to start searching from.

