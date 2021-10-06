openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pd

pkg-dir

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.1 (see all)

Find the root directory of a Node.js project or npm package

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50.7M

GitHub Stars

174

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pkg-dir

Find the root directory of a Node.js project or npm package

Install

npm install pkg-dir

Usage

/
└── Users
    └── sindresorhus
        └── foo
            ├── package.json
            └── bar
                ├── baz
                └── example.js

// example.js
import {packageDirectory} from 'pkg-dir';

console.log(await packageDirectory());
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/foo'

API

packageDirectory(option?)

Returns a Promise for either the project root path or undefined if it could not be found.

packageDirectorySync(options?)

Returns the project root path or undefined if it could not be found.

options

Type: object

cwd

Type: string\ Default: process.cwd()

The directory to start searching from.

  • pkg-dir-cli - CLI for this module
  • pkg-up - Find the closest package.json file
  • find-up - Find a file by walking up parent directories
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial