Get namespaced config from the closest package.json
Having tool specific config in package.json reduces the amount of metafiles in your repo (there are usually a lot!) and makes the config obvious compared to hidden dotfiles like
.eslintrc, which can end up causing confusion. XO, for example, uses the
xo namespace in package.json, and ESLint uses
eslintConfig. Many more tools supports this, like AVA, Babel, nyc, etc.
$ npm install pkg-conf
{
"name": "some-package",
"version": "1.0.0",
"unicorn": {
"rainbow": true
}
}
import {packageConfig} from 'pkg-conf';
const config = await packageConfig('unicorn');
console.log(config.rainbow);
//=> true
It walks up parent directories until a
package.json can be found, reads it, and returns the user specified namespace or an empty object if not found.
Returns a
Promise for the config.
Returns the config.
Type:
string
The package.json namespace you want.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
process.cwd()
The directory to start looking up for a package.json file.
Type:
object
The default config.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Skip
package.json files that have the namespaced config explicitly set to
false.
Continues searching upwards until the next
package.json file is reached. This can be useful when you need to support the ability for users to have nested
package.json files, but only read from the root one, like in the case of
electron-builder where you have one
package.json file for the app and one top-level for development.
Example usage for the user:
{
"name": "some-package",
"version": "1.0.0",
"unicorn": false
}
Pass in the config returned from any of the above methods.
Returns the file path to the package.json file or
undefined if not found.