Find the root directory of a Node.js project or npm package
npm install pkg-dir
/
└── Users
└── sindresorhus
└── foo
├── package.json
└── bar
├── baz
└── example.js
// example.js
import {packageDirectory} from 'pkg-dir';
console.log(await packageDirectory());
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/foo'
Returns a
Promise for either the project root path or
undefined if it could not be found.
Returns the project root path or
undefined if it could not be found.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
process.cwd()
The directory to start searching from.